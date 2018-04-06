havacılık endüstrisinde yeni trend: Al-Li alaşımları

Kanematsu H. ve Barry D.M., Amazing airplanes, in Intelligent Systems Reference Library. Springer Science and Business Media Deutschland GmbH. p. 65-73, 2016.

Tang Z.T., Yu T., Xu L.Q.Liu Z.Q., Machining deformation prediction for frame components considering multifactor coupling effects. Int J Adv Manuf Technol, 68(1-4): p. 187-196, 2013.

Williams J.C. ve Starke Jr E.A., Progress in structural materials for aerospace systems1. 51(19): p. 5775-5799, 2003.

Prasad N.E., Gokhale A.Wanhill R.J.H., Aluminum-Lithium Alloys: Processing, Properties, and Applications. Butterworth-Heinemann, 2013.

Prasad N.E. ve Wanhill R., Aerospace Materials and Material Technologies: Volume 1: Aerospace Materials. Springer, 2016.

Ekvall J., Rhodes J.Wald G., Methodology for evaluating weight savings from basic material properties, in Design of Fatigue and Fracture Resistant Structures, STP28867S, Editör: Abelkis P. ve Hudson C., ASTM International: West Conshohocken, PA. p. 328-341, 1982.

Airbus, A380 specifications. Available from: http://www.airbus.com/aircraftfamilies/passengeraircraft/a380family/innovation/, Yayın tarihi 2016. Güncellenme tarihi 2016. Erişim tarihi 06.06.2017.

Bejan A., Charles J.Lorente S., The evolution of airplanes. 116(4): p. 044901, 2014.

Media A.M., Production ramps up for Aluminum-Lithium Alloys. Available from: http://advancedmanufacturing.org/production-ramps-aluminum-lithium-alloys/, Yayın tarihi 2015. Güncellenme tarihi 2015. Erişim tarihi 06.06.2017.

Engineering S., Al-Li alloys. Available from: http://www.smw.com/en/projects/view/7/AlLi-alloys.html, Yayın tarihi 2017. Güncellenme tarihi 2017. Erişim tarihi 06.06.2017.

Wilkins T., Sea Harrier FRS.1 vs. Yak-38 ‘Forger’. Available from: https://defenceoftherealm.wordpress.com/2014/07/07/sea-harrier-frs-1-vs-yak-38-forger/, Yayın tarihi 2015. Güncellenme tarihi 2016. Erişim tarihi 06.06.2016.

Wikipedia, Yakovlev Yak-42. Available from: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yakovlev_Yak-42, Yayın tarihi 2000. Güncellenme tarihi 2014. Erişim tarihi 06.06.2016.

Wikipedia, Tupolev Tu-204. Available from: https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tupolev_Tu-204, Yayın tarihi 2007. Güncellenme tarihi 2013. Erişim tarihi 06.06.2016.

Wikipedia, Mil Mi-26. Available from: https://tr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mil_Mi-26, Yayın tarihi 2012. Güncellenme tarihi 2012. Erişim tarihi 06.06.2016.

Wikipedia, Sukhoi Su-27. Available from: https://tr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sukhoi_Su-27, Yayın tarihi 2012. Güncellenme tarihi 2012. Erişim tarihi 06.06.2016.

Militarypower, MIG-29 FULCRUM, RUSSIA Available from: http://www.militarypower.com.br/english-frame4-mig29.htm, Yayın tarihi 2014. Güncellenme tarihi 2014. Erişim tarihi 06.06.2017.

Pinterest, Beriev Be-200 Sea Plane. Available from: https://tr.pinterest.com/demetrisplastou/beriev-be-200-sea-plane/, Yayın tarihi 2012. Güncellenme tarihi 2012. Erişim tarihi 06.06.2017.

Wikipedia, North American A-5 Vigilante. Available from: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_American_A-5_Vigilante, Yayın tarihi 2017. Güncellenme tarihi 2017. Erişim tarihi 06.06.2016.

Tsang D., Boeing chooses largest wingspan for 777X. Available from: http://www.aspireaviation.com/2012/07/26/boeing-chooses-largest-wingspan-for-777x/, Yayın tarihi 2017. Güncellenme tarihi 2017. Erişim tarihi 06.06.2017.

Alcoa, Alcoa technology. Available from: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/4281/000119312513288275/d566884dex992.htm, Yayın tarihi 2016. Güncellenme tarihi 2016. Erişim tarihi 06.06.2017.

Jarrault O., Advanced each generation. in Cowen and Company's 34 th annual aerospace/ Defense Conference. 2013.

Peters M. ve Leyens C., Aerospace and space materials. 3: p. 1-11, 2009.

Prasad N.E., Gokhale A.Rao P.R., Mechanical behaviour of aluminium-lithium alloys. 28(1-2): p. 209-246, 2003.

Lynch S., Shekhter A., Moutsos S.Winkelman G., Challenges in developing high performance Al-Li alloys. in The 3rd international conference on light materials for transportation systems, LiMAT-2003, Honolulu, HI. 2003.

