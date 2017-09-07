frezeyle tornalamada takımda ortaya çıkan termal deformasyonların modellenmesi

Tekaut İ., Demir H., The Effects Of Cutting Tool Coating and Machining Parameters in Drilling of Steel AISI H13 and AISI D2, Journal of the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture of Gazi University, 30 (2), 289-296, 2015.

Kacal A., Yildirim F., Determining the Effects of CBN Cutting Insert’s Cutting Performance on Surface Roughness and Tool Wear at Turning of PMD 23 Steel, Journal of the Faculty of Engineering & Architecture of Gazi University, 31 (1), 181-189, 2016.

Yurdakul M., Güneş S., İç Y., Improvement of the Surface Quality in the Honing Process Using Taguchi Method, Journal of the Faculty of Engineering & Architecture of Gazi University, 31 (2), 347-360, 2016.

Steven L., Shih A., Cutting Temperature and Thermal Analysis, Analysis of Machining and Machine Tools, Springer US, 141-153, 2016.

Yağmur S., Adem A., Şeker U., Günay M., An Experimental Investigation of Effect of Cutting Parameters on Cutting Zone Temperature In Drilling, Journal of the Faculty of Engineering & Architecture of Gazi University, 28 (1), 1-6, 2013.

Sato M., Tamura N., Tanaka H., Temperature variation in the cutting tool in end milling, J. Manuf. Sci. Eng. , 133(021005), 1-7, 2011.

Armendia M., Garay A., Villar A., Davies M.A., Arrazola P.J., High bandwidth temperature measurement in interrupted cutting of difficult to machine materials, CIRP Ann., 59(1), 97-100, 2010.

Stephenson D.A., Ali A., Tool temperatures in interrupted metal cutting, J. Manuf. Sci. Eng. , 114(2), 127-136, 1992.

Mayr J., Jedrzejewski J., Uhlmann E., Alkan Donmez M., Knapp W., Hartig F., Wendt K., Moriwaki T., Shore P., Schmitt R., Brecher C., Würz T., Wegener K., Thermal issues in machine tools, CIRP Ann., 61(2), 771-791, 2012.

Abukhshim N.A., Mativenga P.T., Sheikh M.A., Heat generation and temperature prediction in metal cutting: A review and implications for high speed machining, Int. J. Mach. Tools Manuf. , 46(7), 782-800, 2006.

Radulescu R., Kapoor S.G., An analytical model for prediction of tool temperature fields during continuous and interrupted cutting, J. Manuf. Sci. Eng., 116(2), 135-143, 1994.

Onallcylenders. An automotive blog. http://www.onallcylinders.com/2014/02/07/camshaft-faqs-lobe-separation-intake-exhaust-centerlines/. Yayın tarihi Şubat 7, 2014. Erişim tarihi 20 Kasım, 2016.

Karagüzel U., Uysal E., Budak E., Bakkal M., Analytical modeling of turn-milling process geometry, kinematics and mechanics, Int. J. Mach. Tools Manuf. , 91, 24-33, 2015.

Bouacha, K., Yallese, M. A., Mabrouki, T., Rigal, J. F. Statistical analysis of surface roughness and cutting forces using response surface methodology in hard turning of AISI 52100 bearing steel with CBN tool. Int. J. Refract. Met. Hard Mater., 28 (3), 349-361, 2010.

Altintas Y., Manufacturing automation: metal cutting mechanics, machine tool vibrations, and CNC design, 2nd ed. Newyork:Cambridge university press, Newyork, A.B.D., 2012.

Semmler U., Bräunig M., Drossel W.G., Schmidt G., Wittstock V., Thermal deformations of cutting tools: measurement and numerical simulation, Prod. Eng., 8(4), 1-8, 2014.

Jackson M.J., Mills B., Materials selection applied to vitrified alumina & CBN grinding wheels, J. Mater. Process. Technol., 108(1), 114-124, 2000.