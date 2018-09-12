Şehir içi kavşak yönetim sistemleri için SDN temelli bir VANET mimari önerisi

Musa Balta, İbrahim Özçelik
12 3

Öz


Akıllı şehirlerin en büyük sorunu araç trafiği ve bunun iyi bir şekilde yönetilememesidir. Şehir içi kavşak yapılarının fiziksel özellikleri ve plansız yol kesişmelerinden dolayı oluşan trafik akımları, zaman/nakit kaybı, stres, daha fazla yakıt tüketimi gibi birçok olumsuz etkiye sebep olmaktadır. Bu nedenle hem akademik hem de ticari çevrelerde bir akıllı şehir uygulaması olan kavşak yönetim sistemleri üzerine birçok çalışmalar yapılmaktadır. Son yıllarda yapılan bu çalışmalarda araçların birbirleri arasında veya saha kenarındaki cihazlar ile haberleşmelerini kolayca sağlayarak ilgili trafik verilerinin merkeze taşınmasını sağlayan VANET (Araçsal Ağlar-Vehicular ad hoc networks) mimarisinin çok sık kullanıldığı görülmektedir. Diğer taraftan günümüz geleneksel ağlarında karşılaşılan performans, programlanabilirlik, ölçeklenebilirlik, güvenlik ve yönetim zorluğu gibi sorunlara çözüm getiren yeni bir ağ mimarisi olan SDN (Yazılım tanımlı ağlar-Software defined networks) üzerine de birçok çalışma yapılmaktadır. Tüm bunlara bağlı olarak bu çalışmada, hem günümüz kavşak yönetim sistem modüllerini daha adaptif bir şekilde kullanabilmek hem de gelecekte eklenecek trafik tabanlı hizmetleri iletişim altyapısı değiştirilmeden istenilen servis kalitesinde sunabilmek için SDN ve VANET ağ paradigmalarının kavşak yönetim sistemlerinde nasıl birlikte kullanılacağı ile alakalı bir mimari önerisi sunulmuştur. Ayrıca önerilen SDN temelli VANET mimarinin, sinyalizasyon uygulamalarındaki işlevselliğini göstermek için SDN kontrolörün modüler yapısıyla entegre çalışan bir karınca koloni algoritması geliştirilmiş ve sonrasında geleneksel sistemlerde kullanılan sabit zamanlı sistemler, Webster metodu ile zeki hesaplama tekniklerinden karınca koloni algoritması, parçacık sürü algoritması ve bir bulanık model ile karşılaştırılmıştır. Elde edilen sonuçlar neticesinde önerilen algoritmanın kavşak içi ortalama gecikme ve kuyruklanma gibi performans kriterlerinde geleneksel sistemlere göre %15-22 arasında, hesaplamalı tekniklere göre ise %7-12 arasında iyileştime gösterdiği gözlemlenmiştir. Ayrıca önerilen sistem işlem süresi ve uçtan-uca performans kriterlerine göre de kıyaslanmış sonuçlar paylaşılmıştır.

Anahtar kelimeler


Kavşak yönetim sistemleri, araçsal ağlar, yazılım tanımlı ağlar, karınca koloni algoritması

Tam metin:

PDF


Referanslar


Zhang J., Wang F., Wang K., Lin W., Xu X., Chen C., Data-Driven Intelligent Transportation Systems: A Survey, IEEE Transactions on Intelligent Transportation Systems, pp 1624-1639, 2011

Chen B., Cheng H., A Review of the Applications of Agent Technology in Traffic and Transportation Systems, IEEE Transactions on Intelligent Transportation Systems, pp 485-497, 2010

Djahel S., Doolan R, Muntean G., Murphy J., A Communications-Oriented Perspective on Traffic Management Systems for Smart Cities:Challenges and Innovative Approaches, IEEE Communications Surveys & Tutorials (Volume:17 , Issue: 1), pp 125-151, 2014

A. Ferreira J., Fonseca J., Introduction to Intelligent Transportation Systems, Studies in Systems, Decision and Control, vol 52, pp 1-17, 2016

