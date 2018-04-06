Patlıcan Dilimlerinin Kurutma ve Rehidrasyon Karakteristiklerinin Belirlenmesi

İbrahim Doymaz
181 24

Öz


Bu çalışmada, patlıcan dilimlerinin kurutma karakteristikleri bir kabin kurutucu kullanılarak araştırılmıştır. Kuruma işleminden önce, patlıcan dilimleri sitrik asit çözeltisi ve sıcak su ile ön işleme tabi tutulmuştur. Ardından, ön işleme tabi tutulmuş ve muamele edilmemiş numuneler, sıcak hava kurutucusunda, 40, 50, 60 ve 70°C sıcaklıklarda kurutulmuştur. Sonuçlar hava sıcaklığındaki artışın ve ön işlemin kuruma süresini azalttığını ve rehidrasyon kapasitesini arttırdığını göstermiştir. Dahası, kurutma sıcaklığı ve ön işlemin örneklerin renk değerlerini etkilediği görülmüştür. Efektif difüzivite değerleri 2.28×10-10 ila 9.52×10-10 m2/s arasında değişmekte ve hava sıcaklığında artış ile birlikte artmaktadır. Aktivasyon enerjisinin değerleri 26.14-32.69 kJ/mol olarak hesaplandı.

Anahtar kelimeler


Aktivasyon enerjisi, efektif nem difüzivitesi, kurutma, patlıcan

