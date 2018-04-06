Kaiser-Hamming pencere yapısı ve Huang dönüşümü kullanılarak iki boyutlu sayısal süzgeç tasarımı ve imge iyileştirme uygulaması
Öz
İmge iyileştirme işlemleri için uzamsal alanda veya frekans alanda süzme işlemleri yapan iki boyutlu sayısal süzgeçler kullanılmaktadır. Yüksek çözünürlüklü imge iyileştirme işlemleri için hesaplama avantajından dolayı frekans alanda süzme yapan iki boyutlu sayısal süzgeçler tercih edilmektedir. Fakat frekans alan tabanlı iki boyutlu sayısal süzgeç tasarım yöntemlerinde hesap karmaşıklığı fazlalığı, optimum olmayan kötü süzgeç performansı ve elastikiyetsizlik gibi çeşitli sorunlar bulunmaktadır. Ayrıca literatürde önerilen birçok tasarım yönteminde imge üzerinde uygulamanın hiç yapılmadığı görülmektedir. Bu çalışmada önerilen yöntem az hesap karmaşıklığında iyileştirilmiş süzgeç performansı ve elastikiyete sahip bir çözüm sunmaktadır. İmge iyileştirme üzerindeki etkisinin de çalışıldığı önerilen yöntem, Huang yöntemi kullanarak elde edilen iki boyutlu Kaiser-Hamming pencere ailesinin türetilmesine dayanmaktadır. Önerilen yöntem sabit bir uzunlukta farklı süzgeç karakteristiğine sahip birçok iki boyutlu sayısal süzgeç tasarlanmasını sağlamaktadır. İki imge için farklı süzme örneklerinden elde edilen benzeşim sonuçları, önerilen yöntemle tasarlanan iki boyutlu sayısal süzgeçlerin imge yumuşatma ve imge keskinleştirme gibi imge iyileştirme uygulamaları için istenilen seviyeye göre geniş ölçekte farklı yumuşatma ve keskinleştirme sağlayabileceğini ve ayrıca önerilen pencerenin uzunluk ile bağımsız biçim parametrelerinin imge üzerinde zıt etkiler yarattığını göstermiştir.
Anahtar kelimeler
Referanslar
