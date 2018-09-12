OLED TV İçin Yarım Köprü LLC Rezonans Dönüştürücü Güvenilirlik Analizi
Öz
Bu çalışmada 65’’ ekran AMOLED TV için yarım köprü LLC rezonant DC-DC dönüştürücü tasarımı gerçekleştirilmiştir. Yapılan tasarımın ana amacı, optimum güvenilirlik düzeyinin elde edilerek uygun MTBF (Mean-time between failure – arıza yapana kadar ortalama ömür süresi) süresine ulaşabilmektir. Tasarlanan güç kartının ve kritik devre bileşenlerinin termal, EMC ve elektriksel testlerini kapsayan güvenilirlik testleri gerçekleştirilmiştir. Ayrıca farklı anahtarlama frekanslarında devrenin çalışma karakteristiğini incelemek amacıyla PSIM programı kullanılarak benzetim analizleri gerçekleştirilmiştir. Tüm bu benzetim ve deneysel çalışmalar sonucunda 120.215 saat MTBF değeri ile on yılın üzerinde üst düzey güvenilirlik elde edilmiştir.
