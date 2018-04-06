Elektrikli araç şarj istasyonu yüklerinin güvenilirlik indisleri üzerine etkilerinin incelenmesi

Song Y., Yang X., Lu Z., Integration of plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles: Experience from China, Power & Energy Society General Meeting, Minneapolis-A.B.D., 1-6, 25-29 Temmuz, 2010.

Hu Z., Song Y., Xu Z, Luo Z., Zhan K., Jia L., Impacts and utilization of electric vehicles integration into power systems, Zhongguo Dianji Gongcheng Xuebao/Proceedings of the Chinese Society of Electrical Engineering, 32 (4), 1-10, 2012.

Tesla Motors. Premium electric vehicles. https://www.tesla.com. Erişim tarihi Ocak 1, 2017

Nissan. Nissan Leaf electric car. https://www.nissanusa.com/electric-cars/leaf. Erişim tarihi Ocak 1, 2017

New York ISO. Alternate route: Electrifying the transportation sector. http://s3.amazonaws.com/zanran_storage/www.nyiso.com/ContentPages/19214547.pdf. Yayın tarihi Haziran, 2009. Erişim tarihi Ocak 1, 2017.

Clement K., Haesen E., Driesen J., Stochastic Analysis of the Impact of Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles on the Distribution Grid, CIRED 2009 - The 20th International Conference and Exhibition on Electricity Distribution, Prag-Çek Cumhuriyeti, 1-4, 8-11 Haziran, 2009.

Judd S. L., Overbye T. J., An Evaluation of PHEV Contributions to Power System Disturbances and Economics, 40th North American Power Symposium, Calgary-Kanada, 1-8, 28-30 Eylül, 2008.

Leemput N., Geth F., Claessens B., Van Roy J., Ponnette R., Driesen J., A Case Study of Coordinated Electric Vehicle Charging for Peak Shaving on a Low Voltage Grid, 3rd IEEE PES Innovative Smart Grid Technologies Europe (ISGT Europe), Berlin-Almanya, 1-7, 14-17 Ekim, 2012.

Alam M. J. E., Muttaqi K. M., Sutanto D., A controllable local peak-shaving strategy for effective utilization of pev battery capacity for distribution network support, IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications, 51 (3), 2030-2037, 2015.

Galus M.D., Wietor F., Andersson G., Incorporating Valley Filling and Peak Shaving in a Utility Function Based Management of an Electric Vehicle Aggregator, 3rd IEEE PES Innovative Smart Grid Technologies Europe (ISGT Europe), Berlin-Almanya, 1-8, 14-17 Ekim, 2012.

Guanglin C., Yong L., Jiajia H., Ya C., Bo H., Bo L., Reliability Evaluation of Medium Voltage Distibution Network with Private Electric Vehicle, 2016 International Conference on Probabilistic Methods Applied to Power Systems (PMAPS), Pekin-Çin, 1-8, 16-20 Ekim, 2016.

Green II R.C., Wang L., Alam M., The Impact of Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles on Distribution Networks: A Review and Outlook, Power and Energy Society General Meeting, Minneapolis-ABD, 1-6, 25-29 Temmuz, 2010.

Wang Z., Yang R., Wang L., Tan J., Reliability Assessment of Integrated Residential Distribution and PHEV Systems Using Monte Carlo Simulation, IEEE Power & Energy Society General Meeting (PES), Vancouver-Kanada, 1-5, 21-25 Temmuz, 2013.

Tran-Quoc T., Le Pivert X., Sheli M., Beaude O., Stochastic Approach to Assess Impacts of Electric Vehicles on the Distribution Network, 3rd IEEE PES Innovative Smart Grid Technologies (ISGT Europe), Berlin-Almanya, 1-8, 14-17 Ekim, 2012.

Liu, W., Zhang M., Zeng B., Wu L., Zhang J., Analyzing the Impact of Electric Vehicle Charging on Distribution System Reliability, IEEE Innovative Smart Grid Technologies, Tianjin-Çin, 1-6, 21-24 Mayıs, 2012.

Green R.C., Wang L., Alam M., Evaluating the Impact of Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles on Composite Power System Reliability, North American Power Symposium, Boston-A.B.D., 1-7, 4-6 Ağustos, 2011.

Huntington D. E., Lyrintzis C. S., Improvements to and limitations of latin hypercube sampling, Probabilistic Engineering Mechanics, 13 (4), 245-253, 1998.

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. IEEE Std. 1366-2012, Guide for Electric Power Distribution Reliability Indices. http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/6209381/. Yayın tarihi Mayıs 31, 2012. Erişim tarihi Ocak 1, 2017.

Queensland Government Department of energy and water supply (DEWS), Performance against minimum service standards (MSS) by Energex and Ergon Energy for the 2014-2015 financial year. Yayın tarihi 2015. Erişim tarihi Ocak 1, 2017.

Sarıbulut L., Teke A., Latran M. B., Dağıtım sistemleri için çok fonksiyonlu statik senkron kompanzatör, Journal of the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture of Gazi University, 31 (3), 727-736, 2016.