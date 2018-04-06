Toz enjeksiyon kalıplamada krom arayüzeyi kullanılarak montajlı parça imalatının araştırılması

Akkoyunlu, S., Küresel mafsallarda aşınma dayanımının incelenmesi ve iyileştirilmesi, Ege Üniversitesi, 2008.

Bosscher, P. ve Ebert-Uphoff, I., A novel mechanism for implementing multiple collocated spherical joints, in Robotics and Automation, 2003. Proceedings. ICRA'03. IEEE International Conference on. 2003. IEEE.

DURAK, A.; Available from: paskokusu.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/hareket-kontrol-sistemleri.pdf.

Platzer, W., Locomotor system, Cilt 1, Thieme, 313533306X, 2009.

Yang, Y.-q., Su, X.-b., Wang, D. ve Chen, Y.-h., Rapid fabrication of metallic mechanism joints by selective laser melting, Proceedings of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, Part B: Journal of Engineering Manufacture, 225(12), 2249-2256, 2011.

Piotter, V., Hanemann, T., Heldele, R., Mueller, M., Mueller, T., Plewa, K. ve Ruh, A., Metal and ceramic parts fabricated by microminiature powder injection molding, International Journal of Powder Metallurgy, Cilt 46, No 2, 21, 2010.

Attia, U.M. ve Alcock, J.R., A review of micro-powder injection moulding as a microfabrication technique, Journal of Micromechanics and microengineering, Cilt 21, No 4, 043001, 2011.

German, R.M., Powder injection molding, Princeton, NJ: Metal Powder Industries Federation, 1990.

Safarian, A., Subaşi, M. ve Karataş, Ç., Reducing debinding time in thick components fabricated by powder injection molding, 7th International Powder Metallurgy Conference and Exhibition (TPM-7), Gazi University, Ankara, Turkey, 527-531, 24–28 June 2014.

Safarian, A. ve Karataş, Ç., Diffusion welding of thick components fabricated by inserted powder injection molding, Materials Testing, Cilt 56, No 10, 842-846, 2014.

Safarian, A., Subaşi, M. ve Karataş, Ç., The effect of sintering parameters on diffusion bonding of 316L stainless steel in inserted metal injection molding, The International Journal of Advanced Manufacturing Technology, 89(5-8), 2165-2173.

Mizutani, U., Hume-Rothery rules for structurally complex alloy phases, CRC Press, 1420090593, 2016.

Eroglu, M., Khan, T. ve Orhan, N., Diffusion bonding between Ti-6Al-4V alloy and microduplex stainless steel with copper interlayer, Materials science and technology, Cilt 18, No 1, 68-72, 2002.

Nicholas, M. ve Crispin, R., Diffusion bonding stainless steel to alumina using aluminium interlayers, Journal of Materials Science, Cilt 17, No 11, 3347-3360, 1982.

Zhao, L. ve Zhang, Z., Effect of Zn alloy interlayer on interface microstructure and strength of diffusion-bonded Mg–Al joints, Scripta Materialia, Cilt 58, No 4, 283-286, 2008.

Ruh, A., Dieckmann, A.-M., Heldele, R., Piotter, V., Ruprecht, R., Munzinger, C., Fleischer, J. ve Haußelt, J., Production of two-material micro-assemblies by two-component powder injection molding and sinter-joining, Microsystem Technologies, Cilt 14, No 12, 1805, 2008.

Osswald, T.A., Turng, L.-S. ve Gramann, P.J., Injection molding handbook, Hanser Verlag, 1569904200, 2008.

Ogando, J., Lost-core molding: Don't count it out yet, Plastics technology, Cilt 43, No 9, 36-38, 1997.

Goodship, V. ve Love, J., Multi-material injection moulding, Cilt 13, iSmithers Rapra Publishing, 1859573274, 2002.

Schittelkop, V., Injection molding machine for lost core technology, 2011, Google Patents.

Chartier, T., Delhomme, E., Baumard, J.F., Veltl, G. ve Ducloux, F., Injection moulding of hollow silicon nitride parts using fusible alloy cores, Ceramics international, Cilt 27, No 7, 821-827, 2001.

Zhang, X., You, S., Xu, W., Wang, M., He, T. ve Zheng, X., Experimental investigation of the higher coefficient of thermal performance for water-in-glass evacuated tube solar water heaters in China, Energy Conversion and Management, Cilt 78, 386-392, 2014.

Williams, N. ve Whittaker, P., PM2010: Case studies highlight global success of Metal and Ceramic Injection Moulding, Powder Injectiong Moulding International, Cilt 4, No 4, 48-54, 2010.

Attia, U., Hauata, M., Walton, I., Annicchiarico, D. ve Alcock, J., Creating movable interfaces by micro-powder injection moulding, Journal of Materials Processing Technology, Cilt 214, No 2, 295-303, 2014.

Sun, R., Diffusion of cobalt and chromium in chromite spinel, The Journal of Chemical Physics, Cilt 28, No 2, 290-293, 1958.

Gale, W.F. ve Totemeier, T.C., Smithells metals reference book, Butterworth-Heinemann, 0080480969, 2003.

Takasawa, K., Yamazaki, Y., Takaki, S., Abiko, K. ve Iijima, Y., Diffusion of Cr and Fe in a high-purity Fe-50 mass% Cr-8 mass% W alloy, Materials Transactions, Cilt 43, No 2, 178-181, 2002.

Elementlerin difüzyon özellikleri Available from: http://www.periodictable.com/.

Park, M., Alexander, K.C. ve Schuh, C.A., Diffusion of tungsten in chromium: Experiments and atomistic modeling, Journal of Alloys and Compounds, Cilt 611, 433-439, 2014.

Keinonen, J., Räisänen, J. ve Anttila, A., Diffusion of nitrogen in ion-implanted chromium and tungsten, Applied Physics A: Materials Science & Processing, Cilt 35, No 4, 227-232, 1984.

Özel, T. ve Zeren, E., Finite element method simulation of machining of AISI 1045 steel with a round edge cutting tool, 8th CIRP International Workshop on Modeling of Machining Operations, 533-542, 2005.

Fang, Z.Z., Wang, X., Ryu, T., Hwang, K.S. ve Sohn, H., Synthesis, sintering, and mechanical properties of nanocrystalline cemented tungsten carbide–a review, International Journal of Refractory Metals and Hard Materials, Cilt 27, No 2, 288-299, 2009.

Powder injection molding technology for producing micro-size hinged parts. 2014, Google Patents.

Xiongxiang, L., The new technology of fusible core injection moulding [J], Engineering Plastics Application, Cilt 8, 028, 2006.

Heim, H.-P. ve Potente, H., Specialized molding techniques, William Andrew, 188420791X, 2001.

Ananthanarayanan, A., Gupta, S.K., Bruck, H.A., Yu, Z. ve Rajurkar, K.P., Development of in-mold assembly process for realizing mesoscale revolute joints, North American Manufacturing Research Conference, 1-8, May, 2007.

Schmidt, H., Lost core plastic molding process for transferring, positioning and molding inserts into a plastic part, 2008, Google Patents.