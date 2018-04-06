Çelik moment çerçevelerde kuvvetli deprem yer hareketi altında arttırılmış deprem etkileri

Bora Akşar, Selçuk Doğru, Bülent Akbaş
Öz


Kuvvetli deprem yer hareketi altıda doğrusal olmayan davranış gösteren yapıların tasarımı mühendisler açısından önemli bir konudur. Bu amaçla, elastik sismik kuvvet isteminin azaltılması ve gerçek deplasmanın tahmini için deprem yönetmeliklerinde tanımlanan büyütme katsayıları kullanılmaktadır. Bu katsayılar deprem yönetmeliklerinde önemli rol oynamakla birlikte, formatları ve birbirlerine göre oranları yönetmelikten yönetmeliğe değişmektedir. Bu çalışmada, ilk olarak yönetmeliklerdeki arttırılmış deprem yüklerinin incelenmesi hedeflenmiştir. Elde edilen sonuçlara göre bu değerlerin tutarlılığının incelenmesi ise çalışmanın ikinci hedefidir. Bu amaçla, özel çelik moment çerçevelerdeki (ÖÇMÇ) sistem büyütme katsayıları kolonlardaki eksenel yük artışı göz önüne alınarak kuvvetli deprem yer hareketleri altında incelenmiştir. Sonuçlar en büyük ve ortalama en büyük eksenel kuvvet artış katsayıları, plastik mafsal dönmeleri ve yapısal sistem büyütme katsayıları olarak sunulmuştur.

Anahtar kelimeler


Çelik moment çerçeveler; Arttırılmış sismik yükleri; Sismik tasarım; Büyütme katsayıları.

