mekanik otofretaj işleminin eniyilemesi

Gibson, M.C., Determination of residual stress distributions in autofrettaged thick-walled cylinders, Doctoral thesis, Cranfield University, Shrivenham, UK, 2008.

Ayob, A., & Elbasheer, M.K., Optimum autofrettage pressure in thick cylinders, Jurnal Mekanikal, 24, 1-14, 2007.

Yıldırım, H., Analytical and numerical analysis of swage autofrettage process applied to thick walled cylinders, Master thesis, Yıldırım Beyazıt Üniversitesi, Fen Bilimleri Enstitüsü, Ankara, 2015.

Davidson, T.E., Kendall, D.P., & Reiner, A.N., Residual stresses in thick-walled cylinders resulting from mechanically induced overstrain, Experimental Mechanics, 253-268, 1963.

Ali, A.R.M., Ghosh, N.C., & Alam, T.E., Optimum design of pressure vessel subjected to autofrettage process, International Scholarly and Scientific Research & Innovation, 4(10), 582-587, 2010.

Hu, Z., & Penumarthy C., Computer modeling and optimization of swage autofrettage process of a thick-walled cylinder incorporating bauschinger effect, American Transactions on Engineering & Applied Sciences, 3, 31-63, 2014.

Chakrabarty, J., Theory of plasticity, (3th ed.), Elsevier, UK, 1996.

Jahed, H., A variable material approach for elastic-plastic analysis of proportional and nonproportional loading, Thesis (PhD), University of Waterloo, 1997.

Jost, G.S., Stresses and strains in a cold-worked annulus, Aircraft Sructures Report 434, Defence Science and Technology Organisation, Aeronautical Research Laboratory, Melbourne, Australia, 1988.