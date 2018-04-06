Ortogonal dizinler kullanarak kimyasal buhar çöktürme yöntemi ile büyütülen grafenin ana etkiler analizi
Öz
Bu çalışmada, ortogonal dizinler kullanarak kimyasal buhar çöktürme yöntemi ile büyütülen grafenin ana etkiler analizi gerçekleştirilmiştir. Bu amaçla, etanol ve asetilen kullanarak kimyasal buhar çöktürme prosesi ile grafen sentezinde grafen kusurluluğunu temsil eden ID/IG değeri ve grafen kalınlığını temsil eden I2D/IG değeri temel yanıtlar olarak seçilmiştir. Bu yanıtlar üzerinde etkili faktörler etanolün ayrışması ile grafen sentezi için sırası ile reaktör basıncı, büyütme prosesi süresi ve soğutma tipi; asetilenin ayrışması ile grafen sentezi için sırası ile tavlama sıcaklığı, tavlama süresi, büyütme prosesi asetilen akış hızı, büyütme prosesi hidrojen akış hızı, büyütme prosesi süresi, büyütme sıcaklığı ve soğutma tipi olarak belirlenmiştir. Etanolün ayrışması için L4 (23), asetilenin ayrışması için L8 (27), ortogonal deney tasarım matrisi faktör etkilerinin tahmin edilmesi için seçilmiş ve deneyler bu deney koşumları dikkate alınarak gerçekleştirilmiştir. Grafen kusurluluğunu temsil eden ID/IG değeri ve grafen inceliğini temsil eden I2D/IG değerleri üzerinde en etkili faktörler etanolün ayrışmasında reaktör basıncı ve soğutma hızı; asetilenin ayrışmasında ise tavlama süresi, büyütme prosesi asetilen akış hızı, büyütme prosesi hidrojen akış hızı olarak belirlenmiştir. Son olarak, ana etki grafiklerinden yararlanarak her iki sentez prosesi için optimum işletim parametreleri tahmin edilmiştir.
Anahtar kelimeler
Referanslar
