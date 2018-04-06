Toz metalurjisi yöntemiyle üretilen tungsten-bakır kompozit malzemelerin mikro frezelenmesi: Kompozisyon ve sinterleme sıcaklığının etkisi

Sepulveda J., Valenzuela L., Brush Wellman advances Cu/W technology, Metallic Powder Review, PM Special Feature, 24–27, 1998.

Uhlmann E., Piltz S. and Schauer K., Micro milling of sintered tungsten-copper composite materials, Journal of Materials Processing Techology, 167 (2-3), 402-407, 2005.

Zhang X.Q., Peng Y.H., Ruan X.Y., Simulation and fracture prediction for sintered materials in upsetting by FEM, J. Mater. Process. Technol., 105(3), 253–257, 2000.

Bhalla A.K., Williams J.D., Comparative assessment of explosive and other methods of compaction in the production of tungsten–copper composite, Powder Metall., 1, 31–37, 1976.

Chen P., Shen Q., Luo G., Wang C., Li M., Zhang L., Li X. and Zhu B., Effect of interface modification by Cu-coated W powders on the microstructure evolution and properties improvement for Cu–W composites, Surface & Coatings Technology, 288, 8-14, 2016.

Merrick H.F., Effect of heat treatment on the structure and properties of extruded P/M alloy 718, Metallurgical Transactions A, 7 (4), 505-514, 1976.

Radavich J.F., Meyers D.J., Thermomechanical processing of P/M alloy 718, 5th Int. Symp. on Superalloys, Warrendale, PA, 347–356, 1984.

Özgün Ö., Gülsoy H.Ö., Yılmaz R. and Fındık F., Microstructural and mechanical characterization of injection molded 718 superalloy powders, Journal of Alloys and Compounds, 576, 140-153, 2013.

Ihn T.H., Lee S.W., Joo S.K., Effect of Transition Metal Addition on Liquid Phase Sintering of W–Cu, Powder Metall., 37 (4), 283-288, 1994.

Kim D-G., Kim G-S., Suk M-J., Oh S-T., Kim Y-D., Effect of heating rate on microstructural homogeneity of sintered W-15 wt.% Cu nanocomposite fabricated from W–CuO powder mixture, Scr. Mater., 51, 677–681, 2004.

Li S.B., Xie J.X., Processing and microstructure of functionally graded W/Cu composites fabricated by multi-billet extrusion using mechanically alloyed powders, Compos. Sci. Technol., 66 (13), 2329-2336, 2006.

Gaitonde V.N., Karnik S.R., Faustino M. and Paulo Davim J., Machinability analysis in turning tungsten-copper composite for aplication in EDM electrodes, Int. Journal of Refractory Metals & Hard Materials., 28 (2), 221-227, 2010.

Ucun I., Aslantas K. and Bedir F., An experimental investigation of the effect of coating material on tool wear in micro milling of Inconel 718 super alloy, Wear, 300 (1-2), 8-19, 2013.

Ucun I., Aslantas K. and Bedir F., The effect of minimum quantity lubrication and cryogenic pre-cooling on cutting performance in the micro milling of Inconel 718, Proc IMechE B: J. Eng. Manuf., 229 (12), 2134-2143, 2015.

Aslantas K., et al. Cutting performance of nano-crystalline diamond (NCD) coating in micro-milling of Ti6Al4V alloy, Precision Engineering, 45, 55-66, 2016.

Filiz S., Conley C.M., Wasserman M.B., Ozdoganlar O.B., An experimental investigation of micro-machinability of copper 101 using tungsten carbide micro-endmills, International Journal of Machine Tools and Manufacture, 47 (7-8), 1088-1100, 2007.

Liu J., Li J., Ji Y. and Xu C. Investigation on the effect of SiC nanoparticles on cutting forces for micro-milling magnesium matrix composites, ASME International Manufacturing Science and Engineering Conference, vol. 2, Corvallis, Oregon-USA, June 13-17, 2011.

Samuel J., Devor R.E., Kapoor S.G., Hsia K.J., Experimental investigation of the machinability of polycarbonate reinforced with multiwalled carbon nanotubes, Journal of Manufacturing Science and Engineering, 128 (2), 465-473, 2006.

Johnson J.L., German R.M., Phase equilibria effects on the enhanced liquid phase sintering of tungsten-copper, Metallurgical Transactions A, 24 (11), 2369-2377, 1993.

Ardestani M., Rezaie H.R., Arabi H., Razavizadeh H., The effect of sintering temperature on densification of nanoscale dispersed W-20-40%wt Cu composite powders, International Journal of Refractory Metals and Hard Materials, 27 (5), 862-867, 2009.

Chou Y.S., Barash M.M., Review on hard turning and CBN cutting tools, SME Technical Paper, Proc. First Int. Machining and Grinding Conf., 951–962, 1995.

Vyas A., Shaw M.C., Chip formation when hard turning steel, Manufacturing Science and Technology, 6 (2), 21–28, 1997.

Thiele J.D., Melkote S.N., Effect of cutting edge geometry and workpiece hardness on surface generation in the finish hard turning of AISI 52100 steel, Journal of Materials Processing Technology, 94 (2-3), 216-226, 1999.