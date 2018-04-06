Düzlemsel ve mesoyapılı perovskit güneş pillerinin performans açısından karşılaştırılması

E. Edri, S. Kirmayer, D. Cahen, and G. Hodes, High Open-Circuit Voltage Solar Cells Based on Organic–Inorganic Lead Bromide Perovskite, J. Phys. Chem. Lett., 4, 6, 897–902, 2013.

W. Ke, D. Zhao, C. R. Grice, A. J. Cimaroli, G. Fang, and Y. Yan, Efficient fully-vacuum-processed perovskite solar cells using copper phthalocyanine as hole selective layers, J. Mater. Chem. A, 3, 47, 23888–23894, 2015.

H.-S. Kim et al., Lead Iodide Perovskite Sensitized All-Solid-State Submicron Thin Film Mesoscopic Solar Cell with Efficiency Exceeding 9%, Sci. Rep., 2, 012.

M. Saliba et al., Cesium-containing triple cation perovskite solar cells: improved stability, reproducibility and high efficiency, Energy Environ. Sci., 9, 6, 1989–1997, 2016.

T. Salim, S. Sun, Y. Abe, A. Krishna, A. C. Grimsdale, and Y. M. Lam, Perovskite-based solar cells: impact of morphology and device architecture on device performance, J. Mater. Chem. A, 3, 17, 8943–8969, 2015.

P. Piatkowski et al., Direct monitoring of ultrafast electron and hole dynamics in perovskite solar cells, Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 17, 22, 14674–14684, 2015.

M. M. Lee, J. Teuscher, T. Miyasaka, T. N. Murakami, and H. J. Snaith, Efficient Hybrid Solar Cells Based on Meso-Superstructured Organometal Halide Perovskites, Science, 338, 6107, 643–647, 2012.

A. Listorti et al., Effect of Mesostructured Layer upon Crystalline Properties and Device Performance on Perovskite Solar Cells, J. Phys. Chem. Lett., 6, 9, 1628–1637, 2015.

J. Burschka et al., Sequential deposition as a route to high-performance perovskite-sensitized solar cells, Nature, 499, 7458, 316–319, 2013.

S. D. Stranks et al., Electron-Hole Diffusion Lengths Exceeding 1 Micrometer in an Organometal Trihalide Perovskite Absorber, Science, 342, 6156, 341–344, 2013.

E. Edri et al., Why Lead Methylammonium Tri-Iodide Perovskite-Based Solar Cells Require a Mesoporous Electron Transporting Scaffold (but Not Necessarily a Hole Conductor), Nano Lett., 14, 2, 1000–

, 2014.

Y. Shi et al., CH3NH3PbI3 and CH3NH3PbI3–xClx in Planar or Mesoporous Perovskite Solar Cells: Comprehensive Insight into the Dependence of Performance on Architecture, J. Phys. Chem. C, 119, 28, 15868–15873, 2015.

M. R. Ahmadian-Yazdi, F. Zabihi, M. Habibi, and M. Eslamian, Effects of Process Parameters on the Characteristics of Mixed-Halide Perovskite Solar Cells Fabricated by One-Step and Two-Step Sequential Coating, Nanoscale Res. Lett., 11, 2016.

K. Kara et al., Solvent washing with toluene enhances efficiency and increases reproducibility in perovskite solar cells, RSC Adv., 6, 32, 26606–26611, 2016.

Y. Guo, C. Liu, K. Inoue, K. Harano, H. Tanaka, and E. Nakamura, Enhancement in the efficiency of an organic–inorganic hybrid solar cell with a doped P3HT hole-transporting layer on a void-free perovskite active layer, J. Mater. Chem. A, 2, 34, 13827–13830, 2014.

F. K. Aldibaja, L. Badia, E. Mas-Marzá, R. S. Sánchez, E. M. Barea, and I. Mora-Sero, Effect of different lead precursors on perovskite solar cell performance and stability, J. Mater. Chem. A, 3, 17, 9194–9200, 2015.

Y. Wu et al., Consecutive Morphology Controlling Operations for Highly Reproducible Mesostructured Perovskite Solar Cells, ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces, 7, 37, 20707–20713, 2015.

T. Baikie et al., Synthesis and crystal chemistry of the hybrid perovskite (CH3NH3)PbI3 for solid-state sensitised solar cell applications, J. Mater. Chem. A, 1, 18, 5628–5641, 2013.