ALEV GECİKTİRİCİLİK ÖZELLİĞİ GELİŞTİRİLMİŞ POLİ(LAKTİK ASİT)’İN ÖZELLİKLERİNE FARKLI NANO KATKILARIN ETKİSİNİN İNCELENMESİ
Öz
Bu çalışmada, trifenil fosfat (TPP) ile yanmazlık özelliği geliştirilmiş ve plastikleştirilmiş poli(laktik asit)’in (PLA) özellikleri üzerine farklı nano katkılarının etkisi incelenmiştir. Bunun için öncelikle plastikleştirilmiş PLA/TPP kompoziti üretilmiş ve kontrol numunesi olarak kullanılmıştır. Bu kompozite üç farklı oranda nanokil (NK), karbon nanotüp (CNT) ve amino propil izobütil POSS (A-POSS), alev geciktirici TPP miktarı azaltılarak eklenmiştir. Örnekler, laboratuvar ölçekli ekstruderde eriyikten karıştırma ve enjeksiyon kalıplama yöntemleri ile hazırlanmıştır. Elde edilen örneklerin ısıl, mekanik, yanmazlık ve morfolojik özellikleri incelenmiştir. Çekme testi sonuçlarına göre %1 A-POSS içeren nanokompozit en yüksek çekme dayanımı ve kopmada uzama değerli göstermiştir. Bunun yanında, nano partiküllerin eklenmesi ile karbon nanotüp ve APOSS kullanıldığı durumda, artan yükleme miktarına bağlı olarak kopmada uzaması ve dayanımı değerlerini düşmüştür. TGA sonuçlarına göre tüm nanokompozitlerin bozunma sıcaklıklarının üretim sıcaklığından yüksek olduğu ve üretim sırasında bozulmadıkları görülmüştür. Sem analizine göre, TPP, nanokil ve karbon nanotüp içerikli kompozitlerde homojen bir dağılım gözlenmiştir. Tem analizi bu sonucu desteklerken, A-POSS içerikli nanokompozitde nanoboyutta agregalar gözlenmiştir. Yapılan sınırlayıcı oksijen indeksi (Limit Oxygen Index-LOI ) testi sonucunda en iyi LOI değeri nanokil içerikli kompozitlerde elde edilmiştir. UL-94 testinin sonuçlarına göre ise %1-2 nanokil içeren kompozitlerin V-0 sınıfı ile en iyi yanmazlık özelliklerini gösterdiği görülmüştür.
Anahtar kelimeler
Referanslar
