Sensör görüş yeteneklerinin İHA rota optimizasyonuna entegrasyonu: doğrusal bir model ve sezgisel bir algoritma önerisi

Nahit Yılmaz, Cevriye Temel Gencer
Günümüzde ülkeler, İHA teknolojilerinin geliştirilmesi için AR-GE çalışmalarına büyük kaynak aktarmaktadırlar. Teknoloji yoğun bu sistemlerin etkin kullanımında karşılaşılan en önemli problem, maksimum sayıda hedefi gözlemleyebilecek minimum maliyetli rota planını belirleyebilmektir. İHA Rotalama Problemi; literatürde Çoklu Gezgin Satıcı ve Araç Rotalama Probleminin bütünleşiği olarak kabul edilmektedir. İHA’lara entegre edilen sensörlerin görüş yeteneklerinin rota planına dâhil edilmesiyle rotalama modelleri geliştirilebilir. Bu çalışmada; İHA rotatalama sürecinde, sensör görüş yeteneklerini dikkate alan doğrusal bir model ve iki aşamalı sezgisel bir rotalama algoritması önerilmektedir. Önerilen modellerin testi için Türkiye güney sınır hattı üzerinde keşif ve gözetleme faaliyetine yönelik jenerik bir senaryo geliştirilmiştir. Test sonuçları, sensör yeteneklerinin İHA uçuş rotalama modellerine dahil edilmesinin uçuş yolunun en küçüklenmesinde etkili olduğunu ve iki aşamalı sezgisel rotalama algoritmasının İHA rotalama sürecinde etkin olarak kullanılabileceğini göstermektedir.

İHA Rota Optimizasyonu ; sensör seçimi ve rotalama ; sensör yönetimi ; birim sensör kaplama

