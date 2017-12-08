Çok fonksiyonlu toplanabilir köprü için yeni bir iki serbestlikli mekanizması önerisi

Şebnem Gür, Müjde Yar, Koray Korkmaz
79 8

Öz


Hareketli köprüler tarih içinde korunma ihtiyacı ile ortaya çıkmış ve modern zamanlarda da ulaşımı kolaylaştırmak için geliştirilmeye devam edilmektedir. Sabit köprülerin aksine farklı kullanım senaryolarını desteklemeleri sebebiyle tercih edilmektedirler. Bu yazıda mevcut hareketli köprüler kinematik özellikleri açısından tanıtılmış, hangi kullanımları destekledikleri ve eksik kaldıkları yönler açıklanmıştır. Daha sonra güncel bir örnek olan Rolling Bridge’de kullanılmış mekanizma tasarım prensiplerden yararlanarak, tüm kullanım senaryolarını destekleyebilen çok devreli ve iki serbestlikli yeni bir köprü mekanizması önerilmiştir. Son olarak bu mekanizmanın pozisyon analizi yapılarak Microsoft Excel® ortamında gerçekleştirilen grafik sunulmuştur.

Anahtar kelimeler


Hareketli köprü, antiparalelkenar mekanizma, pozisyon analizi

Tam metin:

PDF


Referanslar


Fränkel W., Der Brückenbau—Bewegliche Brücken, Handbuch der Ingenieurwissenschaften, T. Schäffer and E. Sonne, eds., Verlag Wilhelm Engelmann, Leipzig (in German), 1882.

Hardesty E. R., Christie R. W., and Fischer H. W., Fifty-year History of Movable Bridge Construction—Part I, J. Constr. Div., 101(3), 511–527, 1975.

Hardesty E. R., Christie R. W., and Fischer H. W., Fifty-year History of Movable Bridge Construction—Part II, J. Constr. Div., 101(3), 529–543, 1975.

Wengenroth R. H., Hardesty E. R., and Mix H. A., Fifty-year History Of Movable Bridge Construction—Part III, J. Constr. Div., 101(3), 545–557, 1975.

Waddell J. A. L., The Halstead Street lift bridge, Trans. Am. Soc. Civ. Eng., 33(1), 1–60, 1895.

Greene W. K., McKeen E. E., Erecting the Marine Parkway Bridge, Eng. News-Rec., 371–374, 1938.

Quade M. N., Special design features of the Yorktown Bridge, Trans. Am. Soc. Civ. Eng., 119(1), 109–123, 1954.

Abrahams M. J., Bridge Engineering Handbook, W. F. Chen and L. Duan, eds., CRC, New York, Chap. 21., 2000.

Koglin T. L., Movable Bridge Engineering, Wiley, Hoboken, N.J., 2003.

Knippers J., and Schlaich J., Folding Mechanism of the Kiel Hörn Footbridge, Germany, Structural engineering international 10.1, 50-53, 2000.

Butz, C., Magalhaes, F., Cunha, A., Caetano, E., & Goldack, A., Experimental characterization of the dynamic behaviour of lively footbridges. In 2nd International Conference on Footbridge, Venice.

Lederman G., You Z., & Glišić B., A novel deployable tied arch bridge.Engineering Structures, 70, 1-10, 2014.

Ario, I., Nakazawa, M., Tanaka, Y., Tanikura, I., & Ono, S., Development of a Prototype Deployable Bridge Based on Origami Skill.Automation in Construction, 32, 104-111, 2013.

Reina P., This London Bridge Doesn't Fall Down - It Does a Backbend, Archıtectural Record, 192(12), 230, 2004.

Packman R., “The Rolling Bridge, Paddington Basin”, Structural Engineer, 83(2), 2005.

Brown J. L.,. Rolling London Footbridge Surprises Spectators, Civil Engineering, 2005.

Bakbak, D., Özakça, M., & Göğüş, M. T., İnşaat Mühendisliğinde Hareketli Membran Yapılar İçin Tasarım Metodolojisinin Geliştirilmesi, Journal of the Faculty of Engineering & Architecture of Gazi University, 31(1), 2016.

Phillips J., Freedom in Machinery, Cambridge University Press, 2006.

Kutzbach, K., Mechanische Leitungsverzweigung, ihre Gesetze und Anwendungen, Maschinenbau, Betrieb, 8, 710–716, 1929.

Freudenstein, F., Alizade, R., On The Degree-Of-Freedom of Mechanisms with Variable General Constraint, In: Fourth World Congress on the Theory of Machines and Mechanisms Newcastle upon Tyne, pp. 52–56, 1975.

Söylemez E. Makina Teorisi - 1: Mekanizma Tekniği, Birsen Yayınevi, 3. Baskı, 2010.




Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License.