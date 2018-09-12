Zemin-yapı etkileşimli sistemlerde en büyük doğrusal olmayan yer değiştirme oranı

Yaşar Avcı, Ufuk Yazgan
18 4

Öz


Yapıların deprem performansının değerlendirilmesinde temel parametre olarak en büyük yer değiştirme talepleri göz önüne alınmaktadır. En büyük yer değiştirme talebinin mühendislik uygulamalarında pratik şekilde elde edilebilmesi için doğrusal olmayan yer değiştirme oranları kullanılmaktadır. Doğrusal olmayan yer değiştirme oranı, doğrusal olmayan sistem için deprem etkisi altında elde edilen en büyük yer değiştirmenin eşdeğer doğrusal sistem kullanılarak hesaplanan yer değiştirmeye oranı olarak tanımlanır. Çalışmanın amacı, yer değiştirme oranının zemin-yapı etkileşiminden ne derece etkilendiğinin değerlendirilmesidir. Çalışma kapsamında, kumlu zeminler üzerinde bulunan doğrusal olmayan eşdeğer tek serbestlik dereceli sistemlerde meydana gelen yer değiştirme oranları incelenmiştir. Analizlerde, zemin-yapı etkileşimi “Beam-on-Nonlinear-Winkler-Foundation (BNWF)” modeli ile temsil edilmiştir. Bir dizi farklı zemin-yapı etkileşimli yapıları temsil eden sistemlerin dinamik davranışı zaman tanım alanında doğrusal olmayan yöntem kullanılarak hesaplanmıştır. Kuvvetli yer hareketi kayıtları arasındaki değişkenliğin temsil edilebilmesi amacıyla 54 kayıt kullanılarak toplam 10'800 analiz gerçekleştirilmiştir. Kısa titreşim periyoduna (T< 0.6s) ve yüksek dayanım azaltma katsayısına (R > 3 ) sahip sistemler için elde edilen yer değiştirme oranlarının zemin dayanıma bağlı olduğu gözlemlenmiştir. Düşük zemin dayanıma sahip sistemler için yer değiştirme oranının yüksek dayanımlı zeminlerdeki sistemlere göre daha yüksek olduğu tespit edilmiştir. Elde edilen yer değiştirme oranları literatürdeki mevcut yöntemlerden elde edilen oranlarla kıyaslanmıştır.

Anahtar kelimeler


En büyük yer değiştirme oranı; Zemin-yapı etkileşimi; Deprem performansı

