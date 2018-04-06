Yarıklı boru kanatçıklara sahip ısı değiştiricisinin performans analizi

Hannemann R., Thermal control of electronics: Perspectives and prospects, Rohsenow Symposium on Future Trends in Heat Transfer. Massachusetts Institute of Technol, 2003.

Şahin B., Demir A., Thermal performance analysis and optimum design parameters of heat exhanger having perforated pin fins. Energy Conversion and Management 49: 1684-1695, 2008.

Park K., Moon S., Optimal design of heat exchangers using the progressive quadratic response surface model. Int J Heat and Mass Transf 42: 237-244, 2000.

Park K., Choi DH., Lee KS., Optimum design of plate heat exchanger with staggered pin arrays. Numerical Heat Transf Part A 45: 347–361, 2004.

Park K., Choi DH., Lee KS., Numerical shape optimization for high performance of a heat sink with pin-fins. Numerical Heat Transf Part A 46: 909-927, 2004.

Karagoz S., Investigation of thermal performances of “S-shaped” enhancement elements by response surface methodology. Heat and Mass Transf 51(2): 251-263, 2015.

Webb RL., Principles of Enhanced Heat Transfer. New York, John Wiley &Sons, Inc., 1994.

Bergles AE., Heat transfer enhancement-the encouragement and accommodation of high heat fluxes. J Heat Transf, ASME 119: 8-19, 1997.

Jubran BA., Al-Salaymeh AS., Heat transfer enhancement in electronic modules using ribs and ‘‘film-cooling-like’’ techniques. Int J Heat Fluid Flow 17(2): 148-154, 1996.

Tahat M., Kodah ZH., Jarrah BA., Probert SD., Heat transfers from pin-fin arrays experiencing forced convection. Appl Energy 67(4): 419-442, 2000.

El-Sayed SA., Mohamed MS., Abdel-latif AM., Abouda AE., Investigation of turbulent heat transfer and fluid flow in longitudinal rectangular-fin arrays of different geometries and shrouded fin array. Exp Therm Fluid Sci 26: 879-900, 2002.

Park K., Choi DH., Lee KS., Optimum design of plate heat exchanger with staggered pin arrays, Numer. Heat Transf Part A 45: 347-361, 2004.

Park K., Choi DH., Shape optimization of a plate-fin type heat sink with triangular-shaped vortex generator. KSME Int J 18(9): 867-876, 2004.

Park K., Moon S., Optimal design of heat exchangers using the progressive quadratic response surface model. Int J Heat and Mass Transf 48: 2126-2139, 2005.

Chiang KT., Modeling and optimization of designing parameters for a parallel-plain ﬁn heat sink with conﬁned impinging jet using the response surface methodology. Appl Therm Eng 27: 2473-2482, 2007.

Chiang KT., Chou CC., Liu NM., Application of response surface methodology in describing the thermal performances of a pin-ﬁn heat sink. Int J Therm Sci 48: 1196-1205, 2009.

Sara ON., Pekdemir T., Yapici S., Yilmaz M., Heat-transfer enhancement in a channel flow with perforated rectangular blocks. International J Heat and Fluid Flow 22: 509-518, 2001.

Rodriguez JF., Renaud JE., Wujek BA., Tappeta RV., Trust region model management in multidisciplinary design optimization. J Comput Appl Math 124: 139-154, 2000.

Madsen JI., Langyhjem M., Multifidelity response surface approximations for the optimum design of diffuser flows. Optim Eng 2: 453-468, 2001.

Kansal HK., Singh S., Kumar P., Parametric optimization of powder mixed electrical discharge machining by response surface methodology. J Materials Processing Technol 169: 427-436, 2005.

Naceur H., Ben-Elechi S., Batoz JL., Knopf-lenoir C., Response surface methodology for the rapid design of aluminum sheet metal forming parameters. Materials & Design 29(4): 781-790, 2007.

Choorit W., Pattthanamanee W., Manurakchinakorn S., Use of response surface method for the determination of demineralization efficiency in fermented shrimp shells. Bioresource Technol 99(14): 6168-6173, 2008.

Xiarchos I., Jaworska A., Traznadel GZ., Response surface methodology for the modeling of copper removal from aqueous solutions using micellarenhanced ultrafiltration. J Membrane Sci 321(2): 222-231, 2008.

