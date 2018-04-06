Alçak Gerilim Ekspres Fider Uygulaması ile Sezonsal Yüklenme Farkları Yüksek Olan Dağıtım Transformatörlerin Boşta Kayıplarının Azaltılması

Osman Bülent Tör, Mahmut Erkut Cebeci, Naile Kaş, Melih Göktepe, Emrah Kalkan, Seyit Cem Yılmaz, Aşkın Gündoğdu, Ali Nezih Güven
Bu çalışmada, Akdeniz’de kıyısı olan işletmelerde yazlıkların yoğun olduğu bölgelerde, yaz sezonu puant yüklenme seviyelerine göre kapasiteleri seçilen dağıtım transformatörlerin, sezon harici dönemlerdeki teknik kayıplarının minimize edilmesine yönelik tasarlanan alçak gerilim ekspres fider (AGEF) uygulamasının teknik-ekonomik fizibilite analizleri ve sahada pilot uygulaması açıklanmıştır. AGEF uygulaması, birbirine yakın iki dağıtım transformatörünün AG ana baralarının kablo ile birbirine bağlaması suretiyle, transformatörlerden biri devre dışı iken diğer transformatör üzerinden her iki transformatörün de yüklerinin beslenmesi prensibine dayanır. Uygulamada önemli olan husus, güvenlik nedeniyle transformatörlerin AGEF üzerinden paralel çalışmasının önlenmesidir. Çalışmada bu amaçla bir kilitleme mekanizması da tasarlanmıştır. Teknik analizler kapsamındaki gerilim düşümü ve teknik kayıp analizleri DIgSILENT PowerFactory™ şebeke analiz yazılımı ile gerçekleştirilmiştir. AGEF uygulamasında öne çıkan transformatörler önceliklendirme göstergeleri ile belirlenmiştir. Elde edilen bulgular ışığında, Akdeniz Bölgesinde elektrik dağıtım faaliyeti gösteren Toroslar Elektrik Dağıtım A.Ş.’nin (EDAŞ) sorumluluk bölgesinde bulunan Karataş İlçesinde, yazlıkların yoğun olduğu ve dolayısıyla sezonsal yükün büyük ölçüde değişiklik gösterdiği bir bölgede pilot uygulama gerçekleştirilmiştir.

Sezonsal yüklenme, transformatör kayıpları, alçak gerilim ekspres fider, enerji verimliliği.

