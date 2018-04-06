Çok kapılı birim yük depolarda Chevron koridor tasarımının değerlendirilmesi

Gue, K., Akcali, E., Erera, A., Ferrell, B., ve Forger, G., Material Handling &Logistics: US Roadmap. http://www.mhlroadmap.org/. Yayın tarihi 2014. Erişim tarihi Haziran 2016.

Gülen, K., Lojistik sektöründe durum analizi ve rekabetçi stratejiler. İstanbul ticaret odası yayınları, 70, 2010.

Demir, M.,H. ve Gümüşoğlu, Ş., Üretim Yönetimi, 8, Beta basım, İstanbul, 211-215, 2013.

Gue, K. R. ve Meller, R. D.,Aisle conﬁgurations for unit-load warehouses, IIE Transactions, 41(3),171–182, 2009.

Gue, K., Ivanovic` , G., ve Meller, R., A unit-load warehouse with multiple pickup and deposit points and non-traditional aisles, Transportation Research Part E: Logistics and Transportation Review, 48(4), 795–806, 2012.

Öztürkoğlu, Ö., Gue, K. R., ve Meller, R. D, Optimal unit-load warehouse designs for single-command operations, IIE Transactions, 44(6), 459-475, 2012.

Öztürkoğlu, Ö., Gue, K. R., ve Meller, R. D., A constructive aisle design model for unit-load warehouses with multiple pickup and deposit points, European Journal of Operational Research, 236(1), 382-394, 2014.

Pohl, L. M., Meller, R. D., ve Gue, K. R., Optimizing fishbone aisles for dual-command operations in a warehouse, Naval Research Logistics (NRL),56(5), 389-403,2009.

Pohl, L., Meller, R. ve Gue, K., Turnover-based storage in nontraditional unit-load warehouse designs, IIE Transactions, 43(10), 703-720,2011.

Bortolini, M., Faccio, M., Gamberi, M., ve Manzini, R., Diagonal cross-aisles in unit load warehouses to increase handling performance, International Journal of Production Economics, 170, 838-849, 2015.

Galvez, O.D ve Ting, C.J., Analysis of unit-load warehouses with nontraditional aisles and multiple p&d points, The 13th Asia-Pacific Conference on Industrial Engineering and Management Systems, 2011-2021, 2012.

Çelik, M., ve Süral, H., Order picking under random and turnover-based storage policies in fishbone aisle warehouses, IIE Transactions, 46(3), 283-300, 2014.

Henn, S., Koch, S., Gerking, H., ve Wäscher, G., A U-shaped layout for manual order-picking systems, Logistics Research, 6(4), 245-261, 2013.

Öztürkoğlu, Ö., Investigating the robustness of aisles in a non-traditional unit-load warehouse design: Leverage, In Evolutionary Computation (CEC), 2015 IEEE Congress on (2230-2236). IEEE, 2015.

Cardona, L. F., Rivera, L., ve Martínez, H. J., Analytical study of the fishbone warehouse layout, International Journal of Logistics Research and Applications, 15(6), 365-388, 2012.

Tsui, L.Y., ve Chang, C.H., An optimal solution to a dock door assignment problem, Computers and Industrial Engineering, 23(1-4), 283-286, 1992.

Gue, K.R., The effects of trailer scheduling on the layout of freight terminals, Transportation Science, 33(4), 419-428, 1999.

Bartholdi, J.J., ve Gue, K.R., Reducing labor costs in an LTL crossdocking terminal, Operations Research, 48(6), 823-832, 2000.

Bozer, Y. A., ve Carlo, H. J., Optimizing inbound and outbound door assignments in less-than-truckload crossdocks, IIE Transactions, 40(11), 1007-1018, 2008.

Acar, K., Yalcin, A., ve Yankov, D., Robust door assignment in less-than-truckload terminals, Computers & Industrial Engineering, 63(4), 729-738, 2012.

Roodbergen, K. ve De Koster, R., Routing order pickers in a warehouse with a middle aisle, European Journal of Operational Research, 133, 32–43,2001a.

Roodbergen, K. J. ve De Koster, R., Routing methods for warehouses with multiple cross aisles, International Journal of Production Research, 39(9), 1865-1883, 2001b.