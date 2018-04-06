Hareketli yük etkisindeki çatlaklı elastik kirişlerde gerilme şiddeti faktörleri
Öz
Bu çalışmada birden fazla çatlağı olan basit mesnetli elastik kirişte, hareketli yük altında çatlak ucundaki gerilme şiddeti faktörlerinin değişimi incelenmiştir. Çatlağın modellenmesi için kütlesiz dönel yay kullanılmıştır. Kirişin doğal frekansları ve mod şekilleri transfer matrisi metodu ile elde edilmiştir. Ardından, zorlanmış titreşim problemine ait hareket denklemi Newmark metoduyla sayısal olarak çözülmüştür. Üç farklı hasar durumu göz önüne alınarak çeşitli yük hızları için kirişte meydana gelen en büyük yer değiştirmelerin çatlak uzunluğu ve yerine bağlı değişimleri incelenmiştir. Çatlak ucundaki gerilme şiddeti faktörlerinin hareketli yükün hızına, çatlağın uzunluğuna ve yerine bağlı olarak değişimi detaylı olarak irdelenmiştir.
Anahtar kelimeler
Tam metin:PDF
Referanslar
Mahmoud, M.A., Abou Zaid, M.A., Dynamic response of a beam with a crack subject to a moving mass, J. Sound Vib., 256(4), 591-603, 2002.
Mahmoud, M.A., Effect of cracks on the dynamic response of a simple beam subject to a moving load, Proc. Instn. Mech. Engrs. Part F, 215, 207-215, 2000.
Mahmoud, M.A., Stress intensity factors for single and double edge cracks in a simple beam subject to a moving load, Int. J. Fract., 111, 151-161, 2001.
Bilello, C., Bergman, L.A., Vibration of damaged beams under a moving mass: Theory and experimental validation, J. Sound Vib., 274, 567-582, 2004.
Lin, H.P., Chang, S.C., Forced responses of cracked cantilever beams subjected to a concentrated moving load, Int. J. Mech. Sci., 48, 1456-1463, 2006.
Ettefagh, M.M., Sadeghi M.H., Rezaee, M., Dynamic simulation of beam-like structure with a crack subjected to a random moving mass oscillator, Earthq. Eng. Eng Vib., 8, 447-458, 2009.
Ariaei, A., Ziaei-Rad, S., Ghayour, M., Vibration analysis of beams with open and breathing cracks subjected to moving mass, J. Sound Vib., 326, 709-724, 2009.
Ariaei, A., Ziaei-Rad, S., Ghayour, M., Repair of a cracked Timoshenko beam subjected to moving mass using piezoelectric patches, Int. J. Mech. Sci., 52, 1074-1091, 2009.
Reis, M., Pala, Y., Vibration of a cracked cantilever beam under moving mass load, J. Civ. Eng. Manag. 18(1), 106-113, 2012.
Pala, Y., Reis, M., Dynamic response of a cracked beam under a moving mass load, J. Eng. Mech., 139(9), 1229-1238, 2013.
Shahravi, M., Azimi, M., Ghafari, H., Temsal, M., Finite element analysis of a cracked beam subjected to a moving load with piezoelectric patches, International Conference on Advances in Software, Control and Mechanical Engineering (ICSCME’15), Antalya-Turkey, 1-11, 7-8 September, 2015.
Öztürk, H., Kıral, Z., Gören Kıral, B., Dynamic analysis of elastically supported cracked beam subject to a concentrated moving load, Lat. Am. J. Solids Struct., 13(1), 175-200, 2016.
Frýba, L., Vibration of Solids and Structures under Moving Loads, Noordhoff International Publishing, Groningen, The Netherlands, 1972.
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License.