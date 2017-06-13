BURSA’NIN ZEYTİNLİK ARAZİLERİNDEKİ TOPRAKLARDA POLİAROMATİK HİDROKARBON (PAH) KONSANTRASYONLARININ BÖLGESEL DEĞİŞİMİ

ATSDR, Toxicological profile for polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). Atlanta (GA): Department of Health and Human Services, Public Health Service, USA. Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR)1995.

IARC, PAH as occupational carcinogens, in: Bjorseth, A., Becker, G. (Eds.), PAH work atmosphere occurrence and determination. CRC Press, Boca Raton, FL, , 1986.

US Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) ,Compendium Method TO-13A, Cincinnati, OH, USA. 1999.

Başcı, N., Cr (VI) İyonunun Süs Bitkileri Kullanılarak Topraktan Gideriminin Araştırılması,, Çukurova Üniversitesi, Fen Bilimleri Enstitüsü, 2009.

Li, Y.T., Li, F.B., Chen, J.J., Yang, G.Y., Wan, H.F., Bin Zhang, T., Zeng, X.D. ve Liu, J.M., “The concentrations, distribution and sources of PAHs in agricultural soils and vegetables from Shunde, Guangdong, China”, Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, Cilt 139, No 1-3, 61-76, 2008.

Bispo, A., Jourdain, M.J. ve Jauzein, M., “Toxicity and genotoxicity of industrial soils polluted by polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs)”, Organic Geochemistry, Cilt 30, No 8B, 947-952, 1999.

Cousins, I.T., Beck, A.J. ve Jones, K.C., “A review of the processes involved in the exchange of semi-volatile organic compounds (SVOC) across the air-soil interface”, Science of the Total Environment, Cilt 228, No 1, 5-24, 1999.

Kutkan, F., Zeytin ve zeytinyağı raporu, in T.C. Tarım ve Köyişleri Bakanlığı Araştırma Planlama ve Koordinasyon Kurulu Başkanlığı Yayınları. 2002: Ankara.

TÜİK, Tarımsal İstatistik Göstergeler, Türkiye Ulusal İstatistik Kurumu. 2011.

Shi, L.K., Zhang, D.D. ve Liu, Y.L., “Incidence and survey of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in edible vegetable oils in China”, Food Control, Cilt 62, 165-170, 2016.

Baldantoni, D., De Nicola, F. ve Alfani, A., “Air biomonitoring of heavy metals and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons near a cement plant”, Atmospheric Pollution Research, Cilt 5, No 2, 262-269, 2014.

Moret, S., Purcaro, G. ve Conte, L.S., “Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon (PAH) content of soil and olives collected in areas contaminated with creosote released from old railway ties”, Science of the Total Environment, Cilt 386, No 1-3, 1-8, 2007.

Wilcke, W., “Global patterns of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in soil”, Geoderma, Cilt 141, No 3-4, 157-166, 2007.

Wilcke, W., Amelung, W., Krauss, M., Martius, C., Bandeira, A. ve Garcia, M., “Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon (PAH) patterns in climatically different ecological zones of Brazil”, Organic Geochemistry, Cilt 34, No 10, 1405-1417, 2003.

Odabasi, M., Falay, E.O., Tuna, G., Altiok, H., Kara, M., Dumanoglu, Y., Bayram, A., Tolunay, D. ve Elbir, T., “Biomonitoring the Spatial and Historical Variations of Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) in an Industrial Region”, Environmental Science & Technology, Cilt 49, No 4, 2105-2114, 2015.

Salihoglu, G., Salihoglu, N.K., Aksoy, E. ve Tasdemir, Y., “Spatial and temporal distribution of polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) concentrations in soils of an industrialized city in Turkey”, Journal of Environmental Management, Cilt 92, No 3, 724-732, 2011.

Salihoglu, N.K., Karaca, G., Salihoglu, G. ve Tasdemir, Y., “Removal of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons from municipal sludge using UV light”, Desalination and Water Treatment, Cilt 44, No 1-3, 324-333, 2012.

Karaca, G. ve Tasdemir, Y., “Migration of PAHS in food industry sludge to the air during removal by UV and TiO2”, Science of the Total Environment, Cilt 488, 358-363, 2014.

Aichner, B., Bussian, B.M., Lehnik-Habrink, P. ve Hein, S., “Regionalized concentrations and fingerprints of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in German forest soils”, Environmental Pollution, Cilt 203, 31-39, 2015.

Ray, S., Khillare, P.S., Agarwal, T. ve Shridhar, V., “Assessment of PAHs in soil around the international airport in Delhi, India”, Journal of Hazardous Materials, Cilt 156, No 1-3, 9-16, 2008.

Yang, Y., Zhang, X.X. ve Korenaga, T., “Distribution of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the soil of Tokushima, Japan”, Water Air and Soil Pollution, Cilt 138, No 1-4, 51-60, 2002.

Wang, Y., Tian, Z.J., Zhu, H.L., Cheng, Z.N., Kang, M.L., Luo, C.L., Li, J. ve Zhang, G., “Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in soils and vegetation near an e-waste recycling site in South China: Concentration, distribution, source, and risk assessment”, Science of the Total Environment, Cilt 439, 187-193, 2012.

