Bir modal empedans tabanlı istatistiksel enerji analizi yordamı ile çizgisel bağlantılı belirsiz kompozit yapıların orta ve yüksek frekans titreşim analizi
Öz
Bu çalışmada, kütlesel rastgelelikle elde edilen yapısal belirsizliğe sahip çizgisel bağlı kompozit yapıların orta ve yüksek frekans titreşim analizi için bir modal empedans tabanlı istatistiksel enerji analizi (İEA) yordamı sunulmuştur. Önerilen yaklaşım her bir altsistemin modal bilgilerini elde ederek sonlu sistem empedanslarını hesaplar ve bu empedansları İEA parametrelerinin tahmin edilmesinde kullanır. Modal bilgiler, her bir altsistemin tüm sisteme göre yaklaşık fiziksel sınır koşulu benzerliğini de sağlayarak, sonlu elemanlar metodu (SEM) ile hesaplanır. Yöntem, klasik İEA yönteminin aksine sadece zorlama noktası sonsuz empedansını değil sonlu transfer noktasal empedanslarını da hesaba katarak, sonlu sistemin toplam enerjisini daha gerçekçi olarak ortaya koymaktadır. Bu yöntem çizgisel bağlantı empedanslarını elde etmek için, noktasal empedanslar üzerinden gerçekleştirilen bir boyut indirgeme prensibinden yararlanır. Burada yöntem, iki adet izotropik çubuk ve kütlesel rastgele değişkenliğe sahip sekiz tabakalı bir simetrik kompozit plakadan oluşan çizgisel bağlantılı bir güçlendirilmiş kompozit yapı ile test edilmiştir. Sunulan yaklaşımın doğruluğu ve başarısı sonlu elemanlar (SE) tabanlı Monte Carlo simülasyonları ve klasik İEA sonuçları ile ortaya konmuştur.
Anahtar kelimeler
Tam metin:PDF
Referanslar
Fahy, F.J., Statistical Energy Analysis: A Critical Overview, Philos. Trans. R. Soc. London A Math. Phys. Eng. Sci., 346, 431–447, 1994. doi:10.1098/rsta.1994.0027
Lyon, R.H., DeJong, R.G., Theory and Application of Statistical Energy Analysis, Butterworth-Heinemann, 1995.
Díaz-Cereceda, C., Poblet-Puig, J., Rodríguez-Ferran, A., Automatic subsystem identification in statistical energy analysis, Mech. Syst. Signal Process, 54–55, 182–194, 2015. doi:10.1016/j.ymssp.2014.09.003
Langley, R.S., Bremner, P., A hybrid method for the vibration analysis of complex structural-acoustic systems, J. Acoust. Soc. Am., 105, 1657–1671, 1999. doi:10.1121/1.426705
Vlahopoulos, N., Zhao, X., An investigation of power flow in the mid-frequency range for systems of co-linear beams based on a hybrid finite element formulation, J. Sound Vib., 242, 445–473, 2001. doi:10.1006/JSVI.2000.3374
Shorter, P.J., Langley, R.S., Vibro-acoustic analysis of complex systems, J. Sound Vib., 288, 669–699, 2005. doi:10.1016/j.jsv.2005.07.010
Ji, L., Mace, B.R., Pinnington, R.J., A mode-based approach for the mid-frequency vibration analysis of coupled long-and short-wavelength structures, J. Sound Vib., 289, 148–170, 2006. doi:10.1016/j.jsv.2005.02.003
Cotoni, V., Shorter, P., Langley, R., Numerical and experimental validation of a hybrid finite element-statistical energy analysis method, J. Acoust. Soc. Am., 122, 259–270, 2007. doi:10.1121/1.2739420
Vanmaele, C., Vandepitte, D., Desmet, W., An efficient wave based prediction technique for plate bending vibrations, Comput. Methods Appl. Mech. Eng., 196, 3179–3189, 2007. doi:10.1016/j.cma.2007.03.002
De Rosa, S., Franco, F., On the use of the asymptotic scaled modal analysis for time-harmonic structural analysis and for the prediction of coupling loss factors for similar systems, Mech. Syst. Signal Process., 24, 455–480, 2010. doi:10.1016/j.ymssp.2009.07.008
Reynders, E., Langley, R.S., Dijckmans, A., Vermeir, G., A hybrid finite element – statistical energy analysis approach to robust sound transmission modeling, J. Sound Vib., 333, 4621–4636, 2014. doi:10.1016/j.jsv.2014.04.051
Seçgin, A., Kara, M., Ozankan, A., A modal impedance technique for mid and high frequency analysis of an uncertain stiffened composite plate, J. Sound Vib., 366, 396–406, 2016. doi:10.1016/j.jsv.2015.12.027
Seçgin, A., Güler, S., Kara, M., Determinations of in-situ energy loss factors of point-connected composite plates, Compos. Part B, 87, 27–32, 2016. doi:10.1016/j.compositesb.2015.09.019
Rabbiolo, G., Bernhard, R.J., Milner, F.A., Definition of a high-frequency threshold for plates and acoustical spaces, J. Sound Vib., 277, 647–667, 2004. doi:10.1016/j.jsv.2003.09.015
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License.