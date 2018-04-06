Delikli levhalarla güçlendirilmiş tuğla duvarların hesabı için öneriler

Al-Chaar G., Issa M., Sweeney S., Behavior of masonry-infilled nonductile reinforced concrete frames, J. Struct. Eng., 128(8),1055-1063, 2002.

Mehrabi A.B., Shing P.B., Schuller M.P., Noland J.L., Experimental evaluation of masonry infilled RC frames, J. Struct. Eng., 122(3), 228-237, 1996.

Hashemi A., Mosalam K.M., Shake-table experiment on reinforced concrete structure containing masonry infill wall, Earthquake Eng. Struct. Dyn., 35(14), 1827-1852, 2006.

Stafford-Smith B.S., Behavior of square infilledframes, J. Struct. Div., ASCE, (92)1, 381-403, 1966.

FEMA 273, Nehrp guidelines for the seismic rehabilitation of buildings, Federal Emergency Management Agency, ABD, 1997.

Asteris, P.G., Kakaletsis D.J., Chrysostomou C.Z., Smyrou E.E., Failure modes of in-filled frames, Electronic Journal of Structural Engineering, 11 (1), 11-20, 2011.

Haldar P., Singh Y., Paul D.K., Identification of seismic failure modes of URM infilled RC frame buildings. Eng. Fail. Anal., 33, 97-118, 2013.

Özbek E., Delikli çelik levhalarla güçlendirilmiş tuğla duvarların çerçeve davranışı üzerindeki etkisi, Doktora Tezi, Gazi Üniversitesi, Fen Bilimleri Enstitüsü, Ankara, 2015.

Altin S., Anil Ö., Kara M.E., Kaya M., An experimental study on strengthening of masonry infilled RC frames using diagonal CFRP strips, Composites Part B, 39(4), 680-693, 2008.

Erdem I., Akyuz U., Ersoy U., Ozcebe G., An experimental study on two different strengthening techniques for RC frame, Eng. Struct, 28(13),1843-1851, 2006.

Erol G., Karadogan H.F., Seismic strengthening of infilled reinforced concrete frames by CFRP, Composites Part B, 91, 473-491, 2016.

Kakaletsis, D., Comparison of CFRP and alternative seismic retrofitting techniques for bare and infilled RC frames. J. Compos. Constr., 15(4), 565-577, 2010.

Ozkaynak H., Yuksel E., Buyukozturk O., Yalcin C., Dindar A.A., Quasi-static and pseudo-dynamic testing of infilled RC frames retrofitted with CFRP material. Composites Part B, 42(2), 238-263, 2011.

Yuksel E., Ozkaynak H., Buyukozturk O., Yalcin C., Dindar A.A., Surmeli M., Tastan D., Performance of alternative CFRP retrofitting schemes used in infilled RC frames. Constr. Build. Mater., 24(4), 596-609, 2010

Akın E., Strengthening of brick infilled RC frames with CFRP reinforcement-general principles. Doktora Tezi, Orta Doğu Teknik Üniversitesi, Fen Bilimleri Enstitüsü, Ankara, 2011.

Coza H., Strengthening of infilled RC frames with carbon fiber composites. Doktora Tezi, İstanbul Teknik Üniversitesi, Fen Bilimleri Enstitüsü, İstanbul, 2010.

Tateishi Y., Jinno Y., Kimoto Y., Hattori A., Seismic behavior of reinforced concrete frame with new CFRP units infilled wall, Proceedings of improving the seismic performance of existing buildings and other structures,1105-1116, 2009.

Binici B., Ozcebe G., Ozcelik R., Analysis and design of FRP composites for seismic retrofit of infill walls in reinforced concrete frames Composites Part B, 38(5–6), 575-583, 2007.

Papanicolaou C., Triantafillou T., Lekka M., Externally bonded grids as strengthening and seismic retrofitting materials of masonry panels, Constr. Build. Mater., 25(2), 504-514, 2011.

Valluzzi M.R., Tinazzi D., Modena C., Shear behavior of masonry panels strengthened by FRP laminates, Constr. Build. Mater., 16(7), 409-416, 2002.

Shrive N.G., The use of fibre reinforced polymers to improve seismic resistance of masonry. Constr. Build. Mater., 20(4), 269-277, 2006.

