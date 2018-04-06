Silis Dumanın Geri Kazanılmış Agregalı Beton Kırılma Parametreleri ve Çatlak Haritası Üzerine Etkisi
Öz
Bu çalışma, doğal agrega (NA) ve geri kazanılmış agrega (RA) ile silis dumanı (SF) içeren betonların çatlak ilerlemesi durumu için kırılma parametrelerinin belirlenmesini ve kırılma modellerinden çift-K kırılma modeli ile hayali çatlak modeli uygulamasını içermektedir. Bu sistematik çalışmada, NA içeren geleneksel betonun (NAC) ve RA içeren geri kazanılmış agregalı betonun (RAC) kırılma parametreleri hesaplanmış ve bir karşılaştırmalı çalışma yapılmıştır. Kırılma parametreleri hesabında geometrik nonlinerite ve malzeme nonlineritesi göz önüne alınarak sonlu elemanlar yöntemi (FEM) simülasyonları yapılmış, simülasyonlarda kullanılan gerekli malzeme parametreleri (basınç, çekme, E-modülü, vs.) deneysel verilerden elde edilmiştir. FEA analizleri sonucu, farklı ve ilgi çekici sonuçlar elde edilmiştir. Elde edilen sonuçlara göre, geleneksel betona ait kırılma modelleri (çift-K kırılma modeli ve hayali çatlak modeli) RAC kırılma parametreleri ve kırılma davranışı belirlenmesinde kullanılabilmektedir. RA ve SF kullanımının çatlak ilerlemesi ve kırılma özellikleri üzerinde etkisi olduğu bulunmuş ve ayrıca, RA ve SF içeren kirişlere ait çatlak haritalarını belirlemek üzere bir donatılı kiriş modeli FEM’de oluşturulmuştur. SF ile RA betonda beraber kullanılmasıyla ilk çatlama tokluğu artmış ve kirişte daha az sayıda fakat daha derin çatlakların oluştuğu gözlenmiştir. Diğer yönden, RAC içeren donatılı kirişlerin rijitliğinin azalmasına rağmen, RAC içeren donatılı kirişlerin NAC içeren donatılı kirişle yaklaşık aynı elastik taşıma kapasitesine sahip olduğu belirlenmiştir.
Anahtar kelimeler
Tam metin:PDF
Referanslar
KAYNAKLAR (REFERENCES)
Duan Z.H., Poon C.S., Properties of recycled aggregate concrete made with recycled aggregates with different amounts of old adhered mortars, Mater Des 58, 19–29, 2014
Kou S.C., Poon C.S., Long-term mechanical and durability properties of recycled aggregate concrete prepared with the incorporation of fly ash, Cem Concr Compos 37, 12–9, 2013
Dilbas H., Şimşek M., Çakır Ö., An investigation on mechanical and physical properties of recycled aggregate concrete (RAC) with and without silica füme, Constr Build Mater 61, 50–9, 2014
Topçu I.B., Günçan N.F., Using Waste Concrete As Aggregate, Cem Concr Res 25, 1385–90, 1995
Akça K., Çakır Ö., İpek M., Properties of polypropylene fiber reinforced concrete using recycled aggregates, Constr Build Mater 98, 620–30, 2015
Reis J.M.L., dos Jurumenh M.A.G., Experimental investigation on the effects of recycled aggregate on fracture behavior of polymer concrete, Mater Res 14, 326–30, 2011
Casuccio M., Torrijos M.C., Giaccio G., Zerbino R., Failure mechanism of recycled aggregate concrete, Constr Build Mater 22, 1500–6, 2008
Xiao J., Li W., Fan Y., Huang X., An overview of study on recycled aggregate concrete in China (1996–2011) Constr Build Mater 31, 364–83, 2012
Arezoumandi M., Drury J., Volz J.S., Effect of Recycled Concrete Aggregate Replacement Level on the Fracture Behavior of Concrete, J Front Constr Eng 3, 1–8, 2014
Riaz M.R., Hameed R., Ilyas M., Akram A., Siddiqi Z.A., Mechanical Characterization of Recycled Aggregate Concrete, Pak J Engg Appl Sci 16, 25–32, 2015
Choubey R.K., Kumar S., Chakradhara Rao M., Modeling of fracture parameters for crack propagation in recycled aggregate concrete, Constr Build Mater 106, 168–78, 2016
Chen G.M., Yang H., Lin C.J., Chen J.F., He Y.H., Zhang H.Z., Fracture behaviour of steel fibre reinforced recycled aggregate concrete after exposure to elevated temperatures, Constr Build Mater 128, 272–86, 2016
Ignjatović I.S., Marinković S.B., Mišković Z.M., Savić A.R., Flexural behavior of reinforced recycled aggregate concrete beams under short-term loading, Mater Struct 46, 1045–59, 2013
Choi W.C., Yun H.D., Shear strength of reinforced recycled aggregate concrete beams without shear reinforcements, J Civ Eng Manag 23, 1, 76-84, 2016
Knaack A.M., Kurama Y.C., Behavior of Reinforced Concrete Beams with Recycled Concrete Coarse Aggregates, J Struct Eng 141, 3, 1-11, 2015
Dilbas H., An Examination on Mechanical Behaviour of A Cantilever Beam Produced With Recycled Aggregate Concrete, Graduate School of Natural and Applied Science, Yildiz Technical University, Istanbul, 2014.
Sinaei H., Mahdi S., Abna A.H., Aghaei M., Shariati A., Evaluation of reinforced concrete beam behaviour using finite element analysis by ABAQUS, Sci Res Essays 7, 2002–9, 2012
Dilbas H., Şimşek M., Çakır Ö., An investigation on mechanical and physical properties of recycled aggregate concrete (RAC) with and without silica füme, Constr Build Mater 61, 50–9, 2014
Oh B-H., Jang S-Y., Byun H-K., Prediction of fracture energy of concrete, KCI Concr J 11, 211–21, 1999
Xiao J., Li W., Poon C., Recent studies on mechanical properties of recycled aggregate concrete in China-A review, Sci China Technol Sci 55, 1463–80, 2012
Reinhardt H., Cornelissen H., Hordijk D., Tensile Tests and Failure Analysis of Concrete, J Struct Eng 112, 2462–77, 1986
Genikomsou A.S., Polak M.A., Finite element analysis of punching shear of concrete slabs using damaged plasticity model in ABAQUS, Eng Struct 98, 38–48, 2015
Xu S., Reinhardt H.W., Determination of double-Determination of double-K criterion for crack propagation in quasi-brittle fracture Part I: experimental investigation of crack propagation, Int J Fract 98, 111–49, 1999
Xu S., Reinhardt H., Determination of double-K criterion for crack propagation in quasi-brittle fracture, Part II: Analytical evaluating and practical measuring methods for three-point bending notched beams, Int J Fract 98, 151–77, 1999
Jankowiak T., Lodygowski T., Identification of parameters of concrete damage plasticity constitutive model, Found Civ Environ 6, 53–69, 2005
Dilbas H., Çakır Ö., Şimşek M., Kentsel Dönüşüm Sonucu Oluşan Molozların Geri Dönüşümle Betonda Kullanımı – Silis Dumanı Katkılı Geri Kazanılmış Agregalı Betonlar, 9. Ulus. Bet. Kongresi, Antalya, 387–98, 387-98, 2015.
Evangelista L., de Brito J., Mechanical behaviour of concrete made with fine recycled concrete aggregates, Cem Concr Compos 29, 397–401, 2007
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License.