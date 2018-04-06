Bilgisayar tomografi imgeleri için geliştirilmiş ters mesafe ağırlıklandırma yöntemi tabanlı süper çözünürlük

Mehmet Cem Çatalbaş, Arif Gülten
210 30

Öz


Bu çalışmada geliştirilmiş ters mesafe ağırlıklandırma yöntemi ile bilgisayarlı tomografi imgeleri üzerinden tekli imge süper çözünürlük uygulaması gerçekleştirilmiştir.  Ters mesafe ağırlıklandırma (IDW) yöntemi, genellikle belirli bir yüzey üzerindeki bilinmeyen noktaların bilinen komşu değerler vasıtasıyla kestirilmesinde kullanılan bir yöntemdir ve bu yöntem genellikle Jeoistatistik alanında iki boyutlu uzayda belirli alandaki yükselti değerinin kestirimi için kullanılmaktadır. Yükselti ve imge uzayı arasındaki uygulama benzerlikleri nedeniyle ters mesafe ağırlık yöntemi seçilmiştir. Bunlara ek olarak IDW yaklaşımı 2 boyutlu uzayda oldukça başarılı ve gürbüz sonuçlar vermektedir. Uygulamanın gerçekleştirilmesi sürecinde ise ters mesafe ağırlıklandırma yöntemi ile histogram eşleştirme yöntemleri beraber kullanılmıştır. Kullanılan bu melez yöntem sayesinde düşük boyutlardaki bilgisayar tomografi imgelerinin boyutlarının artırılması sürecindeki detay kaybı diğer klasik enterpolasyon yöntemlerine göre en aza indirgenmiştir. Yöntemin test aşaması 115 adet bilgisayarlı tomografi imgesi üzerinden gerçekleştirilmiş ve sonuçlar klasik süper çözünürlük yöntemleri ile karşılaştırılmıştır. Makalenin ilk kısmında, süper çözünürlük kavramı ve uygulama alanlarından bahsedilmiş, ikinci kısmında ise ters mesafe ağırlıklandırma yönteminin işleyişine değinilmiştir. Üçüncü bölümde histogram eşleştirme ve imge iyileştirme kavramından bahsedilmiştir. Dördüncü bölüm ise önerilen yöntemin gerçekleştirilmesi sürecini ve literatürdeki diğer yöntemler ile karşılaştırma çıktılarını içermektedir.

Anahtar kelimeler


İmge iyileştirme; Histogram eşleştirme; Ters mesafe ağırlıklandırma; Biyomedikal imge işleme; Tekli imge süper çözünürlük

