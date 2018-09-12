BİYO-YAĞ ÜRETİMİ İÇİN MİKROALGİN METAL HALOJENÜRLER İLE HİDROTERMAL SIVILAŞTIRILMASI

Balbaşı M., Bartan, A., Ar, İ. ve Gürü, M., "Development of Low Cost Heterogeneous Catalysts for Biodiesel Processes", Energy Sources, Part A: Recovery, Utilization, and Environmental Effects, Cilt 33, No 11, 1035-1047, 2011.

Savage, P.E., "Algae Under Pressure and in Hot Water", Science, Cilt 338, 1039-1040, 2012.

Ross, A.B., Biller, P., Kubacki, M.L., Li H., Lea-Langton, A. ve Jones, J.M. "Hydrothermal Processing of Microalgae Using Alkali and Organic Acids", Fuel, Cilt: 89 2234-2243, 2010.

Gürü, M., Artukoğlu, B.D., Kesin, A. ve Koca, A., "Biodiesel Production from Waste Animal Fat and Improvement of its Characteristics by Synthesized Nickel and Magnesium Additive", Energy Conversion and Management, Cilt 50, 498-502, 2009.

Boz, N., "Kanola Yağından Metil Ester Üretimi için Kalsiyum Oksit Destekli Heterojen Katalizör Tasarımı", Journal of the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture of Gazi University, Cilt 30, No 4, 641-648, 2015.

Li, F.J., Li, H.Q., Wang, L.G. ve Cao, Y., "Waste Carbide Slag as a Solid Base Catalyst for Effective Synthesis of Biodiesel via Transesterification of Soybean Oil with Methanol", Fuel Processing Technology, Cilt 131, 421-429, 2015.

Çelik, M., Solmaz, H. ve Yücesu, H.S., "Pamuk Metil Esterine N-Heptan Katkısının Motor Performansı ve Yanma Karakteristiklerine Etkilerinin İncelenmesi", Journal of the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture of Gazi University, Cilt 30, No 3, 361-369, 2015.

Wong, Y.C., Tan, Y.P., Taufiq-Yap, Y.H., Ramli, I. ve Tee, H.S., "Biodiesel Production via Transesterification of Palm Oil by Using CaO-CeO2 Mixed Oxide Catalysts", Fuel, Cilt 162, 288-293, 2015.

Gülüm, M., Bilgin, A. ve Çakmak, A., "Sodyum Hidroksit (NaOH) ve Potasyum Hidroksit (KOH) Kullanılarak Üretilen Mısır Yağı Biyodizellerinin Optimum Reaksiyon Parametrelerinin Karşılaştırılması", Journal of the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture of Gazi University, Cilt 30, No 3, 503-511, 2015.

Sekmen, Y. ve Şen S., "Hamsi (Engraulis encrasicolus) Yağından Biyodizel Üretimi ve Dizel Motor Performans ve Emisyonlarına Etkisi, Journal of the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture of Gazi University, Cilt 31, No 1, 19-27, 2016.

Karagöz, S., Bhaskar, T., Muto, A., Sakata, Y. ve Uddin, M.A., "Low-temperature Hydrothermal Treatment of Biomass: Effect of Reaction Parameters on Products and Boiling Point Distributions", Energy & Fuels, Cilt 18, 234-241, 2004.

Peterson, A.A., Vogel, F., Lachance, R.P., Fröling, M., Antal, J.M.J. ve Tester, J.W., "Thermochemical Biofuel Production in Hydrothermal Media: A Review of Sub- and Supercritical Water Technologies", Energy & Environmental Science, Cilt 1, No 1, 32-65, 2008.

Yeh, T.M., Dickinson, J.G., Franck, A., Linic, S., Thompson, L.T. ve Savage, P.E., "Hydrothermal Catalytic Production of Fuels and Chemicals from Aquatic Biomass", Journal of Chemical Technology and Biotechnology, Cilt 88, 13-24, 2013.

Fan, J., De bruyn, M., Budarin, V.L., Gronnow, M.J., Shuttleworth, P.S., Breeden, S., Macquarrie, D.J. ve Clark, J., "Direct Microwave-assisted Hydrothermal

Depolymerization of Cellulose", Journal of American Chemical Society, Cilt 135, 11728-11731, 2013.

Tekin, K., Karagöz, S. ve Bektaş, S., " A Review of Hydrothermal Biomass Processing", Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, Cilt 40, 673-687, 2014.

Zhu, Y., Albrecht, K.O., Elliott, D.C., Hallen, R.T. ve Jones, S.B., "Development of Hydrothermal Liquefaction and Upgrading Technologies for Lipid-extracted Algae Conversion to Liquid Fuels", Algal Research, Cilt 2, 455-464, 2013.

Christensen, P.S., Peng, G., Vogel, F. ve Iversen, B.B., "Hydrothermal Liquefaction of the Microalgae Phaeodactylum tricornutum: Impact of Reaction Conditions on Product and Elemental Distribution", Energy & Fuels, Cilt 28, 5792-5803, 2014.

Elliott, D.C., Hart, T.R., Neuenschwander, G.G., Rotness, L.J., Roesijadi, G., Zacher, A.H. ve Magnusson, J.K., "Hydrothermal Processing of Macroalgal Feedstocks in Continuous-Flow Reactors", ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering, Cilt 2, 207-215, 2014.

