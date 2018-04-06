Mikro takımların operasyon şartları altındaki uç nokta FTF’lerinin analitik yöntemler vasıtası ile belirlenmesi

Altıntaş, Y., Budak, E., Analytical prediction of stability lobes in milling, Annals of the CIRP, 44, 357-362 1995.

Budak, E., Altıntaş, Y., Analytical prediction of chatter stability in milling – part I: general formulation; part II: application to common milling systems, Transactions of ASME Journal of Dynamic Systems Measurement and Control, 120, 22-36, 1998.

Insperger, T. Stepan, G., Updated semi-discretization method for periodic delay-differential equations with discrete delay, International Journal for Numerical Methods in Engineering, 61, 117-141, 2004.

Filiz, S., Ozdaoganlar, B., Microendmill Dynamics Including the Actual Fluted Geometry and Setup Errors—Part I: Model Development and Numerical Solution, ASME Journal of Manufacturing Science and Engineering, 130, 2008.

Filiz, S., Özdoğanlar, B., Microendmill Dynamics Including the Actual Fluted Geometry and Setup Errors—Part II: Model Validation and Application, ASME Journal of Manufacturing Science and Engineering, 130, 2008.

Altıntaş, Y., Jin. X., Mechanics of Micro-Milling with Round Edge Tools, Annals of CIRP, 60/1, 77-80, 2011.

Jin. X., Altıntaş, Y., Chatter Stability Model of Micro-Milling With Process Damping, ASME Journal of Manufacturing Science and Engineering, 135, 2013.

Bediz. B., Kumar, U., Schmitz, T., Özdoğanlar, B., Modeling and experimentation for three-dimensional dynamics of endmills, International Journal of Machine Tools & Manufacture, 53, 39-50, 2012.

Bediz, B., Gozen, A. B., Emrullah, K., Özdoğanlar, B., Dynamics of ultra-high-speed (UHS) spindles used for micromachining, International Journal of Machine Tools and Manufacture, 87, 27-38, 2014.

Kıvanç, E. B., Budak, E., Structural modeling of end mills for form error and stability analysis, International Journal of Machine Tools and Manufacture, 44, 1151-1161, 2004.

Duncan, G.S., Schmitz, T., An improved RCSA model for tool point frequency response prediction, Proceedings of the 23rd International Modal Analysis Conference, Orlando, 2005.

Ertürk, A., Özgüven, H.N., Budak, E., Analytical modeling of spindle-tool dynamics on machine tools using Timoshenko beam model and receptance coupling for the prediction of tool point FRF, International Journal of Machine Tools and Manufacture, 46, 1901-1912, 2006.

Altıntaş, Y., Cao, Y., Virtual design and optimization of machine tool spindles, CIRP Annals- Manufacturing Technology, 54, 379-382, 2005.

Namazi, M., Altıntaş, Y., Abe, T., Rajapakse, N., Modeling and Identification of Tool Holder – Spindle Interface Dynamics, International Journal of Machine Tools and Manufacture, 47, 1333-1341, 2007.

Movahhedy, M. R., Mosaddegh, P., Prediction of chatter in high speed milling including gyroscopic effects, International Journal of Machine Tools and Manufacture, 46, 996-1001, 2006.

Li, H., Shin,Y. C., Analysis of bearing configuration effects on high speed spindles using an integrated dynamic thermo-mechanical spindle model, International Journal of Machine Tools and Manufacture, 44, 347-364, 2004.

Lin, C. W., Tu, J. F., Kamman, J., An integrated thermo-mechanical-dynamic model to characterize motorized machine tool spindles during very high speed rotation, International Journal of Machine Tools and Manufacture, 43, 1035-1050, 2003.

Mascardelli, B., Park, S., Freiheit, T., Substructure Coupling of Microend Mills to Aid in the Suppression of Chatter, ASME Journal of Manufacturing Science and Engineering, 130, 2008.

Jun, M. B. G., Goo, C., Malekian, M., Park, S., A new mechanistic approach for micro end milling modeling, ASME Journal of Manufacturing Science and Engineering, 134, 2012.

Malekian, M., Park, S., Jun, M. B. G., Modeling of dynamic micro milling forces, International Journal of Machine Tools and Manufacture, 49, 589-598, 2009.

Park, S. S., Rahnama, R., Robust chatter stability in micro-milling operations, CIRP Annals, 59, 391-394, 2010.

Rahnama, R.,Sajjadi, M., Park, S. S., Chatter stability in micro milling processes considering ploughing and process damping effects, Proceedings of the ASME 2009 International Manufacturing Science and Engineering Conference. October 4-7, West Lafayette, Indiana, USA, 2009.

]Filiz, S., Özdoğanlar, B., A three-dimensional model for the dynamics of micro-endmills including bending, torsional and axial vibrations , Precision Engineering, 35, 24-37, 2011.

Filiz, S., Özdoğanlar, B., Romero, L. A., An Analytical Model for Micro-Endmill Dynamics, Journal of Vibration and Control, 14, 1125-1150, 2008.

Dow, T. A., Miller, E. L. Garrard, K., Tool force and deflection compensation for small milling tools, Precision Engineering, 28, 31-45, 2004.

Rodríguez, P., Labarga, J. E., Tool deflection model for micromilling processes, The International Journal of Advanced Manufacturing Technology, 76, 199-207, 2014.

Mamedov, A., Layegh, K., Ehsan, S., Lazoğlu, I., Instantaneous tool deflection model for micro milling, The International Journal of Advanced Manufacturing Technology, 79, 769-777, 2015.

Özşahin, O., Altıntaş, Y., Tool point FRF calculation of spindle – holder – tool assemblies with asymmetric tools, International Journal of Machine Tools and Manufacture, 92, 31-40, 2015.

Özşahin, O., Özgüven, H. N., Budak, E., Analytical modeling of asymmetric multi-segment rotor–bearing systems with Timoshenko beam model including gyroscopic moments, Computers & Structures, 144, 119-126, 2014.