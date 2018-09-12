Yanıt yüzey metodu kullanarak mikrodalga ile elma kurutmanın optimizasyonu

Liu R. H., Liu J., Chen B., Apples Prevent Mammary Tumors in Rats, Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, 53 (6), 2341-2343, 2005.

Nöthlings U., Murphy S. P., Wilkens L. R., Henderson B. E., Kolonel L. N., Flavonols and Pancreatic Cancer Risk: The Multiethnic Cohort Study, American Journal of Epidemiology, 166 (8), 924-931, 2007.

He X., Liu R. H., Triterpenoids Isolated from Apple Peels Have Potent Antiproliferative Activity and May Be Partially Responsible for Apple's Anticancer Activity, Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, 55 (11), 4366-4370, 2007.

Jedrychowski W., Maugeri U., Popiela T., Kulig J., Sochacka-Tatara E., Pac A., Sowa A., Musial A., Case–control study on beneficial effect of regular consumption of apples on colorectal cancer risk in a population with relatively low intake of fruits and vegetables, European Journal of Cancer Prevention, 19 (1), 42-47, 2010.

Remington R., Chan A., Lepore A., Kotlya E., Shea T. B., Apple Juice Improved Behavioral But Not Cognitive Symptoms in Moderate-to-Late Stage Alzheimer’s Disease in an Open-Label Pilot Study, American Journal of Alzheimer's Disease & Other Dementias, 25 (4), 367-371, 2010.

Heo H. J., Kim D. O., Choi S. J., Shin D. H., Lee C. Y., Apple Phenolics Protect in Vitro Oxidative Stress‐induced Neuronal Cell Death, Journal of Food Science, 69 (9), S357-S360, 2004.

Woodcock A., Moulds and asthma: time for indoor climate change?, Thorax, 62 (9), 745-746, 2007.

Woods R. K., Walters E. H., Raven J. M., Wolfe R., Ireland P. D., Thien F. C. K., Abramson M. J., Food and nutrient intakes and asthma risk in young adults, The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 78 (3), 414-421, 2003.

Butler L. M., Koh W. P., Lee H. P., Yu M. C., London S. J., Dietary fiber and reduced cough with phlegm: a cohort study in Singapore, American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, 170 (3), 279-287, 2004.

Hyson D., Studebaker-Hallman D., Davis P. A., Gershwin M. E., Apple juice consumption reduces plasma low-density lipoprotein oxidation in healthy men and women, Journal of Medicinal Food, 3 (4), 159-166, 2000.

Lairon D., Arnault N., Bertrais S., Planells R., Clero E., Hercberg S., Boutron-Ruault M. C., Dietary fiber intake and risk factors for cardiovascular disease in French adults, The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 82 (6), 1185-1194, 2005.

Joesting J. J., Lavin D. N., Blevins N. A., McNeil L. K., Tisza B. L., Freund G. G., A soluble fiber diet induces immunomodulation in the liver, Brain, Behavior, and Immunity, 24 (1), S44, 2010.

Lewicki P. P., Design of hot air drying for better foods, Trends in Food Science & Technology, 17 (4), 153-163, 2006.

Walde S. G., Balaswamy K., Velu V., Rao D. G., Microwave drying and grinding characteristics of wheat (Triticum aestivum), Journal of Food Engineering, 55 (3), 271-276, 2002.

Sumnu G., Turabi E., Oztop M., Drying of carrots in microwave and halogen lamp–microwave combination ovens, LWT-Food Science and Technology, 38 (5), 549-553, 2005.

Wang J., Sheng K., Far-infrared and microwave drying of peach, LWT-Food Science and Technology, 39 (3), 247-255, 2006.

Ozkan I. A., Akbudak B., Akbudak N., Microwave drying characteristics of spinach, Journal of Food Engineering, 78 (2), 577-583, 2007.

Dadalı G., Apar D. K., Özbek B., Estimation of effective moisture diffusivity of okra for microwave drying, Drying Technology, 25 (9), 1445-1450, 2007.

Wang Z., Sun J., Chen F., Liao X., Hu X., Mathematical modelling on thin layer microwave drying of apple pomace with and without hot air pre-drying, Journal of Food Engineering, 80 (2), 536-544, 2007.

Arslan D., Özcan M. M., Study the effect of sun, oven and microwave drying on quality of onion slices, LWT-Food Science and Technology, 43 (7), 1121-1127, 2010.

Dong J., Ma X., Fu Z., Guo Y., Effects of microwave drying on the contents of functional constituents of Eucommia ulmoides flower tea, Industrial Crops and Products, 34 (1), 1102-1110, 2011.

Yoğurtçu H., Determination of Drying Kinetics of Tunceli Garlic with Microwave Drying Technique, Tarım Bilimleri Dergisi, 22 (2), 237-248, 2016.

Yoğurtçu H., Experimental Study and Mathematical Modeling on Thin Layer Microwave Drying of Zucchini (C. pepo) Slices, CBU Journal of Science, 12 (3), 347-353, 2016.

Myers R. H., Montgomery D. C., Anderson-Cook C. M., Response surface methodology: process and product optimization using designed experiments, John Wiley & Sons, USA, 2016.

Erbay Z., Icier F., Optimization of hot air drying of olive leaves using response surface methodology, Journal of Food Engineering, 91 (4), 533-541, 2009.

Diamante L. M., Yamaguchi Y., Response surface methodology for optimisation of hot air drying of blackcurrant concentrate infused apple cubes, International Food Research Journal, 19 (1), 353-362, 2012.

Chin S. K., Law C. L., Optimization of convective hot air drying of Ganoderma lucidum slices using response surface methodology, International Journal of Scientific and Research Publications, 2 (5), 1-11, 2012.

Hashemi S. M., Ziaiifar A. M., Kashaninejad S. M., Ghorbani M., Optimization of pre‐fry microwave drying of French fries using response surface methodology and genetic algorithms, Journal of food processing and preservation, 38 (1), 535-550, 2014.

Aghilinategh N., Rafiee S., Hosseinpour S., Omid M., Mohtasebi S. S., Optimization of intermittent microwave–convective drying using response surface methodology, Food Science & Nutrition, 3 (4), 331-341, 2015.

Omolola A. O., Jideani A. I. O., Kapila P. F., Jideani V. A., Optimization of microwave drying conditions of two banana varieties using response surface methodology, Food Science and Technology (Campinas), 35 (3), 438-444, 2015.

Baltacioglu C., Uslu N., Özcan M. M., Optimization of Microwave and Air Drying Conditions of Quince (Cydonia Oblonga, Miller) Using Response Surface Methodology, Italian Journal of Food Science, 27 (1), 1-7, 2015.

Ren G., Chen F., Drying of American ginseng (Panax quinquefolium roots by microwave-hot air combination, Journal of Food Engineering, 35 (4), 433-443, 1998.

Yaldiz O., Ertekin C., Thin layer solar drying of some vegetables, Drying Technology, 19 (3-4), 583-597, 2001.

Crank J., The mathematics of diffusion, 2 nd ed, Clarendon Press, Oxford, 1975.

Myers R. H., Montgomery D. C., Anderson-Cook C. M., Responce Surface Methodology, 3 ed, John Wiley & Sons, USA, 2009.

Tulasidas T. N., Raghavan G. S. V., Norris E. R., Microwave and convective drying of grapes, Transactions of the ASAE, 36 (6), 1861-1865, 1993.

Sharma G. P., Prasad S., Specific energy consumption in microwave drying of garlic cloves, Energy, 31 (12), 1921-1926, 2006.