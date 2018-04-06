Karanlık fermentasyon ile biyohidrojen üretimine işletim parametrelerinin etkisi

Baran Özyurt, Zeynep Yilmazer Hitit, Furkan Soysal, Şule Camcıoğlu, Bülent Akay, Suna Ertunç
Öz


Bu çalışmada oksijensiz koşullarda patates besi ortamında Clostridium butyricum mikroorganizması kullanılarak biyohidrojen üretilen kesikli biyoreaktörlerde çalkalama hızı,  mikroorganizma aktarım oranı, başlangıç substrat derişimi ve inkübasyon sıcaklığı parametrelerinin biyohidrojen üretimine etkisi incelenmiştir. En uygun parametreler sırasıyla, çalkalama hızı 200 devir/min, mikroorganizma aktarım oranı 1:10, başlangıç substrat derişimi 32,4 g KOİ/L ve sıcaklık 37oC mikroorganizma aktarım oranı olarak belirlenerek, bu koşullarda 1257 ml H2 üretilmiştir. İnkübasyon sıcaklığının 37oC olduğu durumda gecikme fazının başlangıç substrat derişiminden bağımsız olarak yaklaşık 6,5 h sürdüğü gözlenmiştir. Substrat derişimi ile ürün üretimi arasındaki ilişki değerlendirilirken elemanter tepkime hız modeli için tepkime mertebesi 1, tepkime hız sabitleri ise 28 ºC ve 37 ºC sıcaklıklar için sırasıyla 6,5x10-5 min-1 ve 7,92x10-5 min-1 olarak hesaplanmıştır. Arrhenius modelinin sabitleri, Arrhenius katsayısı 9,74x1034 min-1 ve aktivasyon enerjisi 229,20 kJ/mol olarak hesaplanmıştır. Michaelis-Menten modeli ile maksimum H2 üretim hızları 28 ºC ve 37 ºC sıcaklıklar için sırasıyla 0,01147 L H2/L.min ve 0,07466 L H2/L. min, bu sıcaklıklar için Michaelis sabitleri (KM) sırasıyla 181,9 g KOİ/L ve 447,7 g KOİ/L, R2 değerleri ise 0,9458 ve 0,9505 olarak hesaplanmıştır. Modifiye Gompertz modeli ile R2 değerleri tüm çalışmalar için 0,99’dan büyük olarak elde edilmiş, en yüksek H2 üretim potansiyelleri 28 ºC ve 37 ºC sıcaklıklar için 32,4 g KOİ/L başlangıç substrat derişiminde sırasıyla 2,126 L H2/L ve 2,777 L H2/L olarak bulunmuş, en yüksek H2 üretim hızına 0,01525 L H2/L.min ile 37 ºC sıcaklık ve 27 g KOİ/L başlangıç substrat derişiminde ulaşılmıştır.

Anahtar kelimeler


Biyohidrojen; Anaerobik karanlık fermentasyon; Clostridium butyricum; Kinetik analiz

Tam metin:

Referanslar