Rioja R.J. ve Liu J., The evolution of Al-Li base products for aerospace and space applications. 43(9): p. 3325-3337, 2012.

Kobayashi K., Ohsaki S., Kamio A., Sato T.Tsuji Y., Effect of Zn addition on corrosion resistance of 2090 and 2091 alloys. 2: p. 673-678, 1992.

Cantor B., Assender H.Grant P., Aerospace materials. CRC Press, 2015.

Merati A., Materials replacement for aging aircraft. p. 24-1, 2011.

Smith A.F., Uses and properties of Al-Li on the new EH101 helicopter. “New Light Alloys". in AGARD Conference Proceedings No. 444. Neuilly-sur-Seine, France: Advisory Group for Aerospace Research and Development, 1984.

Mouritz A.P., Introduction to aerospace materials. Elsevier, 2012.

Worldwide-Military, EH-101 Utility (United-Kingdom, Italy). Available from: http://www.worldwide-military.com/Military%20Heli's/Middel-grootte%20helikopters/EH101_general_info_english.htm, Yayın tarihi 2015. Güncellenme tarihi 2015. Erişim tarihi 06.06.2017.

Babel H., Al-Li in Boeing products. in 16th annual Aeromat advanced aerospace materials and processes conference and exposition, Aeromat. 2005.

Yuwei X., Yiyuan Z., Wenfeng M.Jainzhong C., Superplastic forming technology of aircraft structures for Al–Li alloy and high-strength Al alloy. 72(2): p. 183-187, 1997.

Comac, Sample of Al-Li Alloy barrel section of the fuselage for C919. Available from: http://english.comac.cc/news/latest/201409/03/t20140903_1895735.shtml, Yayın tarihi 2016. Güncellenme tarihi 2016. Erişim tarihi 06.06.2017.

Perrett B., C919 May Be Largely Limited To Chinese Market. Available from: http://aviationweek.com/awin/c919-may-be-largely-limited-chinese-market, Yayın tarihi 2013. Güncellenme tarihi 2013. Erişim tarihi 06.06.2017.

Starke E., Sanders T.Palmer I., New approaches to alloy development in the Al-Li system. 33(8): p. 24-33, 1981.

University S., H491 MEng Aeronautics & Astronautics / Airvehicle Systems Design lecture notes. Engineering and the Environment. p. 10-15, 2017.

Missori S. ve Sili A., Mechanical and microstructural properties of 8090 AL-LI alloy welded joints. 20(2), 2013.

Han B., Tao W.Chen Y., New technique of skin embedded wire double-sided laser beam welding. 91: p. 185-192, 2017.

Han B., Tao W., Chen Y.Li H., Double-sided laser beam welded T-joints for aluminum-lithium alloy aircraft fuselage panels: Effects of filler elements on microstructure and mechanical properties. 93: p. 99-108, 2017.

Magnusen P., Mooy D., Yocum L.Rioja R., Development of high toughness sheet and extruded products for airplane fuselage structures. in ICAA13: 13th International Conference on Aluminum Alloys. Wiley Online Library, 2012.

Engineering A., A Brief History of Aircraft Structures. Available from: http://aerospaceengineeringblog.com/aircraft-structures/, Yayın tarihi 2015. Güncellenme tarihi 2015. Erişim tarihi 06.06.2017.

James M., Cessna 310K Internal Structure. Available from: http://www.mikejamesmedia.com/cessna_310k_07.html, Yayın tarihi 2016. Güncellenme tarihi 2016. Erişim tarihi 06.06.2017.

Denzer D., Rioja R., Bray G., Venema G.Colvin E., The evolution of plate and extruded products with high strength and fracture toughness. in ICAA13: 13th International Conference on Aluminum Alloys. Wiley Online Library, 2012.

Karabin L., Bray G., Rioja R.Venema G., Al–Li–Cu–Mg–(Ag) products for lower wing skin applications,[in] ICAA13: 13th International Conference on Aluminum Alloys. Pennsylvania, 2012.

Lequeu P., Advances in Aerospace Aluminum-Summaries of presentations by Alcan Aerospace personnel during ASM's AeroMat 2007 Conference. Al-Li alloys are highlighted. 166(2): p. 47, 2008.

Lequeu P., Smith K.Daniélou A., Aluminum-copper-lithium alloy 2050 developed for medium to thick plate. 19(6): p. 841-847, 2010.

Hu L., Zhan L., Shen R., Liu Z., Ma Z., Liu J.Yang Y., Effects of uniaxial creep ageing on the mechanical properties and micro precipitates of Al-Li-S4 alloy. 688: p. 272-279, 2017.

Chen A., Zhang L., Wu G., Sun M.Liu W., Influences of Mn content on the microstructures and mechanical properties of cast Al-3Li-2Cu-0.2Zr alloy. 715: p. 421-431, 2017.

Ning J., Zhang L.J., Bai Q.L., Yin X.Q., Niu J.Zhang J.X., Comparison of the microstructure and mechanical performance of 2A97 Al-Li alloy joints between autogenous and non-autogenous laser welding. 120: p. 144-156, 2017.