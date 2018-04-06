Akademik İşbirliklerinin Yeni Bir Çizge Olarak Modellenmesi ve İstatistiki Analizi

Kenan İNCE, Ali KARCI
Akademik işbirliği (ortak yazarlık) ile kurulan ağlar, bir çok açıdan önemli bir konudur. Bir ülkenin gelişmişlik analizinden, üniversite veya bölümlerin sıralanması gibi bir çok alanda kullanılmaktadır. Ayrıca, akademik işbirliklerinin modellenmesi ve bu modellerden akademik işbirliklerinin düzeyi noktasında yapılacak çıkarım ve yorumlarda büyük önem arz etmektedir. Bu amaçla, bir veri tabanı oluşturulmuş ve Türkiye’nin akademik işbirlikleri çizge kullanılarak modellenmiştir. Veri tabanı oluşturulurken, Web of Science (WOS) verileri kullanılarak, yazar, üniversite, bölüm, araştırma alanı ve yayın ana hatları olmak üzere, ilişkisel bir veri tabanı oluşturuldu. Oluşturulan veri tabanı, uç noktalar dahil olmak üzere, 1980-2015 yıllarını kapsamaktadır. Elde edilen veri üzerinde, ilgili yıllar aralığında, Türkiye’nin akademik işbirlikleri modellendi ve akademik işbirliklerini etkileyen faktörler üzerinde bilimsel çıkarımlar yapıldı. Çalışmamızda aktör olarak üniversiteler, üniversiteler arası gerçekleşen ortak yazarlık ise işbirliği olarak ele alınmıştır. Elde edilen modeller üzerinde, bölgesel bazda topluluk keşifleri yapılarak, bölgelerdeki öncü üniversiteler tespit edildi. Topluluk keşfinde, Bron-Kerbosch (BK) topluluk keşfi algoritması kullanıldı. Ancak, bu algoritma ile bulunan topluluklar, akademik işbirlikleri özelinde verinin yapısından ötürü, bazı eksiklikler ve hatalar ortaya koymaktadır. Öncelikle, akademik işbirlikleri çok değişken ve gelişen bir yapıdır. Şöyle ki, bir araştırmacının, danışmanı ile yapmış olduğu çalışmalar, ilgili araştırmacının farklı kurumda çalışıyor olması durumunda üniversitelerarası işbirliği olarak ortaya çıkmaktadır.  Ancak, belli bir seviyenin altında ise, gerçekte bu güvenilir bir işbirliği olarak yorumlanamaz. Ayrıca, veride bulunabilecek, benzer yazar isimleri gibi sebeplerle, gerçekte olmayan ilişkilerin işbirliği gibi yansımasına sebep olmaktadır. Bu gibi sebeplerle, işbirliği çizgeleri olarak yeni bir çizge türü önerilmekte ve bu tür çizgeler üzerinde yapılacak topluluk keşfi özel konusunda, en temel algoritmalardan olan BK algoritmasına, bu hatayı giderdiğini düşündüğümüz, Merkezi Limit Teoremi alt sınırı eklenmiştir. Bu ekleme ile birlikte, bölgelerdeki topluluk sayısının arttığı ancak daha güvenilir seviyede toplulukların kaldığını ve bunun sonucu olarak, bölgelerdeki öncü üniversitelerin daha net ortaya çıktığını görülmüştür.

Türkiye’deki akademik işbirlikleri; Bron-Kerbosch algoritması; işbirliği çizgeleri; merkezi limit teoremi

