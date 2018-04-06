Silis Dumanın Geri Kazanılmış Agregalı Beton Kırılma Parametreleri ve Çatlak Haritası Üzerine Etkisi

KAYNAKLAR (REFERENCES)

Duan Z.H., Poon C.S., Properties of recycled aggregate concrete made with recycled aggregates with different amounts of old adhered mortars, Mater Des 58, 19–29, 2014

Kou S.C., Poon C.S., Long-term mechanical and durability properties of recycled aggregate concrete prepared with the incorporation of fly ash, Cem Concr Compos 37, 12–9, 2013

Dilbas H., Şimşek M., Çakır Ö., An investigation on mechanical and physical properties of recycled aggregate concrete (RAC) with and without silica füme, Constr Build Mater 61, 50–9, 2014

Topçu I.B., Günçan N.F., Using Waste Concrete As Aggregate, Cem Concr Res 25, 1385–90, 1995

Akça K., Çakır Ö., İpek M., Properties of polypropylene fiber reinforced concrete using recycled aggregates, Constr Build Mater 98, 620–30, 2015

Reis J.M.L., dos Jurumenh M.A.G., Experimental investigation on the effects of recycled aggregate on fracture behavior of polymer concrete, Mater Res 14, 326–30, 2011

Casuccio M., Torrijos M.C., Giaccio G., Zerbino R., Failure mechanism of recycled aggregate concrete, Constr Build Mater 22, 1500–6, 2008

Xiao J., Li W., Fan Y., Huang X., An overview of study on recycled aggregate concrete in China (1996–2011) Constr Build Mater 31, 364–83, 2012

Arezoumandi M., Drury J., Volz J.S., Effect of Recycled Concrete Aggregate Replacement Level on the Fracture Behavior of Concrete, J Front Constr Eng 3, 1–8, 2014

Riaz M.R., Hameed R., Ilyas M., Akram A., Siddiqi Z.A., Mechanical Characterization of Recycled Aggregate Concrete, Pak J Engg Appl Sci 16, 25–32, 2015

Choubey R.K., Kumar S., Chakradhara Rao M., Modeling of fracture parameters for crack propagation in recycled aggregate concrete, Constr Build Mater 106, 168–78, 2016

Chen G.M., Yang H., Lin C.J., Chen J.F., He Y.H., Zhang H.Z., Fracture behaviour of steel fibre reinforced recycled aggregate concrete after exposure to elevated temperatures, Constr Build Mater 128, 272–86, 2016

Ignjatović I.S., Marinković S.B., Mišković Z.M., Savić A.R., Flexural behavior of reinforced recycled aggregate concrete beams under short-term loading, Mater Struct 46, 1045–59, 2013

Choi W.C., Yun H.D., Shear strength of reinforced recycled aggregate concrete beams without shear reinforcements, J Civ Eng Manag 23, 1, 76-84, 2016

Knaack A.M., Kurama Y.C., Behavior of Reinforced Concrete Beams with Recycled Concrete Coarse Aggregates, J Struct Eng 141, 3, 1-11, 2015

Dilbas H., An Examination on Mechanical Behaviour of A Cantilever Beam Produced With Recycled Aggregate Concrete, Graduate School of Natural and Applied Science, Yildiz Technical University, Istanbul, 2014.

Sinaei H., Mahdi S., Abna A.H., Aghaei M., Shariati A., Evaluation of reinforced concrete beam behaviour using finite element analysis by ABAQUS, Sci Res Essays 7, 2002–9, 2012

Dilbas H., Şimşek M., Çakır Ö., An investigation on mechanical and physical properties of recycled aggregate concrete (RAC) with and without silica füme, Constr Build Mater 61, 50–9, 2014

Oh B-H., Jang S-Y., Byun H-K., Prediction of fracture energy of concrete, KCI Concr J 11, 211–21, 1999

Xiao J., Li W., Poon C., Recent studies on mechanical properties of recycled aggregate concrete in China-A review, Sci China Technol Sci 55, 1463–80, 2012

Reinhardt H., Cornelissen H., Hordijk D., Tensile Tests and Failure Analysis of Concrete, J Struct Eng 112, 2462–77, 1986

Genikomsou A.S., Polak M.A., Finite element analysis of punching shear of concrete slabs using damaged plasticity model in ABAQUS, Eng Struct 98, 38–48, 2015

Xu S., Reinhardt H.W., Determination of double-Determination of double-K criterion for crack propagation in quasi-brittle fracture Part I: experimental investigation of crack propagation, Int J Fract 98, 111–49, 1999

Xu S., Reinhardt H., Determination of double-K criterion for crack propagation in quasi-brittle fracture, Part II: Analytical evaluating and practical measuring methods for three-point bending notched beams, Int J Fract 98, 151–77, 1999

Jankowiak T., Lodygowski T., Identification of parameters of concrete damage plasticity constitutive model, Found Civ Environ 6, 53–69, 2005

Dilbas H., Çakır Ö., Şimşek M., Kentsel Dönüşüm Sonucu Oluşan Molozların Geri Dönüşümle Betonda Kullanımı – Silis Dumanı Katkılı Geri Kazanılmış Agregalı Betonlar, 9. Ulus. Bet. Kongresi, Antalya, 387–98, 387-98, 2015.

Evangelista L., de Brito J., Mechanical behaviour of concrete made with fine recycled concrete aggregates, Cem Concr Compos 29, 397–401, 2007