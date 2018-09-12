Otomobillerde düşük frekanslı uğultu probleminin ayarlı kütle sönümleyicisi kullanımıyla iyileştirilmesi

FURORE, R&D Technology Roadmap: A Contribution to the identification of Key Technologies for a Sustainable Development of European Road Transport, Teknik rapor, EARPA, Ekim 2003.

Qatu M.S., Recent research on vehicle noise and vibration, Int. J. Veh. Noise Vib. 8(4):289-301, 2012.

Sheng G., Vehicle Noise, Vibration, and Sound Quality, SAE International, Warrendale, PA, 2012.

Jha S.K., Priede T., Origin of Low Frequency Noise in Motor Cars, 14th Automobile Tech. Congress of FISITA, London, 1972.

Dunn F, Hartmann W.M., Campbell D.M., Fletcher N.H. Springer Handbook of Acoustics, Rossing T, editor. Springer, 2015.

Oktav A. Anlaş G., Yılmaz Ç., Assessment of vehicle noise variability through structural transfer path analysis, Int. J. Veh. Des, 71 (1), 300-320, 2016.

Hills E., Mace B.R., Ferguson N.S., Acoustic response variability in automotive vehicles, J. Sound Vib., 321 (1), 286-304, 2009.

Priebsch H.H., Hauer I., Fellner H., Polt G., Brandl F., Numerical Simulation of Vehicle Interior Noise up to 250 Hz, Integrated Vehicle Acoustics and Comfort, Styrian Noise, Vibration & Harshness Congress, Graz, 2001.

Oktav A., Anlaş G., Yılmaz Ç. The effect of the folding rear-seat aperture in the acoustic response of a sedan car, Proc. Inst. Mech. Eng. D, J. Automob. Eng., 231 (2), 253-266, 2017.

ISO, Acoustics Measurement of Noise inside Motor Vehicles, ISO 5128, Geneva, Switzerland, 1980.

Hill S.G., Tanaka N., Snyder S.D., A generalized approach for active control of structural-interior global noise, J. Sound Vib., 326 (3), 456-475, 2009.

Yoon G.H., Jensen J.S., Sigmund O., Topology optimization of acoustic–structure interaction problems using a mixed finite element formulation, Int. J. Numer. Meth. Eng., 70 (9), 1049-1075, 2007.

Hwang C.H., Lee B.H., A case study on the improvement of idle quality of an SUV car with diesel engine, SAE Technical Paper No 2003-01-1464, 2003.

Egab L., Wang X., Objective evaluation of interior trim effects on sound quality and noise reduction of a coupled plate cavity system, Mech. Syst. Sig. Process, 70, 919-931, 2016.

Kumar G., Walsh S.J., Krylov V.V., Structural–acoustic behavior of automotive-type panels with dome-shaped indentations, Appl. Acoust. 74(6) 897-908, 2013.

Fu J., Xu X., Li J., Ma D., Yu D., Optimization of Subframe Mounting System to Reduce the Interior Booming, In Proceedings of the FISITA 2012 World Automotive Congress, 521-533, 2013.

Shen Y., Chen L., Yang X., Shi D., Yang J., Improved design of dynamic vibration absorber by using the inerter and its application in vehicle suspension, J. Sound Vib., 361, 148-158, 2016.

LMS, Transfer Path Analysis: The Qualification and Quantification of Vibro-Acoustic Transfer Paths, Teknik rapor, 1999.

Desmet W., A wave based prediction technique for coupled vibro-acoustic analysis, Doktora Tezi, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belçika, 1998.

Ermiş A,. Yurttadur A.A., Karaçay T., Zemin titreşimleri ölçümü ve analizi ile insan hedeflerin tespiti, J. Fac. Eng. Archit. Gaz., 30 (2), 207–215, 2015.

Allemang R.J., Brown D.L., A Correlation Coefficient for Modal Vector Analysis, Proc. of the 1st Int. Modal Analysis Conf., SEM, Orlando, 1982.

Connor J., Laflamme S., Structural Motion Engineering, Springer, 2014.

Aubert A., Howle A., Design issues in the use of elastomers in automotive tuned mass dampers, SAE Technical Paper No. 2007-01-2198, 2007.

Ranjbar M., Marburg S., Hardtke H.J., Structural-acoustic optimization of a rectangular plate: A tabu search approach, Finite Elem. Anal. Des., 50, 142-146, 2012.

Chen L., Marburg S., Chen H., Zhang H., Gao H., An adjoint operator approach for sensitivity analysis of radiated sound power in fully coupled structural-acoustic systems, J. Comput. Acoust., 25(1), p.1750003, 2017.

Myers R.H., Montgomery D.C., Anderson-Cook C.M., Response Surface Methodology: Process and Product Optimization Using Designed Experiments. John Wiley & Sons, 2016.

Antony J., Design of Experiments for Engineers and Scientists, Elsevier, 2014.