Qu F., Wang F., Yang L., Intelligent transportation spaces: vehicles, traffic, communications, and beyond, IEEE Communications Mag., 2010

Dimitrakopoulos G., Demestichas P., Intelligent Transportation Systems, IEEE Vehicular Technology Magazine, pp 77-84, 2010

Qureshi K., Abdullah A., A Survey on Intelligent Transportation Systems, Middle-East Journal of Scientific Research 15, pp 629-642, 2013

Küçükmanisa A., Urhan O. “Gömülü bir platform üzerinde gerçek zamanlı şeritten ayrılma uyarı sistemi”, Journal of the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture of Gazi University, vol 32, 2017

Barba C., Mateos M., Soto P., Mezher A., Smart city for VANETs using warning messages, traffic statistics and intelligent traffic lights , IEEE Intelligent Vehicles Symposium (IV), pp 902-907, 2012

Bai X., Ye X., Jiang H., Jun Li, A novel traffic information system for VANET based on location service, 16th ICON IEEE Networks, 2008

BarrachinaJ. ,SanguesaJ. ; FogueM. ; Garrido P.; MartinezF. ; Cano J.; Calafate C.; Manzoni P., V2X-d: A vehicular-density estimation system that combines V2V and V2I communications, Wireless Days (WD), IFIP, 1-6, 2013

Ku I., Lu Y., Gerla M., Ongaro F., Towards Software-Defined VANET: Architecture and Services, Ad Hoc Networking Workshop (MED-HOC-NET), 103-110, 2014

Truong N., Lee G., Ghamri-Doudane Y., Software defined networking-based vehicular Adhoc Network with Fog Computing, Integrated Network Management (IM),IFIP/IEEE, 1202 - 1207, 2015

Chun Liu Y., Chen C., Chakraborty S., A Software Defined Network architecture for GeoBroadcast in VANETs, Communications (ICC), IEEE, 6559 – 65, 2015

Nietoa J., Albaa E., Oliverab A., Swarm intelligence for traffic light scheduling: Application to real urban areas, Engineering Applications of Artifical İntelligence, vol:25, 274-283, 2012

Hea J., Houb Z., Ant colony algorithm for traffic signal timing optimization, Advances in Engineering Software, vol 43, 14-18, 2012

Kammouna H., Kallela I., Casillasb J., Abrahamc A., Alimia A., Adapt-traf: An adaptive multiagent road traffic management system based on ant-hierarchical fuzzy model, Trasnportation Research Part C:Emerging Technologies, vol 42,147-167, 2014

D. Mariagrazia, F. Maria Pia, Meloni Carlo. A signal timing plan formulation for urban traffic control. Control Eng Pract;14:1297–311., 2006

https://www.opennetworking.org/sdn-resources/ sdn-definition

P. Hunt, and D. Robertson, “The SCOOT on-line traffic signal optimization technique”, Traffic engineering and control,1982.

P. Lowrie, “The Sydney coordinated adaptive control systems –principles, methodology, algorithms”, IEEE conf. publication, vol. 207, 1982.

Renfew D., Yu Hua X., Traffic Signal Optimization Using Ant Colony Algorithm, IEEE World Congress on Computational Intelligence, 2012

D’Acierno L., Gallo M., Montella B., An Ant Colony Optimisation algorithm for solving the asymmetric traffic assignment problem, European Journal of Operational Research, Volume 217, Issue 2, pp 459-469, 2012

Zadeh L. A., Fuzzy Sets, Information and Control, 8, 338-353, 1965.

Nieto J., Olivera A., Alba E., Optimal Cycle Program of Traffic Lights with Particle Swarm Optimization, IEEE Transaction on Evolutionary Computation, 2013

Gökçe M.A, Öner E., Işık G., Traffic signal optimization with particle swarm optimization for signalized roundabouts, Sagejournal,2015

M. Dorigo, and T. Stutzle, Ant Colony optimization, The MIT Press, 2004




Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License.