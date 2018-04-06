3-boyutlu fırçacık dönüşümü tabanlı tıbbi hacim iyileştirme

National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), Digital imaging and communications in medicine (DICOM), version: 2015, Virginia, USA. Available: http://medical.nema.org/standard.html.

Fischer F., Selver M. A., Gezer S., Dicle O., Hillen W., Systematic parameterization, storage, and representation of volumetric DICOM data, Journal of medical and biological engineering, 35(6), 709-723, 2015.

Ljung, P., Krüger, J., Groller, E., Hadwiger, M., Hansen, C. D., & Ynnerman, A., State of the art in transfer functions for direct volume rendering. In Computer Graphics Forum, 35(3), 669-691, June, 2016.

Selvi, E., Selver, M., Kavur, A., Güzeliş, C., Dicle, O., Segmentation Of Abdominal Organs From MR Images Using Multi-Level Hierarchical Classification, Journal of the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture of Gazi University, 30(3), 2015.

Kaya, H., Çavuşoğlu, A., Çakmak, H., Şen, B., Delen, D., Supporting the diagnosis process and processes after treatment by using image segmentation and image simulation techniques: Keratoconus example, Journal of the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture of Gazi University, 31(3), 2016.

Pfister, H., Lorensen, B., Bajaj C., Kindlmann G., Schroeder W., Machiraju R., “The Transfer Function Bake-Off,” Proc. 11th IEEE Visualization Conf. (VIS ’00), 523-526, 2000.

Sato, Y., Westin, C. F., Bhalerao, A., Nakajima, S., Shiraga, N., Tamura, S., Kikinis, R., Tissue classification based on 3D local intensity structures for volume rendering, IEEE Transactions on visualization and computer graphics, 6(2), 160-180, 2000.

Lundström, C., Ynnerman, A., Ljung, P., Persson, A., Knutsson, H., The alpha-histogram: Using spatial coherence to enhance histograms and transfer function design, in Proc. IEEE-VGTC Symp. Vis., Lisbon, Portugal, 227–234, 2006.

Selver M. A., Fischer F., Kuntalp M., Hillen W., A software tool for interactive generation, representation, and systematical storage of transfer functions for 3D medical images, Comput. Methods Programs Biomed., 86, 270–280, 2007.

Selver M. A, Güzeliş C., Semi-Automatic Transfer Function Initialization for Abdominal Visualization using Self Generating Hierarchical Radial Basis Function Networks, IEEE Transactions on Visualization and Computer Graphics, 15(3), 395-409, May-June 2009.

Tzeng F.-Y., Lum E. B., Ma K.-L., An intelligent system approach to higher-dimensional classification of volume data, IEEE Trans. Vis. Comput. Graph., 11(3), 273–284, May/Jun. 2005.

Kniss J. M., Van Uitert Jr. R. L., Stephens A., Li G. S., Tasdizen T., Hansen C. D., Statistically quantitative volume visualization, in Proc. IEEE Vis., 287–294, 2005.

Rautek P., Bruckner S., Groller M. E., Semantic layers for illustrative volume rendering, IEEE Trans. Vis. Comput. Graph., 13(6), 1336–1343, Nov./Dec. 2007.

Fang Z., Moller T., Hamarneh G., Celler A., Visualization and exploration of time-varying medical image data sets, in Proc. Graph. Interface, 2007, 281–288.

Kehrer, J., Hauser, H., Visualization and visual analysis of multifaceted scientific data: A survey, IEEE transactions on visualization and computer graphics, 19(3), 495-513, 2013.

E. B. Lum, J. Shearer, and K.-L. Ma, Interactive multi-scale exploration for volume classification, Vis. Comput., 22, nos. 9–11, 622–630, 2006.

Salama C. R., Keller M., Kohlmann P., High-level user interfaces for transfer function design with semantics, IEEE Trans. Vis. Comput. Graph., 12(5), 1021–1028, Sep./Oct. 2006.

Roettger S., Bauer M., Stamminger M., Spatialized transfer functions, in Proc. 7th Joint Eurograph./IEEE VTGC Conf. Vis., 271–278, 2005.

Malzbender T., Fourier volume rendering, ACM Trans. Graph., 12, no. 3, 233–250, 1993.

Selver M. A., Exploring Brushlet Based 3-D Textures in Transfer Function Specification for Direct Volume Rendering of Abdominal Organs, IEEE Trans. on Vis. and Comp. Graph., 21(2), 174-187, 2015.

Caban J. J., Rheingans P., Texture-based transfer functions for direct volume rendering, IEEE Trans. Vis. Comput. Graph., 14(6), 1364–1371, Nov./Dec. 2008.

A. S. Kurani, D. H. Xu, J. Furst, and D. S. Raicu, Co-occurrence matrices for volumetric data, presented at the 7th. IASTED Int. Conf. Comput. Graph. Imaging, Kauai, Hawaii, USA, 2004.

Coifman R. R., Meyer Y., Wickerhauser M. V., Wavelet Analysis and Signal Processing in Wavelets and Their Applications. B. Ruskai, Ed. Boston, MA, USA: Jones and Barlett, 153–178, 1992.

Bamberger R. H., A filter bank for the directional decomposition of images: Theory and design, IEEE Trans. Signal Process., 40(4), 882–893, Apr. 1992.

C. Chen, H. Lu, and K. Han, A textural approach based on Gabor functions for texture edge detection in ultrasound images, Ultrasound Med. Biol., 27, no. 4, 515–534, 2001.

Freeman W. T., Adelson E. H., The design and use of steerable filters, IEEE Trans. Pattern Anal. Mach. Intell., 13(9), 819–906, Sep. 1992.

A. Depeursinge, A. Foncubierta, D. Van De Ville, and H. Muller, Rotation-covariant texture learning using steerable Riesz wavelets, IEEE Trans. Image Process., 23(2), 898–908, Feb. 2014.

Depeursinge A., Kurtz C., Beaulieu C., Napel S., Rubin D., Predicting visual semantic descriptive terms from radiological image data: preliminary results with liver lesions in CT, IEEE Trans. Med. Imaging, 33(8), 1669–1676, 2014.

Depeursinge, A., Foncubierta–Rodriguez, A., Van de Ville, D., Müller, H., Multiscale lung texture signature learning using the Riesz transform. In International Conference on Medical Image Computing and Computer-Assisted Intervention, 517-524, Springer Berlin Heidelberg, October, 2012.

Meyer F., Coifman R. R., Brushlets: A tool for directional image analysis and image compression, Appl. Comput. Harmonic Anal., 4(1), 147–187, 1997.

Angelini, E. D., Laine, A. F., Takuma, S., Holmes, J. W., Homma, S., LV volume quantification via spatiotemporal analysis of real-time 3-D echocardiography. IEEE transactions on medical imaging, 20(6), 457-469, 2001.

Chih-Chung C., Chih-Jen L., LIBSVM: A library for support vector machines, ACM Transactions on Intelligent Systems and Technology. 2(3), 2011.

Çelik, C., Bilge, H., Feature Selection With Weighted Conditional Mutual Information, Journal of the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture of Gazi University, 30(4), 2015.

Akben, S., Alkan, A., Density-Based Feature Extraction To Improve The Classification Performance in the Datasets Having Low Correlation Between Attributes, Journal of the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture of Gazi University, 30(4), 597-603, 2015.

Selver, M. A., Kocaoğlu, A., Demir, G., Doğan, H., Dicle ve O., Güzeliş, C ., Patient oriented and robust automatic liver segmentation for pre-evaluation of liver transplantation, Computers in Biology and Medicine, 38(7), 765-784, 2008.