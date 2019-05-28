Aktif Co-Ti (II) -B Alaşım Katalizörlerinin Hidrojen Üretiminde NaBH4 Hidroliz reaksiyonu ve Çevresel Etkiler için Kinetik Özelliklerin Analizi

Kothari, R., Buddhi, D., Sawhney, R.L. Comparison of environmental and economic aspects of various hydrogen production methods, Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, 12, 553–563, 2008.

Holladay, J.D., Hu, J., King, D.L., Wang, Y. An overview of hydrogen production Technologies, Catalysis Today, 139, 244–260, 2009.

Zhou, L. Progress and problems in hydrogen storage methods. Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, 9, 395–408. 2005.

Patel, N., Fernandes, R., Bazzanella, N., Miotello, A. Enhanced hydrogen production by hydrolysis of NaBH4 using “Co-B nanoparticles supported on Carbon film” catalyst synthesized by pulsed laser deposition. Catalysis Today, 170, 20–26, 2011.

Amendola, S.C., Sharp-Goldman, S.L., Janjua., M.S. A safe, portable, hydrogen gas generator using aqueous borohydride solution and Ru catalyst. International Journal of Hydrogen Energy, 25, 969-975, 2000.

Brown, H.C., Brown, C.A. New highly active metal catalysts for the hydrolysis of borohydride, J. American Chemical Society, 84, 1493, (1962).

Patel, N., Fernandes, R., Miotello, A. Hydrogen generation by hydrolysis of NaBH4 with efficient Co–P–B catalyst: A kinetic study. J. Power Sources, 188, 411–420, 2009.

Li, H., Wang, W., Li, H., Jing-Fa, Deng. (2000). Crystallization Deactivation of Ni–P/SiO2 Amorphous Catalyst and the Stabilizing Effect of Silica Support on the Ni–P Amorphous Structure. Journal of Catalysis, 194, 211–221.

Bai, Y., Wu, C., Wu, Yi. B. Carbon-supported platinum catalysts for on-site hydrogen generation from NaBH4 solution. Materials Letter, 60, 2236–2239, 2006.

Ozdemir, O.K., Hasimoglu, A., Ahsen, A.S. Synthesis of graphene-based Co-B catalyst via simultaneous chemical reduction for hydrolysis of sodium borohydride. J. Renewable and Sustaınable Energy, 5, 063135, 2013.

Chamoun, R., Demirci, U.B., Zaatar, Y., Khoury, A., Miele, P. Co-αAl2O3-Cu as shaped catalyst in NaBH4 hydrolysis. International Journal of Hydrogen Energy, 35, 6583-6591, 2010.

Crisafulli, C., Scire, S, Salanitri, M., Zito, R., Calamia, S. Hydrogen production through NaBH4 hydrolysis over supported Ru catalysts: An insight on the effect of the support and the ruthenium precursor, International Journal of Hydrogen Energy, 36, 3817-3826, 2011.

Dai, H.B., Liang, Y., Wang, P., Yao, X.D., Rufford, T., Lu, M., Cheng, H.M. High-performance cobalt–tungsten–boron catalyst supported on Ni foam for hydrogen generation from alkaline sodium borohydride solution, International Journal of Hydrogen Energy, 33, 4405–4412, 2008.

Ding, X.L., Yuan, X., Jia, C., Ma, Z.F. Hydrogen generation from catalytic hydrolysis of sodium borohydride solution using Cobalt-Copper-Boride(Co-Cu-B) catalysts, International Journal of Hydrogen Energy, 35, 11077-11084, 2010.

Yuan, X., Jia, C., Ding, X.L., Ma, Z.F. Effects of heat-treatment temperature on properties of Cobalt-Manganese-Boride as efficient catalyst toward hydrolysis of alkaline sodium borohydride solution, International Journal of Hydrogen Energy 37, 995-1001. 2012.

Nie, M., Zou, Y.C., Huang, Y.M. Ni-Fe-B catalysts for NaBH4 hydrolysis, International Journal of Hydrogen Energy, 37, 1568-1576, 2012.

Zhuang, D.W., Zhang, J.J., Dai, H.B., Wang, P. Hydrogen generation from hydrolysis of solid sodium borohydride promoted by a cobalt-molybdenum-boron catalyst and aluminum powder, International Journal of Hydrogen Energy, 38, 10845-10850, 2013.

Xiang, C., Jiang, D., She, Z., Zou, Y., Chu, H., Qiu, S., Zhang, H., Xu, F., Tang, C., Sun, L. Hydrogen generation by hydrolysis of alkaline sodium borohydride using a cobalt-zinc-boron/graphene nanocomposite treated with sodium hydroxide. International Journal of Hydrogen Energy, 40, 4111-4118, 2015.

Patel, N., Fernandes, R., Miotello, A., Promoting effect of transition metal-doped Co–B alloy catalysts for hydrogen production by hydrolysis of alkaline NaBH4 solution, Journal of Catalysis, 271, 315–324, 2010.

Fernandes, R., Patel, N., Miotello, A. Hydrogen generation by hydrolysis of alkaline NaBH4 solution with Cr-promoted Co-B amorphous catalyst, Appl Catal B: Environ. 92, 68-74, 2009.

Aydin, M., Hasimoglu, A., Ozdemir, O.K. Kinetic properties of Cobalt–Titanium–Boride (Co–Ti–B) catalysts for sodium borohydride hydrolysis reaction, International Journal of Hydrogen Energy, 1, 239-248, 2016.

Perkin Elmer. TGA-& Thermogravimetric Analyzer- User’s Manual, Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Narayanan T.S.N.S., Stephan, A., Guruskanthan, S. Electroless Ni-Co-B ternary alloy deposits: preparation and characteristics. Surface and Coatings Technology, 179, 56-62, 2004.

Yipping, L., Hadjipanayis, G.C., Sorensen, C.M. Magn J. Magnetic and structural properties of ultrafine Co-B particles. Magnetic Materials, 79, 321, 1989.

Xiang, C., Jiang, D., She, Z., Hydrogen generation by hydrolysis of alkaline sodium borohydride using a cobalt-zinc-boron/graphene nanocomposites treated with sodium hydroxide. Int J Hydrogen Energy, 40(11), 4111-4118, 2015.

Aydin, M., Hasimoglu, A., Bayrak, Y., Ozdemir, O.K. Kinetic properties of co-reduced Co-B/graphene catalyst powder for hydrogen generation of sodium borohydride. Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy, 7, 013117(9 pp). 2015.