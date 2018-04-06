ρ-kazanım: fayda temelli veri yayınlama modeli

Yazarlar Hakkında

Murat AYDOS

http://web.cs.hacettepe.edu.tr/~maydos

Hacettepe Üniversitesi

Türkiye

Dr.Murat Aydos received the B.Sc. degree from Yıldız Technical University (Turkey) in 1991, and M.S. degree from Electrical and Computer Engineering Department,OklahomaState University (USA), in 1996. He completed his Ph.D. study in Oregon State University, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department in June 2001. He has been a scholar funded by Higher Education Council (YÖK) for his studies in the USA.

Dr. Murat Aydos worked at Oregon State University as an Instructor between September 2000 and June 2001 teaching several Signal Processing and Cryptography & Network Security courses. He also worked in Intel Corporation as an Security Architect for a period of 4 months in 2000. Between June 2001 and 2002, he has worked as a software test engineer in a start-up company called rTrust specialized on cryptographic hardware software solutions. As of July 2002, he started working at Pamukkale University, Computer Engineering Department as an Assistant Professor. In October 2006, Dr. Aydos was appointed for a specific task at The Scientific Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBİTAK). As a director and coordinator, Dr. Aydos has been in charge of organizing the admition, evaluation and monitoring processes of R&D Fund Programs in the area of ICT for 5 years. He has also been the serving Turkish delegate for COST in the ICT domain during 2007-2014.

Dr. Aydos joined Informatics Institute @ Hacettepe University in April 2013. He is the Head of Information Security Division at the Informatics Institute. Dr. Aydos is the author/co-author of more than 15 technical publications focusing on the applications of Cryptographic Primitives, Information & Data Security Mechanisms.