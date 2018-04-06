Akademik İşbirliklerinin Yeni Bir Çizge Olarak Modellenmesi ve İstatistiki Analizi

X. F. WANG, “Complex Networks: Topology, Dynamics and Synchronization,” Int. J. Bifurc. Chaos, vol. 12, no. 5, pp. 885–916, 2002.

S. Boccaletti, V. Latora, Y. Moreno, M. Chavez, and D. U. Hwang, “Complex networks: Structure and dynamics,” Phys. Rep., vol. 424, no. 4–5, pp. 175–308, 2006.

Cuijuan Wang, Wenzhong Tang, Bo Sun, Jing Fang, and Yanyang Wang, “Review on community detection algorithms in social networks,” in 2015 IEEE International Conference on Progress in Informatics and Computing (PIC), 2015, pp. 551–555.

T. Hastie, R. Tibshirani, and J. Friedman, “The Elements of Statistical Learning,” Elements, vol. 1, pp. 337–387, 2009.

M. Girvan and M. E. J. Newman, “Community structure in social and biological networks.,” Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U. S. A., vol. 99, no. 12, pp. 7821–6, 2002.

E. A. Leicht and M. E. J. Newman, “Community structure in directed networks,” pp. 1–5, 2007.

M. Li, Y. Deng, and B. H. Wang, “Clique percolation in random graphs,” Phys. Rev. E - Stat. Nonlinear, Soft Matter Phys., vol. 92, no. 4, pp. 1–6, 2015.

G. Palla, I. Derenyi, I. Farkas, and T. Vicsek, “Uncovering the overlapping community structure of complex networks in nature and society,” no. m, pp. 1–10, 2005.

A. Lancichinetti and S. Fortunato, “Community detection algorithms: a comparative analysis,” pp. 1–12, 2009.

C. Bron and J. Kerbosch, “Algorithm 457: Finding All Cliques of an Undirected Graph,” Commun. ACM, vol. 16, no. 9, pp. 575–577, 1973.

Thomson Reuters Corporation, “Web of Science,” 2015. [Online]. Available: https://apps.webofknowledge.com. [Accessed: 01-Jan-2015].

K. İnce, “An Application for Retrieving Data from Web Pages in a DB Like Manner,” in International Artifical Intelligence and Data Processing Symposiom, 2016, pp. 396–399.

K. İnce, “Analyzing Tendency of Academic Growth in Turkey,” in International Artifical Intelligence and Data Processing Symposiom, 2016, pp. 400–403.

M. Çakıcı, A. Oğuzhan, and T. Özdil, İstatistik, 2nd ed. Ekin Basım Yayın Dağıtım, 2015.

K. İnce and A. Karcı, “Analysing and Modelling of Academic Collaboration of Turkey,” in İnternational Conference on Natural Science and Engineering, 2016, pp. 2772–2776.