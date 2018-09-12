OLED TV İçin Yarım Köprü LLC Rezonans Dönüştürücü Güvenilirlik Analizi

. Mil-HDBK-217F Reliability Prediction for Electronic Components, US Department of Defence.

. Mil-HDBK-338B, Electronic Reliability Design Handbook, U.S. Department of Defense.

. A. Birolini Reliability Engineering Theory and Practice, , Heidelberg, GERMANY, 1999.

. R.L. Steigerwald, A Review of Soft-Switching Techniques in High Performance DC Power Supplies,” IEEE Industrial Electronics, Control, and Instrumentation Conference Proceedings, Volume: 1, pp. 1-7.2001

I. H. Cho, Y. Do Kim, and G. W. Moon, “A half-bridge LLC resonant converter adopting boost PWM control scheme for hold-up state operation,” IEEE Trans. Power Electron., vol. 29, no. 2, pp. 841-850, Feb. 2014.

. N. Mohan, T.M. Undeland, and W.P. Robbins,Power Electronics:Converters, Applications, and Design, John Wiley & Sons, 2nd Edition, 1995.

G. Yang, P. Dubus, and D. Sadarnac, “Double-phase High-efficiency, Wide Load Range High- voltage/low voltage LLC DC/DC Converter for Electric/hybrid Vehicles,” IEEE Transactions on Power Electronics,

vol. 30, no. 4, pp. 1876–1886, April 2015.

. H. de Groot, E. Janssen, R. Pagano, and K. Schetters, “Design of a 1-MHz LLC Resonant Converter Based on a DSP-driven SOI Half-Bridge Power MOS Module,” IEEE Transactions on Power Electronics, vol. 22, no. 6, pp. 2307–2320, Nov 2007

. Chen, Yang, and Yan-Fei Liu. "Latest advances of LLC converters in high current, fast dynamic response, and wide voltage range applications." CPSS Transactions on Power Electronics and Applications 2.1 (2017) : 59-67

. XinkeWu, Guichao Hua, Junming Zhang, and Zhaoming Qian, "A New Current-Driven Synchronous Rectifier for Series-Parallel Resonant (LLC) DC-DC Converter" IEEE Transactions On Industrial Electronics, Vol. 58, No. I, January 2011

. R. Yu, G. K. Y. Ho, B. M. H. Pong, B. W. K. Ling, and J. Lam, “Computer-aided Design and Optimization of High-efficiency LLC Series Resonant Converter,” IEEE Transactions on Power Electronics, vol. 27, no. 7, pp. 3243–3256, July 2012

Z. Hu, Y. Qiu, L. Wang, and Y. -F. Liu, “An Interleaved LLC Resonant Converter Operating at Constant Switching Frequency,” Power Electronics, IEEE Transactions on, vol. 29, no. 6. pp. 2931-2943,2014

. Bhuvaneswari, C., and R. Samuel Rajesh Babu. "A review on LLC Resonant Converter." Computation of Power, Energy Information and Commuincation (ICCPEIC), 2016 International Conference on. IEEE, 2016.

Z. Hu, Y. Qiu, Y.-F. Liu, and P. C. Sen, “A control strategy and design method for interleaved LLC converters operating at variable Switching Frequency,” Power Electronics, IEEE Transactions on, vol. 29, no. 8. pp. 4426-4437, 2014.

. Degioanni, Franco, Ignacio Galiano Zurbriggen, and Martin Ordonez. "Dual-loop controller for LLC resonant converters using an average equivalent circuit." IEEE Transaction On Power Electronics-2017

. S. Simone, LLC resonant half-bridge converter design guideline,ST Microelectronics,1-35pp.2014.

Amari, Suprasad V. "Bounds on MTBF of systems subjected to periodic maintenance." IEEE Transactions on Reliability 55.3 (2006): 469-474.

Schuerger, Robert, Robert Arno, and Neal Dowling. "Why existing utility metrics do not work for industrial reliability analysis." IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications 52.4 (2016): 2801-2806.

Adinolfi, Giovanna, et al. "Multiobjective optimal design of photovoltaic synchronous boost converters assessing efficiency, reliability, and cost savings." IEEE Transactions on Industrial Informatics 11.5 (2015): 1038-1048.

Harb, Souhib, and Robert S. Balog. "Reliability of candidate photovoltaic module-integrated-inverter (PV-MII) topologies—A usage model approach." IEEE transactions on power electronics28.6 (2013): 3019-3027.