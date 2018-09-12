Islak Öğütme Yöntemi ile Metalik Demir ve Kobalttan Hazırlanmış CoFe2O4 Nanoyapılarda Doyum Manyetizasyonunun Yapıya Bağlı Değişimi

Fujiwara T, Barium Ferrite Media for perpendicular Recording, IEEE T Magn, 21 (1985) 1480-1485

Pankhurst Q.A., Connolly J., Jones S. K., Dobson J., Applications of magnetic nanoparticles in biomedicine, J. Phys. D: Appl. Phys. 36 (2003) R167–R181

Tirosh E, Shemer G, Markovich G 2006 Optimizing cobalt ferrite nanocrystal synthesis using a magneto-optical probe Chem. Matter. 18 465-70

Yen S. K., Padmanabhan P., Selvan S. T., Multifunctional Iron Oxide Nanoparticles for Diagnostics, Therapy and Macromolecule Delivery, Theranostics, 3 (2013) 986–1003

Tartaj P., Nanomagnets-from Fundamentals physics to biomedicine, Curr. Nanosci. 2 (2006) 43-53

Pankhurst Q A, Connoly J, Jones S K, Dobson J, Applications of magnetic nanoparticles in biomedicine J. Phys. D: Appl. Phys. 36 (2003) R167-81

Ramos A. V., Room temperature spin filtering in epitaxial cobalt-ferrite tunnel barriers Appl. Phys. Lett. 91 (2007) 122107.

Giri A.K. , Photomagnetism and structure in cobalt ferrite nanoparticles, Appl. Phys. Lett. 80 (2002) 2341

Martens J.W.D., Peeters W.L., Van Noort H.M., Errnan M., Optical, magneto-optical and mössbauer spectroscopy on Co3+ substituted cobalt ferrite Co2+Fe2−xCo3+xO4(0 ⩽ x ⩽ 2), J. Phys. Chem. Solids 46 (1985) 411-416

Okuno S.N., Hashimoto S., Inomata K., Preferred crystal orientation of cobalt ferrite thin films induced by ion bombardment during deposition, J. Appl. Phys. 71 (1992) 5926

Evtihiev N.N., Economov N.A., Krebs A.R., Zamjatina N.A., Co-ferrite New magnetooptic recording material, IEEE Trans. Magn. 12 (1976), 773

Valenzuela R., Magnetic Ceramics, Cambridge University Press, Cambridge (1994)

Patil K. C., Manoharan S. S., Gajapathy D., Cheremisino N.P., Handbook of Ceramics and Composites, Synthesis and Properties vol. 1, Marcel Dekker Inc., New York (1990)

Costa A.C.F.M., Ni–Zn–Sm nanopowder ferrites: Morphological aspects and magnetic properties, J. Magn. Magn. Mater. 320 (2008) 742

Cullity B. D., Introduction to Magnetic Materials, Wiley, New Jersey (2009)

Haneda K, Morrish A.H., Noncollinear magnetic structure of CoFe2O4 small particles, J. Appl. Phys. 63 (1988) 4258

Goodenough J.B., Loeb A.L., Theory of Ionic Ordering, Crystal Distortion, and Magnetic Exchange Due to Covalent Forces in Spinels, Phys. Rev. 98 (1955) 391

Chinnasamy C.N., Mixed spinel structure in nanocrystalline NiFe2O4, Phys. Rev. B, 63 (2001) 184108

Sebastian M. D. J., Rudraswamy B., Radhakrishna M.C., Mössbauer effect studies and X-ray diffraction analysis of cobalt ferrite prepared in powder form by thermal decomposition method, Bull. Mater. Sci., 26 (2003) 509–515

Maaz K., Mumtaz A., Hasanain S. K., Ceylan A., Synthesis and magnetic properties of cobalt ferrite (CoFe2O4) nanoparticles prepared by wet chemical route J. Magn. Magn. Mater. 308 (2007) 289-295

Hanh H., Quy O.K., Thuy N.P., Tung L.D., Spinu L., Synthesis of cobalt ferrite nanocrystallites by the forced hydrolysis method and investigation of their magnetic properties Physica B 327 (2003) 382–384

