öğrenci-proje takımı oluşturma problemi için grup-karar verme ve hedef programlama temelli çözüm yaklaşımı
Öz
Bu çalışmada, öğrenci-proje takımı oluşturma problemi için AHP (Analitik Hiyerarşi Prosesi) ve hedef programlama temelli bir çözüm yaklaşımı önerilmektedir. Yazarlar tarafından başka bir çalışma kapsamında geliştirilen iki-aşamalı hedef programlama modelinin birinci ve ikinci aşamalarında, çeşitli kriterler dikkate alınarak, öğrenci ve öğretim üyelerinin proje takımlarına atanmaları sağlanmıştır. Hedef programlamanın girdisi olan proje kriter ağırlıklarının belirlenmesinde AHP yöntemi kullanılmıştır. Bu kapsamda öğrencilerle ve öğretim üyeleriyle anket çalışması yapılarak, her bir öğrenci ve öğretim üyesinin kriterlere verdikleri ağırlıklar belirlenmiştir. Çok sayıda karar vericinin bulunduğu bu durumda, her karar vericinin kriterlere verdikleri ağırlıklar farklı olduğundan, mesafe-bazlı doğrusal-olmayan (MBDO) matematiksel programlama modeli kullanılarak tek bir grup kararı elde edilmiştir. Önerilen yaklaşım, Uludağ Üniversitesi Endüstri Mühendisliği Bölümü lisans-bitirme tezi çalışmaları kapsamında yürütülen, öğrenci-proje takımı oluşturma problemine uygulanmıştır. Sonuçlar, uzman kişi tarafından yapılan atama sonuçları ile çeşitli performans parametreleri açısından karşılaştırılmış ve önerilen yaklaşımın üstün bir performansa sahip olduğu gözlenmiştir. Buna ilave olarak, atamaların gerçekleştirilme süreleri karşılaştırıldığında, uzman kişinin günlerce süren atama çalışmalarına karşın; önerilen yaklaşım kullanılarak, bir kereye mahsus olan anket çalışmalarının dikkate alınmaması durumunda, birkaç dakikada atamalar gerçekleştirilebilmektedir. Bu çalışmada geliştirilen yöntem özel bir problem için önerilse de kolaylıkla diğer proje takımı oluşturma problemlerine uyarlanabilir.
Anahtar kelimeler
Referanslar
