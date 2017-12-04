Etkilerinin Belirlenmesi: Ticari Limanlar & Balıkçı Barınakları

KAYNAKLAR (REFERENCES)

TurkStat, Turkish Foreign Trade Statistics (Internet), Turkish Statistical Institute Ankara, TÜRKİYE, 2015, http://www.tuik.gov.tr/PreTablo.do?alt_id=1046.

DGMM, Freight statistics (Internet), Directorate General of Merchant Marine, Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications, Ankara, TÜRKİYE, 2015, https://atlantis.udhb.gov.tr/istatistik/istatistik_yuk.aspx.

Zentar, R., Wang, D., Abriak, N.E., Benzerzour, M., Chen, W., “Utilization of Siliceous-Aluminous Fy Ash and Cement for Solidiﬁcation of Marine Sediments”, Construction and Building Materials, Volume 35, 856-863, 2012.

Bates, M.E., Fox-Lent, C., Seymour, L., Wender, B.A., Linkov, I., “Life Cycle Assessment for Dredged Sediment Placement Strategies”, Science of the Total Environmental, Volume 511, 309-318, 2015.

Sheehan, C., Harrington, J., “Management of Dredge Material in the Republic of Ireland - A review”, Waste Management, Volume 32, Issue 5, 1031-1044, 2012.

International Maritime Organization (IMO), The Convention on the Prevention of Marine Pollution by Dumping of Wastes and Other Matter, London Convention, London, United Kingdom, 1972.

Türk Yönetmeliği, Çevresel Etki Değerlendirme Yönetmeliği, Resmi Gazete No: 29186, Çevre ve Şehircilik Bakanlığı, Ankara, TÜRKİYE, 2014.

TÜBİTAK MAM, Marine Dredging Applications and Environmental Management of Dredged Materials (DİPTAR), 4th Progress Report, Project No: 111G036, TÜBİTAK KAMAG 1007 Project, Kocaeli, TÜRKİYE, 2015.

JOCE, Council Directive of 19 November 2008 on Waste, Reference: 2008/98/EC, Official Journal of European Communities. L312, 3-30, 2008.

OSPAR Commission, JAMP Assessment of the Environmental Impact of Dumping of Wastes at Sea, Biodiversity Series, 433, 2009.

LIFE, Methods for Management and Re-use of Polluted Sediments, European Project realized by in vivo, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 2002 (in French).

Grégoire, P., “Conceptual Model for Help with Multi-criterion Decision-taking in the Framework of the Negotiated Choice for a Marine Dredging Scenario”, Dissertation, University of Artois, France, 2004 (in French).

Agostini, F., Skoczylas, F., Lafhaj, Z., “About a Possible Valorisation in Cementicious Materials of Polluted Sediments After Treatment”, Cement and Concrete Composites, Volume 29, 270-278, 2007.

Lukens, J., National Coastal Program Dredging Policies: An Analysis of State, Territory & Commonwealth Policies Related to Dredging & Dredged Material Management Volume I/II, OCRM/CPD Coastal Management Program Policy Series Technical Document 00-02, USA, 2000.

Krause, P.R. and McDonnell, K.A., The Beneficial Reuse of Dredged Material for Upland Disposal, HLA Project No. 48881, California, USA, 2000.

Ulbricht, J.P., “Contaminated Sediments: Raw Materials for Bricks”, Symposium Dragage, Dunkerque, France, 2002.

Dubois, V., Abriak, N.E., Zentar, R., Ballivy, G., “The Use of Marine Sediments as a Pavement Base Material”, Waste Management, Volume 29, Issue 4, 774-782, 2009.

Riordan, J., Murphy, J.P., Harrington, J.R., “Construction and Demolition Waste and Dredge Material as Landfill Liner in Ireland”, 1st Middle European Conference on Landfill Technology, The Hungarian Academy of Sciences, Budapest, Hungary, 2008.

Port of Baltimore, Up for Grabs-Innovative Solutions Are Being Found for Dredged Material, The Port of Baltimore Magazine, Maryland, USA, 2009.

Sheehan, C., Harrington, J.R., Murphy, J.D., “A Technical Assessment of Topsoil Production from Dredged Material”. Resources, Conservation and Recycling, Volume 54, Issue 12, 1377-1385, 2010.

Yozzo, D.J., Wilber, P., Will, R.J., “Beneﬁcial Use of Dredged Material for Habitat Creation, Enhancement, and Restoration in New York-New Jersey Harbor”, Journal of Environmental Management, Volume 73, Issue 1, 39-52, 2004.

Reine, K., Clarke, D., Dickerson, C., “Fishery Resource Utilization of A Restored Estuarine Borrow Pit: A beneﬁcial Use of Dredged Material Case Study”, Marine Pollution Bulletin, Volume 73, Issue 2, 115-128, 2013.

Limeira, J., Etxeberria, M., Agulló, L., Molina, D., “Mechanical and Durability Properties of Concrete Made with Dredged Marine Sand, Construction and Building Material, Volume 25, Issue 3, 4165-4174, 2011.

