Farklı malzemelerin toprak – hava ısı değiştiricisinin (THID) ısıl performansına etkisinin incelenmesi

Soni S.K., Pandey M., Bartaria V.N., Energy metrics of a hybrid earth air heat exchanger system for summer cooling requirements, Energy and Buildings, 129,1–8, 2016.

Peretti C., Zarella A., De Carli M., Zecchin R., The design and environmental evaluation of earth-to-air heat exchangers (EAHE). A literature review, Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, 28, 107–116, 2013.

Bansal V., Misra, R., Agrawal, G.D., Mathur, J., Performance analysis of earth–pipe–air heat exchanger for summer cooling, Energy and Buildings, 42, 645–648, 2010.

Jakhar S., Misra R., Soni M.S., Gakkhar N., Parametric simulation and experimental analysis of earth air heat exchanger with solar air heating duct, Engineering Science and Technology, an International Journal, 19, 1059–1066, 2016.

Bulut H., Demirtaş Y., Karadağ R., Hilali İ., Experimental analysis of an earth tube ventilation system under hot and dry climatic conditions, Proceedings of The 8th Mediterranean Congress of Heating Ventilation and Air-Conditioning-Climamed 2015, Juan Les Pins, France.

Daloğlu A., Performance analysis of an earth tube heat exchanger for summer cooling in ankara. Proceedings of The 8th Mediterranean Congress of Heating Ventilation and Air-Conditioning-Climamed 2015, Juan Les Pins, France, 2015.

Bulut H., Karadağ R., Demirtaş Y., Hilali İ., Şanlıurfa kış şartlarında bir toprak-hava ısı değiştiricisinin performans analizi. 12.Ulusal Tesisat Mühendisliği Kongresi Bildiriler Kitabı, 1789-1804, İzmir, 2015.

Chiesa G., Simonetti M., Grosso M., A 3-ﬁeld earth-heat-exchange system for a school building in Imola, Italy: Monitoring results, Renewable Energy, 62, 563-570, 2014.

Mongkon S., Thepa S., Namprakai P., Pratinthong N., Cooling performance and condensation evaluation of horizontal earth tube system for the tropical greenhouse, Energy and Buildings, 66, 104–111, 2013.

Ahmed S.F., Khan M.M.K., Amanullah M.T.O., Rasul M.G., Hassan N.M.S., Performance assessment of earth pipe cooling system for low energy buildings in a subtropical climate, Energy Conversion and Management,106, 815–825, 2015.

Ascione F., D'agostino D., Marino C., Minichiello F., Earth-to-air heat exchanger for NZEB in Mediterranean climate, Renewable Energy, 99, 553-563, 2016.

Sobti J., Singh S.K., Earth-air heat exchanger as a green retrofit for Chandigarh—a critical review, Geothermal Energy, 3(14), 1-9, 2015.

Hepbasli A., Low exergy modelling and performance analysis of greenhouses coupled to closed earth-to-air heat exchangers (EAHEs), Energy and Buildings, 64, 224-230, 2013.

Ahmed S.F., Amanullah M.T.O., Khan M.M.K., Rasul M.G., Hassan N.M.S., Parametric study on thermal performance of horizontal earth pipe cooling system in summer, Energy Conversion and Management, 114, 324–337, 2016.

Uddin M.S., Ahmed R., Rahman M., Performance evaluation and life cycle analysis of earth to air heat exchanger in a developing country, Energy and Buildings, 128, 254–261, 2016.

Abbaspour-Fard M.H., Gholami A., Khojastehpour M., Evaluation of an earth-to-air heat exchanger for the North-East of Iran with semi-arid climate, International Journal of Green Energy, 8(4), 499-510, 2011.

Ascione F., Bellia L., Minichiello F., Earth-to-air heat exchangers for Italian climates, Renewable Energy, 36, 2177-2188, 2011.

Serageldin A.A., Abdelrahman A.K., Ookawara S., Earth-Air Heat Exchanger thermal performance in Egyptian conditions: Experimental results, mathematical model, and Computational Fluid Dynamics simulation, Energy Conversion and Management, 122,25–38, 2016.

Bojic M., Papadakis G., Kyritsis S., Energy from a two-pipe earth-to-air heat exchanger, Energy, 24,519–523, 1999.

Bansal V., Misra R., Agrawal G.D., Mathur J., Performance analysis of earth pipe–air heat exchanger for summer cooling, Energy and Buildings, 42, 645-648, 2009.

Bansal V., Misra, R., Agrawal, G.D., Mathur, J., Performance analysis of earth–pipe–air heat exchanger for winter heating, Energy and Buildings 41,1151–1154, 2009.

Badescu V., Simple and accurate model for the ground heat exchanger of a passive house, Renewable Energy, 32(5), 845-855, 2007.

Benhammou M.,Draoui B., Parametric study on thermal performance of earth-to-air heat exchanger used for cooling of buildings, Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, 44, 348–355, 2015.

Yeşilnacar M.İ., Süzen M.L., Şener B., Doyuran V., Municipal solid waste landfill site selection for the city of Sanliurfa-Turkey: an example using MCDA integrated with GIS, International Journal of Digital Earth, 5(2), 147-164, 2012.

Çengel, Y.A. ve Cimbala, J.M., Akışkanlar Mekaniği Temelleri ve Uygulamaları (2. Basım), İzmir: İzmir Güven Kitabevi. 2012.

Thevenard, D., Earth-to-Air Heat Exchanger Design Evaluation; Numerical Logics Inc.:Waterloo, Canada, 2007., Available online: www.energy.gov.yk.ca/pdf/earth_tubes_report.pdf., 2012.

Ozgener, L., A review on the experimental and analytical analysis of earth to air heat exchanger (EAHE) systems in Turkey, Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, 15, 4483– 4490, 2011.

Holman, J. P., Experimental Methods for Engineers (6st Ed.),McGraw-Hill, Singapore, 48-143, 1994.

Akpınar E.K., Deneysel çalışmalardaki hata analizine bir örnek: Kurutma deneylerindeki hata analizi, Mühendis ve Makina , 46(540),41-48, 2005.

Pfafferott J., Evaluation of earth-to-air heat exchangers with a standardized method to calculate energy efficiency. Energy and Buildings, 35, 971-983, 2003.

Mongkon S., Thepa S., Namprakai P., Pratinthong N., Cooling performance assessment of horizontal earth tube system and effect on planting in tropical greenhouse, Energy Conversion and Management, 78, 225–236, 2014.

Kumar R., Kaushik S.C., Garg S.N., Heating and cooling potential of an earth-to-air heat exchanger using artificial neural network, Renewable Energy, 31, 1139–1155, 2006.