Güvenlik takibi için sensör füzyonlu akıllı giysi tasarımı

Engin Eşme, Bekir Karlik
16 3

Öz


Giyilebilir teknolojiler, bulundukları ortama ait önemli verileri eş zamanlı olarak elde etme, uzağa iletme ve görüntüleme gibi işleri yerine getirmektedirler. Arama kurtarma süreçlerine uygun olarak geliştirilecek akıllı giysiler, personelin can güvenliğini artırabilir ve müdahalenin daha etkin olmasını sağlayabilir. Bu çalışmada, hayati önem taşıyan çevredeki tehlikeli gazlar, oksijen miktarı, hareketsizlik ve sıcaklık verilerinin elde edilerek uzaktan izlenebilmesi için bir sistem tasarlanmıştır. Geliştirdiğimiz prototip geleneksel yöntemlerden farklı olarak kaza yerinde karşılaşılan gazın parlayıcı-patlayıcı, kimyasal sıvı buharı veya boğucu olmak üzere hangi grupta olduğunu bir makine öğrenmesi yöntemi ile belirlenmektedir. Pratik çalışmalarımız sonucunda %95 civarında doğru sınıflama başarısı elde edilmiştir. Geliştirilen sistemde, ayrıca tehlikeli gazın varlığı, oksijen seviyesi ve sıcaklık verileri ile birlikte komutan kaza yerinin tehlike analizini yapabilmektedir. Kurtarıcının hareketsizlik hali izlenerek bayılma ihtimaline karşı önlem alınabilmektedir.  Bu akıllı giysi, planlama ve müdahale süreçleri için afet bölgesi keşifleri için ve operasyonu daha verimli ve güvenilir hale getirmek için kullanılabilir

Anahtar kelimeler


Giyilebilir sensörler; örüntü tanıma; uzaktan algılama; gaz algılama

Tam metin:

PDF


Referanslar


Grosshandler, W. and Jackson M., Acoustical Emission of Structural-Materials Exposed to Open Flames. Fire Safety Journal, 22(3): p. 209-228,1994.

Pfister, G., Detection of Smoke Gases by Solid-State Sensors - a Focus on Research Activities. Fire Safety Journal, 6(3): p. 165-174, 1983.

Amamoto, T., et al., A Fire Detection Experiment in a Wooden House by Sno2 Semiconductor Gas Sensors. Sensors and Actuators B-Chemical, 1(1-6): p. 226-230, 1990.

Lundstrom, I., Hydrogen Sensitive Mos-Structures .1. Principles and Applications. Sensors and Actuators, 1(4): p. 403-426, 1981.

Planje, W.G., G.J.M. Janssen, and M.P. de Heer, A two-electrode sensor cell for CO detection in a H-2-rich gas. Sensors and Actuators B-Chemical, 99(2-3): p. 544-555, 2004.

Yamazoe, N., Chemical Sensors Research-and-Development in Japan. Sensors and Actuators B-Chemical, 6(1-3): p. 9-15, 1992.

Chen, S.J., et al., Fire detection using smoke and gas sensors. Fire Safety Journal, 42(8): p. 507-515, 2007.

Festag, S., False alarm ratio of fire detection and fire alarm systems in Germany – A meta analysis. Fire Safety Journal, 79: p. 119-126, 2016.

Malmivaara, M., 1 - The emergence of wearable computing, in Smart Clothes and Wearable Technology, J. McCann and D. Bryson, Editors, Woodhead Publishing. p. 3-24, 2009.

Dener, M., A Secure Monitoring System Design for Wireless Sensor Networks. Journal of the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture of Gazi University, 29(4): p. 745-754, 2014.

Magenes, G., et al., Fire Fighters and Rescuers Monitoring through Wearable Sensors: the ProeTEX Project. 2010 Annual International Conference of the Ieee Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society (Embc), p. 3594-3597, 2010.

T. Radu , et al., Wearable sensing application-carbon dioxide monitoring for emergency personal using wearable sensors. World Academy Sci., Eng. Technol. , 58: p. 80-82, 2009

Michahelles, F., et al., Applying wearable sensors to avalanche rescue. Computers & Graphics-Uk, 27(6): p. 839-847, 2003.

The Future of Protection Equipment, Available from: http://www.bombeiros.pt/tecnologia/novas-tecnologias-aplicadas-ao-equipamento-de-protecao-individual.html/, Erişim tarihi Kasım 22, 2017.

Liu, X., et al., A Survey on Gas Sensing Technology. Sensors, 12(7): p. 9635-9665.2012

Supab, C., H. Niyom, and W. Ekasiddh, Metal-Oxide Nanowires for Gas Sensors. Nanowires - Recent Advances, 2012.

Mortimer, R.J. and A. Beech, AC impedance characteristics of solid-state planar electrochemical carbon monoxide sensors with Nafion (R) as solid polymer electrolyte. Electrochimica Acta, 47(20): p. 3383-3387, 2002.

Fix, E. and J.L. Hodges Jr, Discriminatory analysis-nonparametric discrimination: consistency properties, DTIC Document, 1951.

Karlık, B., Machine Learning Algorithms for Characterization of EMG Signals, International Journal of Information and Electronics Engineerings, 4(3):p. 189-194, 2014.

Perner, P. and A. Imiya, Machine learning and data mining in pattern recognition, Springer, 2011.

Krig, S., Computer Vision Metrics: Survey, Taxonomy, and Analysis, Apress, 2014.




Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License.