Acherjee B., Misra D., Bose D., Venkadeshwaran K., Prediction of weld strength and seam width for laser transmission welding of thermoplastic using response surface methodology. Optics & Laser Technol 41(8): 956-967, 2009.

Wang G., Zhao G., Li H., Guan Y., Research on optimization design of the heating/cooling channels for rapid heat cycle molding based on response surface methodology and constrained particle swarm optimization. Expert Systems with Applications 38: 6705-6719, 2011.

Khalajzadeh V., Heidarinejad G., Srebric J., Parameters optimization of a vertical ground heat exchanger based on response surface methodology. Energy and Buildings 43: 1288-1294, 2011.

Subaşı A., Heat exchanger optimization with the helping of response surface method. MS Thesis (in Turkish). Mechanical Engineering Department, Ataturk University, Turkey, 2010.

Sahin B., Demir A., Performance analysis of a heat exchanger having perforated square fins. Appl Therm Eng 28: 621-632, 2008.

Box G., Wilson K., On the experimental attainment of optimum condition. J the Royal Statistical Society: Series B 13(1): 1-45, 1951.

Montgomery DC., Design and Analysis of Experiments, Fourth ed., Wiley, New York, 1997.

Myers RH., Montgomery DH., Response surface methodology: process and product optimization using designed experiments, John Wiley & Sons, New York, 1995.

Chen TY., Shu TH., Flow structures and heat transfer characteristics in fan flows with and without delta-wing vortex generators. Exp Therm Fluid Sci 28(4): 273-282, 2004.

Bilen K., Akyol U., Yapici S., Thermal performans analysis of a tube finned surface. Int J Energy Res 26: 321-333, 2002.

Ozisik MN., Heat Transfer – A Basic Approach. McGraw-Hill Int Ed. p. 338, 1985.

Şara ON., Yapıcı S., Yılmaz M., Pekdemir T., Second law analysis of rectangular channels with square pin-fins. Int Comm Heat Mass Transf 28(5): 617-630, 2001.

Yeşildal F., Experimental and theoretical analysis of heat and flow characteristics in rectangular and hexagonal heat sinks. MS Thesis (in Turkish). Mechanical Engineering Department, Ataturk University, Turkey, 2007.

Yıldız N., Investigation of heat and flow characteristic with impingement jet for optimized hexagonal finned heat sinks, MS Thesis (in Turkish). Mechanical Engineering Department, Ataturk University, Turkey, 2012.

Demir A., Determination of optimum design parameters of a finned heat exchanger, MS Thesis (in Turkish). Mechanical Engineering Department, Ataturk University, Turkey, 2006.

Kline S.J., McClintock F.A., Describing uncertainties in single sample experiments, Mech. Eng. 75: 3-8, 1953.

Subaşı A., Şahin B., Kaymaz İ., Metalik bal peteği yapıların ısı ve akış özelliklerinin araştırılması, s. 355-360, 18. Ulusal Isı Bilimi ve Tekniği Kongresi, Zonguldak, Eylül 2011.

Şahin B., Bazarbashi M., Manay E., Abdussamet Subaşı A., S tipi kanatların ısı transferi performansının Yanıt Yüzey Yöntemi ile tahmin edilmesi, s. 801-806, 19. Ulusal Isı Bilimi ve Tekniği Kongresi, Samsun, Eylül 2013.

Subaşı A., Şahin B., Kaymaz İ., Multi-objective optimization of a honeycomb heat sink using Response Surface Method, Int J Heat and Mass Transf 101: 295-302, 2016.

Subaşı A., İzgi B., Şahin B., Kaymaz İ., Yanıt yüzey yöntemi ile taguchi yöntemi arasındaki farkların bir ısı değiştiriciye ait optimizasyon problemi üzerinden tartışılması, s. 244-250, 18. Ulusal Isı Bilimi ve Tekniği Kongresi, Zonguldak, Eylül 2011.

Subaşı A., İzgi B., Şahin B., Kaymaz İ., Delikli silindirik kanatlara sahip bir ısı alıcının optimum tasarım parametrelerinin yanıt yüzey yöntemi yardımıyla belirlenmesi, s. 265-274, Anadolu Enerji Sempozyumu, Elazığ, Haziran 2011.

Gholami A., Wahid MA., Mohammed HA., Thermal–hydraulic performance of fin-and-oval tube compact heat exchangers with innovative design of corrugated fin patterns. Int J Heat and Mass Transf 106: 573-592, 2017.