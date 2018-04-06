çok kategorili ürün çeşidi belirleme problemi ve türkiye’de bir uygulaması
Öz
Bu çalışma kategoriler arasındaki çapraz etkileri çok kategorili ürün seçimi probleminde dikkate alan bir eniyileme modeli oluşturmayı hedeflemektedir. Birbiriyle ilgisiz görünen kategoriler arasındaki çapraz etkiler alışveriş sepeti analizi kullanılarak elde edilmiştir. Alışveriş sepeti modeli, fiyat ve türdeş olmayan tüketicilerin özelliklerini dikkate alan, iç içe çok değişkenli bir logit modelidir. Elde edilen kısıtlı, tamsayılı, global eniyileme problemi tüketicilerin birleşik fayda fonksiyonunu en büyükler. Eniyileme problemi karesel ve içbükey olmayan amaç fonksiyonu ve diğer kısıtlar yanında çok sayıda sırt çantası kısıtı benzeri kısıtlara sahiptir; dolayısıyla içbükey olmayan bir sırt çantası problemiyle benzer özellikleri taşıması beklenir. Alışveriş sepeti analizi ve eniyileme Türkiye’nin en büyük süpermarket zincirlerinden birinin tüketici sepet verilerine uygulanmıştır. Özel olarak, eniyileme problemi çapraz kategori etkilerini göz ardı eden problem için tekrar çözülmüştür. Bu şekilde elde edilen en büyük fayda çapraz etkileri dikkate alan problemin en büyük faydasının yanlızca %5.72’sine eşittir. Bu sonuç birbiriyle ilgisiz görünen kategoriler arasındaki çapraz etkilerin dahi önemli olduğunu göstermektedir.
Anahtar kelimeler
Tam metin:PDF
Referanslar
Ben-Akiva M. ve Lerman S.R., Discrete Choice Analysis: Theory and Application to Travel Demand, MIT Press, Cambridge, MA, A.B.D., 1985.
