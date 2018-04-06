BEYİN BİLGİSAYAR ARA YÜZÜ KULLANIMININ BİLİŞSEL YÜKLENME AÇISINDAN DEĞERLENDİRİLMESİ

Karagöz M., Alkaç Ü., Ergen N.,Eradamlar N., Alpkan L., 2005, Psikiyatrik Hastalıklarda Elektrofizyolojik P 300 Yöntemler, Düşünen Adam, 184,210-216

Amiri, S., Rabbi, A., Azinfar, L., Fazel-Rezai, R. 2013. A review of P 300, SSVEP, and hybrid P 300/SSVEP brain-computer interface systems. Brain-Computer Interface Systems—Recent Progress and Future Prospects.

Alkaç Ü., 2009, Beyin Araştırmaları Tarihinde Bir Gezinti:Elektronörofizyoloji, Klinik Gelişim, 2009-3, 14-19

Gençer N., Uşaklı A., Erdoğan H., Akıncı B., Acar E., 2010, ODTÜ Beyin Araştırmaları Laboratuvarı:Beyin-Bilgisayar Arayüzü çalışmaları , ODTÜLÜ, 45, 20-21

Alm, H., Nilsson, L.,1995, The effects of a mobile telephone task on driver behaviour in a car following situation. Accident Analysis & Prevention, 27(5), 707-715.

Matthews, R., Legg, S., Charlton, S., 2003, The effect of cell phone type on drivers subjective workload during concurrent driving and conversing, Accident Analysis & Prevention, 35(4), 451-457.

Horberry, T., Anderson, J., Regan, M. A., Triggs, T. J., Brown, J., 2006, Driver distraction: the effects of concurrent in-vehicle tasks, road environment complexity and age on driving performance. Accident Analysis & Prevention,38(1), 185-191.

Dunn, N., Williamson, A., 2012, Driving monotonous routes in a train simulator: the effect of task demand on driving performance and subjective experience, Ergonomics, 55(9), 997-1008.

Yiyuan, Z., Tangwen, Y., Dayong, D., Shan, F., 2011, Using Nasa-TLX to evaluate the flight deck design in design phase of aircraft. Procedia Engineering, 17, 77-83.

Rubio, S., Díaz, E., Martín, J., Puente, J. M., 2004, Evaluation of subjective mental workload: A comparison of SWAT, Nasa‐TLX, and workload profile methods. Applied Psychology, 531, 61-86.

Leung, Gilbert TC, Yucel, G., Vincent G. Duffy., 2010, The effects of virtual industrial training on mental workload during task performance., Human Factors and Ergonomics in Manufacturing Service Industries 20.6, 567-578.

Yurko, Y. Y., Scerbo, M. W., Prabhu, A. S., Acker, C. E., Stefanidis, D., 2010, Higher mental workload is associated with poorer laparoscopic performance as measured by the Nasa-TLX tool, Simulation in healthcare, 5(5), 267-271.

Brewster, S. A., 19,). Using non-speech sound to overcome information overload. Displays, 17(3), 179-189.

Hitchcock, E. M., Dember, W. N., Warm, J. S., Moroney, B. W., See, J. E.,1999, Effects of cueing and knowledge of results on workload and boredom in sustained attention, Human Factors: The Journal of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, 41(3), 365-372.

Tracy, J. P., Albers, M. J., 2006, Measuring cognitive load to test the usability of web sites. In Annual Conference-society for technical communication, 53, p. 256.

Hart, S. G. (2006, October). Nasa-task load index (Nasa-TLX); 20 years later. In Proceedings of the human factors and ergonomics society annual meeting(Vol. 50, No. 9, pp. 904-908). Sage Publications.

Noyes, J. M., & Bruneau, D. P. (2007). A self-analysis of the Nasa-TLX workload measure. Ergonomics, 50(4), 514-519.

Schultheis H., Jameson A., 2004, Assessing Cognitive Load in Adaptive Hypermedia Systems: Physiological and Behavioral Methods, Proceedings of AH, 225-234.

Klingner, J., Kumar R., Hanrahan P., 2008, Measuring the Task-Evoked Pupillary Response wıth a Remote Eye Tracker Proceedings of the 2008 Symposium on Eye Tracking Research Applications, 69-72.

Gegenfurtner A., Seppänen M., 2013, Transfer of expertise: An eye tracking and think aloud study using dynamic medical visualizations, Computers Education 63, 393–403.

Di Stasi, L. L., Antolí, A., Cañas, J. J., 2013, Evaluating mental workload while interacting with computer-generated artificial environments, Entertainment Computing, 41, 63-69.

Klingner, J., Tversky, B., Hanrahan, P., 2011. Effects of visual and verbal presentation on cognitive load in vigilance, memory, and arithmetic tasks. Psychophysiology, 483, 323-332.

Partala, T., Surakka, V., 2003, Pupil size variation as an indication of affective processing. International journal of human-computer studies, 591, 185-198

Kang OE., Huffer KE., Wheatley TP., 2014, Pupil Dilation Dynamics Track Attention to High-Level Information, Geng JJ, ed. PLoS ONE, 98:e102463. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0102463.

Rosenfield, M., Jahan, S., Nunez, K., Chan, K. 2015, Cognitive demand, digital screens and blink rate. Computers in Human Behavior, 51, 403-406.

Chen, S., Epps, J., 2014, Using task-induced pupil diameter and blink rate to infer cognitive load, Human–Computer Interaction, 294, 390-413.

Zheng, B., Jiang, X., Tien, G., Meneghetti, A., Panton, O. N. M., Atkins, M. S., 2012, Workload assessment of surgeons: correlation between Nasa TLX and blinks. Surgical endoscopy, 2610, 2746-2750.

Brandt, T., Stemmer, R., Rakotonirainy, A., 2004, Affordable visual driver monitoring system for fatigue and monotony, In Systems, Man and Cybernetics, 2004 IEEE International Conference on Vol. 7, pp. 6451-6456, IEEE.

Tekin, V., 2009, SPSS Uygulamalı İstatistik Teknikleri, Seçkin Yayınevi, s.162