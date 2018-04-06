3-boyutlu fırçacık dönüşümü tabanlı tıbbi hacim iyileştirme

Alper Selver, Oğuz Dicle
Tıbbi hacim görüntülemede DICOM verisininin renk ve opaklığa atanması ile görsel temsili sağlayan Transfer Fonksiyon (TF) saptama, etkileşimli DVR (direct volume rendering) sürecinin tümleşik bir parçasıdır. Etkin TF belirleme amacıyla son yıllarda tanım kümesinin verinin doku özellikleri ile çok boyutlu oluşturulmasının önemi birçok çalışmada vurgulanmıştır. Bu doğrultuda, fırçacık dönüşümü aracılığı ile tanımlanan TF saptama yöntemlerinin, istatistiksel ve diğer uzay-frekans tabanlı doku çıkarma yöntemlerine (dalgacık dönüşümü, filtre bankaları, rastgele yönelimli filtreler vb.) göre üstünlükleri ve 3B tıbbi görüntülemede etkinliği yazında gösterilmiştir. 3B verinin fırçacık dönüşümü ile elde edilen uzay-frekans blokları (UFB) içerisinden, yalnızca radyologlar tarafından seçilenlerinin geriçatmada (ters-dönüşüm) kullanıldığı bu yöntem ile özellikle batın bölgesi organlarında (karaciğer, böbrekler, dalak) görüntüleme başarımı arttırılmıştır. Bu çalışmada, UFB’lerin bazılarının seçilerek geriçatmada kullanılması yerine, tüm UFB’lerin ağırlıklandırılarak ters dönüşüm alınmasına dayanan yeni bir yaklaşım gerçekleştirilmiştir. Bu amaçla, 3B görüntülenmek istenen nesne ve ağırlıklandırılmış UFB’lerin geriçatılmasından elde edilen sonucun karşılaştırılması ile hesaplanan hatayı minimize edecek eniyilenmiş UFB ağırlıklarının, destek vektör makineleri aracılığı ile belirlenmesine dayalı özgün bir TF saptama yöntemi geliştirilmiştir. Yöntemin farklı görüntü serilerine uygulanması ile elde edilen sonuçların referans veriler ve UFB seçimi temelli yöntemlerle kıyaslanması suretiyle başarımı karşılaştırmalı olarak değerlendirilmiştir.

Tıbbi Görüntüleme, Transfer Fonksiyon Saptama, Fırçacık Dönüşümü, DVM