Thang P. D., Rijnders G., Dave H.A. Blank Spinel cobalt ferrite by complexometric synthesis J. Magn. Magn. Mater 295 (2005) 251–256

Bensebaa N, Alleg S., Greneche J.M., Phase transformations of mechanically alloyed Fe–Cr–P–C powders J. Alloys Compd. 393 (2005) 194

Zhang B., Li Z.Q., Synthesis of vanadium carbide by mechanical alloying J. Alloys Compd. 392 (2005) 214

Rico M. M., Greneche J. M., Alcazar G. A. P., Effect of boron on structural and magnetic properties of the Fe60Al40 system prepared by mechanical alloying J. Alloys Compd., 398 (2005) 26-32

Vijay R., Sundaresan R., Maiya M.P., Murthy S.S., Comparative evaluation of Mg–Ni hydrogen absorbing materials prepared by mechanical alloying Int. J. Hydrogen Energy 30 (2005) 501

Varin R.A., Chiu Ch., Structural stability of sodium borohydride (NaBH4) during controlled mechanical milling J. Alloys Compd. 397 (2005) 276–281

Poleti D., Karanovic L., Zdujic M., Jovalekic C., Brankovic Z., Mechanochemical synthesis of γ-Bi2O3 Solid State Sci. 6 (2004) 239

Tsuzuki T., McCormick P., ZnO nanoparticles synthesised by mechanochemical processing Scripta Mater. 44 (2001) 1731

Janot R., Guerard D., One-step synthesis of maghemite nanometric powders by ball-milling J. Alloys Co mpd. 333 (2002) 302

Ozcan S., Kaynar, M. B., Can M. M., Fırat T., Mat. Sci and Eng. B 121 (2005) 278–281

Şimşek T., Akansel S., Özcan Ş., Ceylan A., Synthesis of MnFe2O4 nanocrystals by wet-milling under atmospheric conditions, Cer. Int. 40(2014) 7953–7956

Avar B., Ozcan Ş., Structural evolutions in Ti and TiO2 powders by ball milling and subsequent heat-treatments Cer Int 40 (2014) 11123–11130

Kaynar M. B., Özcan Ş., Shah S. I., Synthesis and magnetic properties of nanocrystalline BaFe12O19 Cer Int 41 (2015) 11257–11263

Eshraghi M., Kameli P., Magnetic properties of CoFe2O4 nanoparticles prepared by thermal treatment of ball-milled precursors Current Applied Physics 11 (2011) 476-481

Sani R., Beitollahi A., Maksimov Y. V., Suzdalev I. P., Synthesis, phase formation study and magnetic properties of CoFe2O4 nanopowder prepared by mechanical milling J Mater Sci 42 (2007) 2126–2131

Manova E., Kunev B., Paneva D., Mitov I., Petrov L., Mechano-Synthesis, Characterization, and Magnetic Properties of Nanoparticles of Cobalt Ferrite, CoFe2O4 Chem. Mater. 16 (2004) 5689-5696

Šepelák V., Baabe D., Litterst F.J., Becker K.D., Structural disorder in the high-energy milled magnesium ferrite J. Applied Physics, 88 (2000), p. 5884

Cedeño-Mattei Y., Perales-Perez O., Uwakweh O. N.C., Show more Effect of high-energy ball milling time on structural and magnetic properties of nanocrystalline cobalt ferrite powders, J. Magn. Magn. Mater, 341 (2013) 17–24

Wang W. P., Yang H., Xian T., Jiang J. L., XPS and Magnetic Properties of CoFe2O4 Nanoparticles Synthesized by a Polyacrylamide Gel Route, Mater Trans 53, (2012) 1586-1589

Wang J., Sun J., Sun Q., Chen Q., One-step hydrothermal process to prepare highly crystalline Fe3O4 nanoparticles with improved magnetic properties, Mater. Res. Bull. 38, 1113-1118 (2003)

Lyubutin I.S., Canted spin structure and the first order magnetic transition in CoFe2O4 nanoparticles coated by amorphous silica J. Magn. Magn. Mater, 415 (2016) 13-19

Peddis D., Interparticle Interactions and Magnetic Anisotropy in Cobalt Ferrite Nanoparticles: Influence of Molecular Coating Chem. Mater. (24) 2012, 1062−1071