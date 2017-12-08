SAE 1030 ÇELİK DÖVME MALZEMENİN TORNALAMA İŞLEMİNDE KESME PARAMETRELERİNİN VE TAKIM AŞINMASININ AKUSTİK OLARAK İNCELENMESİ

Işık Y., Çakır M.C., A real-time end of tool life detection system for HSS tools in turning operations, Uludağ Üniversitesi Mühendislik-Mimarlık Fakültesi Dergisi, 7(1), 211-219, 2002.

Taşlıyan A., Acarer M., Şeker U., Gökkaya H., Demir B., The effect of cutting parameters on cutting force during the processing of Inconel 718 super alloy, Journal of the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture of Gazi University, 22(1), 1-5, 2007.

Kaçal A., Yıldırım F., Determining the effects of CBN cutting insert’s cutting performance on surface roughness and tool wear at turning of PMD 23 steel, Journal of the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture of Gazi University, 31(1), 181-189, 2016.

Altın A., Optimization of turning machinig parameters in inconel 600 super alloy, Journal of the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture of Gazi University, 28(4), 677-684, 2013.

Taga Ö., Kıral Z., Yaman K., Determination of cutting parameters in end milling operation based on the optical surface roughness measurement, International Journal of Precision Engineering and Manufacturing, 17(5), 579-589, 2016.

Wang B., Zhanquiang L., Acoustic emission signal analysis during chip formation process in high speed machining of 7050-T7451 aluminum alloy and Inconel 718 superalloy, Journal of Manufacturing Processes, 27, 114-125, 2017.

Li X., Acoustic emission method for tool wear monitoring during turning, International Journal of Machine Tools and Manufacture, 42(2), 157–165, 2002.

Choi D., Kwon W.T., Chu C.N., Real-time monitoring of tool fracture in turning using sensor fusion, International Journal of Advanced Manufacturing Technology, 15(5), 305–310, 1999.

Deiab I., Assaleh K., Hammada F., On modeling of tool wear using sensor fusion and polynomial classifiers, Journal Materials Processing Technology, 23(5), 1719–1729, 2009.

Bhuiyan M.S.H., Choudhury I.A., Nukman Y., An innovative approach to monitor the chip formation effect on tool state using acoustic emission in turning, International Journal of Machine Tools and Manufacture, 58, 19-28, 2012.

Başaltın M., Yaman K., Tool flank wear analysis by acoustic emission (AE) method in turning operation, The First International Mediterranean Science and Engineering Congress, Çukurova University, Adana-TURKEY, 146-153 (ID:65), October 26-28, 2016.

Downey J., O’leary P., Raghavendra R., Comparison and analysis of audible sound energy emissions during single point machining of HSTS with PVD TiCN cutter insert across full tool life, Wear, 313(1-2), 53-62, 2014.

Bhuiyan M.S.H., Choudhury I.A., Dahari M., Monitoring the tool wear, surface roughness and chip formation occurrences using multiple sensors in turning, Journal of Manufacturing Systems, 33(4), 476-487, 2014.

Bhuiyan M.S.H., Choudhury I.A., Dahari M., Nukman Y., Dawal S.Z., Application of acoustic emission sensor to investigate the frequency of tool wear and plastic deformation in tool condition monitoring, Measurement, 92, 208-217, 2017.

Maia L.H.A., Abrao A.M., Vasconcelos W.L., Sales W.F., Machado A.R., A new approach for detection of wear mechanisms and determination of tool life in turning using acoustic emission, Tribology International, 92, 519-532, 2015.

Neslusan M., Micieta B., Micietova A., Cillikova M., Mrkvica I., Detection of tool breakage during hard turning through acoustic emission at low removal rates, Measurement, 70, 1-13, 2015.

TS 10329, Torna Kalemleri-Ömür Deneyi, Tool life testing with single-points turning tools, 1992.

Matlab online manual. https://uk.mathworks.com. Yayın yılı 2009.

ISCAR kesici uç ve Takım tutucu kataloğu. http://www.iscar.com.tr/.Yayın yılı 2009.