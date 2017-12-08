Tekil konumlardan geçen paralel robotlar için hareket planlamasında optimizasyon

Mustafa Özdemir
132 26

Öz


Paralel robotlar seri robotlara kıyasla pek çok avantaja sahiptir. Bu nedenle, üretimden cerrahiye oldukça geniş bir alanda kullanılmaktadırlar. Ancak sahip oldukları Tip 2 tekillikler nedeniyle çalışma uzayları küçüktür. Bu probleme bir çözüm olarak literatürde tutarlı hareket planlaması önerilmiştir. Bu sayede bir paralel robot tekil konumlardan sorunsuzca geçebilmekte ve çalışma uzayının tamamını kullanabilmektedir. Ancak, bu yöntemin en büyük dezavantajı robotun uç noktasının yörüngesi üzerinde ileri-geri hareket etmesine yol açabilmesidir. Bu, verimlilik açısından kesinlikle istenmeyecek bir durumdur. Bu makalede söz konusu problemi önlemeye yönelik bir teorem geliştirilmiş ve ispatlanmıştır. Böylece tutarlı hareket planlaması yöntemi optimize edilerek paralel robotların daha verimli ve etkin bir şekilde kullanılmalarına olanak sağlanmıştır.

Anahtar kelimeler


Paralel robot; hareket planlaması; tekillik; optimizasyon

Referanslar


