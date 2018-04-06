hava hedeflerinin tespiti için yakın gerçek zamanlı çoklu frekans destekli pasif radar sisteminin geliştirilmesi
Öz
Pasif radarlar, kendilerine ait bir verici bulundurmayan fakat ortamda bulunan vericilerden faydalanarak hedef tespit ve takibi yapabilen radar sistemlerdir. Geçmişi 1934 yılına dayanan pasif radar sistemlerine olan ilgi, özellikle son yıllarda birim işlem maliyetinin düşmesi ve analog-sayısal çeviricilerin yaygınlaşması ile hızlı bir artış göstermiştir. Bu tip sistemlerin en büyük avantajları olarak ise vericileri bulunmadığı için maliyet etkin olmaları ve ticari frekans bantlarında çalıştıkları için tespit edilemez olmaları gösterilebilir. Bu çalışmada, yazılım tabanlı radyo teknolojileri kullanılarak özellikle hava hedeflerin tespiti için bir pasif radar sistemi, PİRE, geliştirilmiştir. Sistemin frekans ve zaman senkronizasyonu küresel konumlama sistemi ile sağlanmış ve yazılım tabanlı radyo teknolojileri sayesinde sistem FM Radyo, GSM ve HDTV vericileri ile de kullanılabilecek esneklikte tasarlanmıştır. Bu çalışmada geliştirilen PİRE pasif radar sisteminin donanım ve yazılım bileşenleri tanıtılmış, daha sonra potansiyel VHF FM Radyo verici kaynakları incelenmiş, bu kaynakların uygunluk analizi yapılmış ve geliştirilen otomatik veri akışı yazılımı ile yarı gerçek zamanlı hava hedef tespiti yapılmıştır. Ayrıca PİRE için geliştirilen yazılım açık kaynak kodlu olarak paylaşılmıştır.
Anahtar kelimeler
Referanslar