Lunn D., Rizkalla S., Strengthening of infill masonry walls with FRP materials, ASCE J. Compos. Constr., 15, 206-214, 2011.

Almusallam T.H., Al-Salloum Y.A., Behavior of FRP strengthened infilled walls under in-plane seismic loading, ASCE J. Compos. Constr., 11(3), 308-318, 2007.

Aref A.J., Jung W.Y., Energy-dissipating polymer matrix composite-infill wall system for seismic retrofitting, J. Struct. Eng., 129(4), 440-448, 2003.

Koutromanos I., Kyriakides M., Stavridis A., Billington S., et al, Shake-table tests of a 3-story masonry-infilled RC frame retrofitted with composite materials, J. Struct. Eng.,139(8), 1340-1351, 2013.

Kyriakides M., Billington S., Cyclic response of nonductile reinforced concrete frames with unreinforced masonry infills retrofitted with engineered cementitious composites, J. Struct. Eng., 140(2), 1–14, 2014.

Baran M., Aktaş M., Aykaç S., Strengthening of plastered hollow brick infill walls using strip concrete/reinforced concrete panels, Journal of the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture of Gazi University, 29(1), 23–33, 2014.

Baran M., Tankut T., Experimental study on seismic strengthening of reinforced concrete frames by precast concrete panels. ACI Struct. J., 108(2), 227–237, 2011.

Kesner K., Billington S., Investigation of infill panels made from engineered cementitious composites for seismic strengthening and retrofit, J. Struct. Eng., 131(11), 1712-1720, 2005.

Frosch R.J., Li W., Jirsa J.O., Kreger M.E., Retrofit of non-ductile moment-resisting frames using precast infill wall panels, Earthq. Spectra, 12(4), 741-760, 1996.

Özbek E., Can H., Strengthening of infill brick walls using steel profiles, Journal of the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture of Gazi University, 27(4), 921-929, 2012.

Belgin Ç., Altın S., Anıl Ö., Kopraman Y., Strengthening masonry infill walls with reinforced plaster, Proc ICE - Struct Build., 163(5), 331-342, 2010.

Taghdi M, Bruneau M, Saatcioglu M. Seismic retrofitting of low-rise masonry and concrete walls using steel strips. J. Struct. Eng., 126(9), 1017-1025, 2000.

Choi I-R., Park H-G., Cyclic loading test for reinforced concrete frame with thin steel infill plate, J. Struct. Eng., 137(6), 654-664, 2011.

Sevil T, Baran M, Bilir T, Canbay E., Use of steel fiber reinforced mortar for seismic strengthening, Constr. Build. Mater., 25(2), 892-899, 2011.

Baloević G., Radnić J., Grgić N., Matešan D., The application of a reinforced plaster mortar for seismic strengthening of masonry structures, Composites Part B, 93, 190-202, 2016.

Koutas L., Bousias S.N., Triantafillou T.C., Seismic strengthening of masonry-infilled RC frames with TRM: experimental study, J. Compos. Constr., 19(2), 4014048 (1-12), 2015.

Aykaç S., Kalkan İ., Seydanlioglu M., Strengthening of hollow brick infill walls with perforated steel plates. Earthquakes and Structures, 6(2), 181-199, 2014.

Babayani R., Delikli çelik levhalarla güçlendirilmiş tuğla duvarların tersinir tekrarlanır yükler altındaki davranış ve dayanımı, Yüksek Lisans Tezi, Gazi Üniversitesi, Fen Bilimleri Enstitüsü, Ankara, 2012.

TS EN 771-1, Kâgir birimler - özellikler bölüm 1: kil kâgir birimler (tuğlalar), Türk Standartları Enstitüsü, Ankara, 2005.

FEMA 306, Evaluation of earthquake damaged concrete and masonry wall buildings, Federal Emergency Management Agency, ABD, 1998.

ACI 440.2R-08, Guide for the design and construction of externally bonded frp systems for strengthening concrete structures, American Concrete Institute, Michigan, ABD, 2008.

Deprem bölgelerinde yapılacak binalar hakkında yönetmelik, Bayındırlık ve İskan bakanlığı, TMMOB İnşaat Mühendisleri Odası, Ankara, 2007.