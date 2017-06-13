KARIŞTIRMA DUYARSIZ FREKANS ATLAMALI METAMALZEME TABANLI ELEKTROMANYETİK ÇİT UYGULAMASI

Hüseyin AKÇELİK, Çağdaş TUNA, Şafak SARAYDEMİR, Yılmaz DURNA, Hasan KOÇER
Günümüzde kullanılan ve en iyi bilinen gözetim ve çevre koruma sistemleri, çitler, duvarlar ve kameralar gibi geleneksel araçlarla birlikte kişi odaklı hizmetlerle sağlanmaktadır. Ancak, geleneksel teknikler her zaman etkili bir şekilde tehditleri tespit edemez. Üstelik, çeşitli sensörlerden faydalanan çitler reaksiyon süresi açısından meydana gelen sızmalara karşı zayıf kalabilmektedir. Bu çalışmada, yeterli reaksiyon süresi sağlayıp tehditleri önleyebilmek maksadıyla, laboratuvar şartlarında yazılım tabanlı telsiz destekli elektromanyetik çit uygulaması önerilmiştir. Önerilen çit, elektromanyetik girişimlere ve kasıtlı karıştırmalara karşı frekans değiştirmeye imkân sağlayan geniş bant metamalzeme antenler kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Deneysel sonuçlara göre, önerilen çit sistemi sınır hattı boyunca veya ötesindeki hareketliliği tespit etme amacıyla kullanılabileceği öngörülmektedir.

Geniş bant yama anten; elektromanyetik çit; karıştırma; metamalzeme; yazılım tabanlı telsiz.