Said, I., Missaoui, A., Lafhaj, Z., “Reuse of Tunisian Marine Sediments In Paving Blocks: Factory Scale Experiment”, Journal of Cleaner Production, Volume 102, Issue 3, 66-77, 2015.

Cappuyns, V., Deweirt, V., Rousseau, S., “Dredged Sediments as a Resource for Brick Production: Possibilities and Barriers from a Consumers’ Perspective”, Waste Management, Volume 38, 372-380, 2015.

Lafhaj, Z., Saliceto, A., Cohen, S.L., Coudray, Y., Huynh, T.T., Le Guen, B., Anguoni, F., “The Use of the Novosol Process for the Treatment of Polluted Marine Sediment”, Journal Hazardous Materials, Volume 148, 606-612, 2007.

Bel Hadj Ali, I., Lafhaj, Z., Bouassida, M., Said, I., “Characterization of Tunisian Marine Sediments in Rades and Gabes Harbors”, International Journal of Sediment Research, Volume 29, Issue 3, 391-401, 2014.

Harrington, J., Smith, G., Guidance on the Beneficial Use of Dredged Material in Ireland, Report commissioned by Environmental Protection Agency. Cork Institute of Technology, Ireland, 2013.

Zentar, R., Abriak, N.E., Tran, N.T., “Characterisation and Impact Study on the Environment of Sediments Dredged in the North of France”, Revue Paralia. Volume 2, 4.13-4.24, 2009.

Shahri, Z. and Chan, C-M., “On the Characterization of Dredged Marine Soils from Malaysian Waters: Physical Properties”, Journal of Environmental Pollution, Volume 4, Issue 3, 1-9, 2015.

Standard Method (SM), Standard Methods for the Examination of Water and Wastewater, 22nd edn, APHA/AWWA/Water Environment Federation, Washington, USA, 2012.

TS EN 12457-4 (Türk Standardı), Atıkların Nitelendirilmesi-Katıdan Özütleme Analizi-Bölüm 4: Sıvı Katı Oranı 10 lt/kg Olan ve Partikül Boyutu 10 mm’den Küçük, Yüksek Katı Madde Muhtevalı Malzemeler için Tek Aşamalı Parti Deneyi, Türk Standartları Enstitüsü, Ankara, TÜRKİYE, 2004.

Türk Yönetmeliği, Atıkların Yönetimi Yönetmeliği, Resmi Gazete No: 29314, Çevre ve Şehircilik Bakanlığı, Ankara, TÜRKİYE, 2015.

Jones, R.A. and Lee, G.F., The Significance of Dredging and Dredged Material Disposal as a Source of Nitrogen and Phosphorus for Estuarine Water, In: Estuaries and Nutrients, Clifton (NJ): Humana Press, NJ, USA, 517-530, 1981.

Environment Agency, Hazardous Waste: Interpretation of the Definition and Classification of Hazardous Waste, Technical Guidance WM2, London, United Kingdom, 2011.

Köthe, H. and Boer, P., Dutch-German Exchange (DGE) on Dredged Material - Part 1-Dredged Material and Legislation, The Hague and Bonn, 2003.

Casper S.T., “Regulatory Frameworks for Sediment Management, Sustainable Management of Sediment Resources: Sediment Management at the River Basin Scale”, Nature and Resources, 55-81, 2008.

Türk Yönetmeliği, Atıkların Düzenli Depolanmasına Dair Yönetmelik, Resmi Gazete No: 27533, Çevre ve Şehircilik Bakanlığı, Ankara, TÜRKİYE, 2010.

Lloyd, J.W. and Heathcote, J.A., Natural Inorganic Hydrochemistry in Relation to Groundwater, Clarendon Press, Oxford, England, 1985.

Morris, P.H. and Wong, L., Modification of Dredged Sediments to Produce Useful Product by Heating to High Temperatures: Literature Review, CRC for Sustainable Tourism Pty Ltd., Australia, 2005.

Davidov, R.B., Harman, G., Landess, S., Muir, W., Scott, D., Swensen, P. and Petzrick, P., Innovative Reuse of Dredged Material, Report to the Executive Committee of Maryland’s Dredged Material Management Program, USA, 2007.

Sheehan, C., Harrington, J.R., Murphy, J.D., "An Environmental and Economic Assessment of Topsoil Production from Dredge Material", Resources, Conservation and Recycling, Volume 55, Issue 2, 209-220, 2010.

Kim, D., Lee, J., “The Effects of Chloride on Durability of Concrete Mixed With Sea Sand”, US-China Education Review A, Volume 3, Issue 5, 325–331, 2013.

Rozière, E., Loukili, A., El Hachem, R., Grondin, F., “Durability of Concrete Exposed to Leaching and External Sulphate Attacks”, Cement and Concrete Research, Volume 39, Issue 12, 1188–1198, 2009.

Karayolu Teknik Şartnamesi (KTŞ), Yol Altyapısı, Sanat Yapıları, Köprü ve Tüneller, Üstyapı ve Çeşitli İşler, Karayolları Genel Müdürlüğü, Ankara, TÜRKİYE, 2013.

Türk Standardı, TS 706 EN 12620+A1, Beton Agregaları, Türk Standartları Enstitüsü, Ankara, TÜRKİYE, 2009.