Reaktör Gövdesinde Kullanılan Kompozit Levhalardaki Kusurlar Civarında Termal Gerilme Analizi

Abdulaliyev Z., Ataoglu S., Bulut O., Kayali E.S., Three-dimensional stress state around corrosive cavities on pressure vessels, J. Pressure Vessel Technol., 132(2), 021204, 2010.

Zhao M. H., Dang H. Y. , Fan C. Y., Chen Z. T., Analysis of an arbitrarily shaped interface cracks in a three dimensional isotropic thermoelastic bi-material. Part 1: Theoretical solution, Int. J. Solids Struct., 97–98, 168–181, 2016.

Dang H. Y., Zhao M. H., Fan C. Y., Chen Z. T., Analysis of an arbitrarily shaped interface crack in a three-dimensional isotropic thermal elastic bi-material. Part 2: Numerical method, Int. J. Solids Struct., 99, 48–56, 2016.

Wu D. F., Shang L., Pu Y., Wang H. T., Determination of Stress Intensity Factor KIII for Three-Dimensional Crack by Using Caustic Method in Combination with Stress-Freezing and Stress-Releasing Technique, Exp. Mech., 56(3), 463–474, 2016.

Guo S. L., Wang B.L., Thermal Shock Cracking Behavior of a Cylinder Specimen with an Internal Penny-Shaped Crack Based on Non-Fourier Heat Conduction, Int. J. Thermophys., 37(2), 2016.

Zhuo X. R., Beom H. G., Interface crack between a thin film and an orthotropic substrate under uniform heat flow, Arch. Appl. Mech., 85, 1-18, 2015.

Hulin T., Hodicky K., Schmidt J. W., Stang H., Experimental investigations of sandwich panels using high performance concrete thin plates exposed to fire, Mater. Struct., 48, 1-13, 2015.

Ikeda, T., Sun C. T., Stress intensity factor analysis for an interface crack between dissimilar isotropic materials under thermal stress, Int. J. Fracture, 111, 229-249, 2001.

Yu H. L., Liu X. H., Thermal-mechanical finite element analysis of evolution of surface cracks during slab rolling, Mater. Manuf. Processes, 24, 570-578, 2009.

Kokoni K., Smith C.C., Interfacial transient thermal fracture of adhesively bonded dissimilar materials, Exp. Mech., 29(3), 312-317, 1989.

Simon B. N., Prasath R. G. R., Ramesh, K., Transient thermal stress intensity factors of biomaterial interface cracks using refined three-fringe photoelasticity, J. Strain Anal. Eng. Des., 44, 427-438, 2009.

Finlayson E. F., Stress intensity factor distributions in bimaterial systems - a three-dimensional photoelastic investigation, MSc Thesis, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, USA, 1998.

Schroedl M. A., McGowan J. J., Smith C. W.,. An assessment of factors influencing data obtained by the photoelastic stress freezing technique for stress fields near crack tips, Eng. Fract. Mech., 4(4), 801-809, 1972.

Marloff R. H., Leven, M. M., Ringler T. N., Johnson R. L., Photoelastic determination of stress-intensity factors, Exp. Mech., 11(12), 529-539, 1971.

Düzgün M., Hava Soğutma Kanallı Fren Disklerinin Termo-Mekanik Özelliklerinin Sonlu Eleman Analizi Kullanılarak Geliştirilmesi, Journal of the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture of Gazi University, 29(3), 625-635, 2014.

Öztürk A., Gülgeç M., Isı Üreten İçi Dolu Kompozit Bir Silindirde Malzeme Özelliklerinin Elastik-Plastik Deformasyona Etkisi, Journal of the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture of Gazi University, 28(2), 283-292, 2013.

Özışık G., Genç M.S., Hareketli Isı Kaynağı İle Bir Yüzeyinden Isıtılan Plakada Sıcaklık Ve Termal Gerilme Dağılımları, Journal of the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture of Gazi University, 23(3), 601-610, 2008.

Boley B. A. ve Weiner J. H. Theory of Thermal Stresses, Dover Publications, New York, 1997.

Timoshenko S. P. ve Goodier J. N. Theory of Elasticity, International Edition, McGraw Hill, Singapore, 1970.

Bakioğlu M, Abdulaliyev Z, Bulut O, Ataoğlu Ş, "Thermal Stress Intensity Factor in Plane Problems", 2011, 9th International Fracture Conference, YTU, Istanbul, 19-21 Ekim, 2011.