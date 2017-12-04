NOZUL İÇİ GEOMETRİLERİNİN PARTİKÜL EROZYONUNDA HEDEF MALZEME AŞINMA VE PÜRÜZLÜLÜĞÜNE ETKİLERİ
Öz
Bu çalışmada, farklı nozul geometrileri ile aşındırıcı püskürtülmesi sonucu polimetil metakrilat (PMMA) malzemede ortaya çıkan erozif aşınma davranışları karakterize edilmiştir. Erozif aşınmada aşındırıcı partikül hızını ve hedef malzemede ortaya çıkan hasar mekanizmasını etkileyen en önemli faktörlerden bir tanesi nozul içi geometrisidir. Endüstride farklı nozul geometrileri, mikro aşındırıcı jet ile işleme ve kumlama gibi birçok farklı uygulamada kullanılmaktadır. Aşındırıcı püskürtme; geleneksel aşındırıcıyla malzeme işleme yöntemlerinden bir tanesidir ve mikro aşındırıcı jet ile işleme, yüzey işleme, yüzey temizleme gibi birçok kullanım alanına sahiptir. Bu metotta amaç basınçlı taşıyıcı bir gaz kullanarak aşındırıcı partikülleri nozul içinden geçirerek hızlandırıp hedef malzeme yüzeyine çarptırmaktır. Maksimum aşınma oranı, giriş ve çıkış çapı 5 mm olan ve tam ortada 4 mm çaplı boğaza sahip nozulda ortaya çıkarken; minimum aşınma oranı giriş çapı 3 mm çıkış çapı 2 mm olan daralan nozul geometrisinde gözlemlenmiştir. Maksimum ve minimum etki alanı değerleri de; erozyon oranlarının elde edildiği nozullarda gözlemlenmiştir. Maksimum ortalama yüzey pürüzlülüğü 3 mm çaplı sabit kesitli nozulla püskürtme sonrası ortaya çıkarken, minumum ortalama pürüzlülük değeri giriş ve çıkış çapı 5 mm olan ve tam ortada 3 mm çaplı boğaza sahip nozulda ortaya çıkmıştır.
Anahtar kelimeler
Referanslar
