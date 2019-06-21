Karar vericinin tercih ettiği çözümü bulmak için filtreleme yardımlı etkileşimli bir yöntem
Öz
Çoklu ve birbirleriyle çelişen amaçlara sahip karar verme problemlerinde karar vericinin en çok tercih ettiği çözümü belirlemek kolay ve doğrudan bir iş değildir. Bu çalışmada, mevcut çözümler arasında karar vericinin en çok tercih ettiğine yakınsamak üzerine etkileşimli bir yöntem önerilmiştir. Önerilen yöntem, ardışık iterasyonlar boyunca karar vericiden tercih bilgisi toplamakta ve bu bilgiler doğrultusunda çözüm uzayını daraltmaktadır. Karar verici, her iterasyonda sınırlı sayıda çözümü değerlendirmekte ve bilişsel yükü düşük kararlar vermektedir. Bu kararlar, gerçek karar verici davranışlarına uygun ve esnek bir tercih fonksiyonu olan ağırlıklı Lα fonksiyonu ile modellenmiştir. Önerilen yöntemin etkinliğini artırmak için her iterasyonda değerlendirme için sunulan çözümler bir filtreleme yöntemi yardımı ile belirlenmiştir. Yöntemin performansını değerlendirmek için Times Higher Education’ın yıllık olarak yaptığı üniversite sıralama verileri kullanılmıştır. Beş kriterde değerlendirilen üç farklı üniversite kümesi ile deneyler yapılmıştır. Sonuçlar, önerilen yöntemin en çok tercih edilen çözüme yakınsamakta başarılı olduğunu göstermektedir.
Anahtar kelimeler
Referanslar