Toor, S.S., Reddy, H., Deng, S., Hoffmann, J., Spangsmark, D., Madsen, L.B., Holm-Nielsen, J.B. ve Rosendahl, L.A., "Hydrothermal Liquefaction of Spirulina and Nannochloropsis salina Under Subcritical and Supercritical Water Conditions", Bioresource Technology, Cilt 131, 413-419, 2013.

Jena, U., Das, K.C. ve Kastner, J.R., "Effect of Operating Conditions of Thermochemical Liquefaction on Biocrude Production from Spirulina platensis", Bioresource Technology, Cilt 102, 6221-6229, 2011.

Yu, G., Zhang, Y., Schideman, L., Funk, T. ve Wang, Z., "Hydrothermal Liquefaction of Low Lipid Content Microalgae into Bio-crude Oil", Transactions of the ASABE, Cilt 54, 239-246, 2011.

Xu, Y., Zheng, X., Yu, H. ve Hu X., "Hydrothermal Liquefaction of Chlorella pyrenoidosa for Bio-oil Production over Ce/HZSM-5", Bioresource Technology, Cilt 156, 1-5, 2014.

Shuping, Z., Yulong, W., Mingde, Y., Kaleem, I., Chun, L. ve Tong, J., "Production and Characterization of Bio-oil from Hydrothermal Liquefaction of Microalgae Dunaliella tertiolecta Cake", Energy, Cilt 35, 5406-5411, 2010.

Yang, Y.F., Feng, C.P., Inamori, Y. ve Maekawa, T., "Analysis of Energy Conversion Characteristics in Liquefaction of Algae", Resources, Conservation and Recycling, Cilt 43, 21-33, 2004.

Duan, P. ve Savage, P.E., "Hydrothermal Liquefaction of a Microalga with Heterogeneous Catalysts", Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Research, Cilt 50, 52-61, 2010.

Biller, P. ve Ross, A.B., "Potential Yields and Properties of Oil from the Hydrothermal Liquefaction of Microalgae with Different Biochemical Content", Bioresource Technology, Cilt 102, 215-225, 2011.

Tekin, K., Karagöz, S. ve Bektaş, S., "Hydrothermal Liquefaction of Beech Wood Using a Natural Calcium Borate Mineral", Journal of Supercritical Fluids, Cilt 72, 134-139, 2012.

Duan, P., Jin, B., Xu, Y., Yang, Y., Bai, X., Wang, F., Zhang, L. ve Miao, J., "Thermo-chemical Conversion of Chlorella pyrenoidosa to Liquid Biofuels", Bioresource Technology, Cilt 133, 197-205, 2013.

Garcia Alba, L., Torri, C., Samorì, C., van der Spek, J., Fabbri, D., Kersten, S.R.A. ve Brilman, D.W.F., "Hydrothermal Treatment (HTT) of Microalgae: Evaluation of the Process As Conversion Method in an Algae Biorefinery Concept", Energy & Fuels, Cilt 26, 642-657, 2012.

Mørup, A.J., Christensen, P.R., Aarup, D.F., Dithmer, L., Mamakhel, A., Glasius, M. ve Iversen, B.B., "Hydrothermal Liquefaction of Dried Distillers Grains with Solubles: A Reaction Temperature Study", Energy & Fuels, Cilt 26, 5944-5953, 2012.

Brown, T.M., Duan, P. ve Savage, P.E., "Hydrothermal Liquefaction and Gasification of Nannochloropsis sp.", Energy & Fuels, Cilt 24, 3639-3646, 2010.

Zhou, D., Zhang, L., Zhang, S., Fu, H. ve Chen, J., "Hydrothermal Liquefaction of Macroalgae Enteromorpha prolifera to Bio-oil", Energy & Fuels, Cilt 24, 4054-4061.

Zou, S., Wu, Y., Yang, M., Li, C. ve Tong, J., "Bio-oil Production from Sub- and Supercritical Water Liquefaction of Microalgae Dunaliella tertiolecta and Related Properties", Energy & Environmental Science, Cilt 3, 1073-1078, 2010.

Li, D., Chen, L., Xu, D., Zhang, X., Ye, N., Chen, F. ve Chen, S. "Preparation and Characteristics of Bio-oil from the Marine Brown Alga Sargassum patens C. Agardh", Bioresource Technology, Cilt 104, 737-42, 2012.

Toor, S.S., Reddy, H., Deng, S., Hoffmann, J., Spangsmark, D., Madsen, L.B., Holm-Nielsen, J.B. ve Rosendahl, L.A., "Hydrothermal Liquefaction of Spirulina and Nannochloropsis salina Under Subcritical and Supercritical Water Conditions", Bioresource Technology, Cilt 131, 413-419, 2013.

Vardon, D.R., Sharma, B.K., Scott, J., Yu, G., Wang, Z., Schideman, L., Zhang, Y. ve Strathmann, T.J., "Chemical Properties of Biocrude Oil from the Hydrothermal Liquefaction of Spirulina algae, Swine Manure, and Digested Anaerobic Sludge", Bioresource Technology, Cilt 102, 8295-8303, 2011.

Chen, W.T., Zhang, Y., Zhang, J., Yu, G., Schideman, L.C., Zhang, P. ve Minarick, M., "Hydrothermal Liquefaction of Mixed-culture Algal Biomass from Wastewater Treatment System into Bio-crude oil", Bioresource Technology, Cilt 152, 130-139, 2014.

Bach, Q.V., Sillero, M.V., Tran, K.Q. ve Skjermo, J., "Fast Hydrothermal Liquefaction of a Norwegian Macro-alga: Screening Tests", Algal Research, Cilt 6, 271-276, 2014.