Hanedar A., G.E., Kayıkoğlu, G., Çelik,S. Ö., Cabi E., “Meriç-Ergene Havzasi’nda Toprak ve Liken Örneklerinde PAH, PCB ve OCP Seviyelerinin Belirlenmesi”, 6. Ulusal Hava Kirliliği ve Kontrolü Sempozyumu 2015, 7-9 Ekim 2015, İzmir- Türkiye, 319-331.

Bozlaker, A., Muezzinoglu, A. ve Odabasi, M., “Atmospheric concentrations, dry deposition and air-soil exchange of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in an industrial region in Turkey”, Journal of Hazardous Materials, Cilt 153, No 3, 1093-1102, 2008.

Tsai, P.J., Shih, T.S., Chen, H.L., Lee, W.J., Lai, C.H. ve Liou, S.H., “Assessing and predicting the exposures of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and their carcinogenic potencies from vehicle engine exhausts to highway toll station workers”, Atmospheric Environment, Cilt 38, No 2, 333-343, 2004.

Collins, J.F., Brown, J.P., Alexeeff, G.V. ve Salmon, A.G., “Potency equivalency factors for some polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon derivatives”, Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology, Cilt 28, No 1, 45-54, 1998.

TKKY, 27605 sayılı 08.06.2010 tarihli Toprak Kirliliği Kontrolü ve Noktasal Kaynaklı Kirlenmiş Sahalara Dair Yönetmelik (TKKY 2010/27605,2010.

CSQG, Canadian Soil Quality Guidelines (CSQG), Carcinogenic and Other Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs), Canadian Council of Ministers of The Environment, Scientific Supporting Document. 2008.

Nadal, M., Schuhmacher, M. ve Domingo, J.L., “Levels of PAHs in soil and vegetation samples from Tarragona County, Spain”, Environmental Pollution, Cilt 132, No 1, 1-11, 2004.

MaliszewskaKordybach, B., “Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in agricultural soils in Poland: Preliminary proposals for criteria to evaluate the level of soil contamination”, Applied Geochemistry, Cilt 11, No 1-2, 121-127, 1996.

Yin, C.Q., Jiang, X., Yang, X.L., Bian, Y.R. ve Wang, F., “Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in soils in the vicinity of Nanjing, China”, Chemosphere, Cilt 73, No 3, 389-394, 2008.

Wang, X.T., Miao, Y., Zhang, Y., Li, Y.C., Wu, M.H. ve Yu, G., “Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in urban soils of the megacity Shanghai: Occurrence, source apportionment and potential human health risk”, Science of the Total Environment, Cilt 447, 80-89, 2013.

Falay, E.O., Tuna, G., Altiok, H., Kara, M., Dumanoglu, Y., Bayram, A., Tolunay, D., Elbir, T. ve M., O., “Spatial Variation of Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs) in Air, Soil and Tree Components in Iskenderun Industrial Region, Turkey”, International Journal of Chemical, Environmental & Biological Sciences (IJCEBS), 263-267,Cilt 1, No 2, 2013.

Wang, C.F., Wang, X.P., Gong, P. ve Yao, T.D., “Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in surface soil across the Tibetan Plateau: Spatial distribution, source and air-soil exchange”, Environmental Pollution, Cilt 184, 138-144, 2014.

Zhang, Y.J., Wang, J., Ge, Z.G., Guo, G.L. ve Gao, S.M., “Survey of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and nitrated polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in Jiaxing city, China”, Environmental Earth Sciences, Cilt 71, No 3, 1095-1103, 2014.

Krauss, M., Wilcke, W. ve Zech, W., “Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and polychlorinated biphenyls in forest soils: depth distribution as indicator of different fate”, Environmental Pollution, Cilt 110, No 1, 79-88, 2000.

Witter, B., Winkler, M. ve Friese, K., “Depth distribution of chlorinated and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in floodplain soils of the river Elbe”, Acta Hydrochimica Et Hydrobiologica, Cilt 31, No 4-5, 411-422, 2004.

Aydın, M.E.A.S.B., F.; Tekniay A., “Atıksuların Sulamada Kullanımı: Toprak ve üründe kalıcı organik kirleticiler”, Uludağ Üniversitesi Mühendislik Fakültesi Dergisi, Cilt 20, No 2, 2015.

Wang, T., Wang, Y.W., Fu, J.J., Wang, P., Li, Y.M., Zhang, Q.H. ve Jiang, G.B., “Characteristic accumulation and soil penetration of polychlorinated biphenyls and polybrominated diphenyl ethers in wastewater irrigated farmlands”, Chemosphere, Cilt 81, No 8, 1045-1051, 2010.

Wilcke, W., “Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in soil - a review”, Journal of Plant Nutrition and Soil Science-Zeitschrift Fur Pflanzenernahrung Und Bodenkunde, Cilt 163, No 3, 229-248, 2000.

Karaca, G., “Spatial Distribution of Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbon (PAH) Concentrations in Soils from Bursa, Turkey”, Archives of Environmental Contamination and Toxicology, Cilt 70, 406-417 2016.