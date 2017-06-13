Bölünmüş talepli eş zamanlı topla dağıt araç rotalama problemi için karşılaştırmalı matematiksel modeller

Dror, M., Trudeau P., “Savings by split delivery routing”,Transportation Science, 23, 141–145,1989.

Dantzig, G.B. ve Ramser, J.H., “The truck dispatching problem”, Management Science, 6, 80–91, 1959.

Toth, P. ve Vigo, D., The vehicle routing problem, Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM), Philadelphia, 2002.

Salhi S.,Nagy G., “A cluster insertion heuristic for single and multiple depot vehicle routing problems with backhauling”, Journal of the Operational ResearchSociety, 50, 1034–1042, 1999.

Min H., Current J., Schilling D., “The multiple depot vehicle routing problem with backhauling”, Journal of Business Logistics, 13, 259–288, 1992.

Min H., “The multiple vehicle routing problem with simultaneous delivery andpick-up points”, Transportation Research, 23A, 377-386, 1989.

Dethloff J, “Vehicle routing and reverse logistics: The vehicle routing problem with simultaneous delivery and pick-up”, OR Spektrum, 23:79-96, 2001.

Casco, D.O., Golden B.L., Wasil E.A., Vehicle routing with backhauls: Models, algorithms, and case studies, In:Golden, B.L., Assad, A.A. (Eds.), Vehicle Routing: Methods and Studies, Elsevier, Amsterdam, 127–147, 1988.

Tang F.A.,Galvao RD., “A tabu search algorithm for the vehicle routing problem with simultaneous pick up and delivery service”, Computers& Operations Research, 33, 595-619, 2006.

DellAmico, M.,Righini, G. ve Salani, M. “A branch-and-price approach to the vehicle routing problem with simultaneous distribution and collection”,Transportation science, 40(2): 235, 2006.

Ai, T.,Kachitvichyanukul, V., “A particle swarm optimization for the vehicle routing problem with simultaneous pick up and delivery”, Computers& Operations Research, 36: 1693-1702, 2009.

Dror, M., Trudeau P., “Split delivery routing”,Naval Res. Logistics, 37 383–402, 1990.

Dror, M., Loporte, G., Trudeau P. “Vehicle routing with split deliveries”, Discrete Applied Mathematics, 50, 239-254,1994.

Gendreau, M., A. Hertz, G. Laporte, “A tabu search heuristic for the vehicle routing problem”, Management Sci., 40 1276–1290, 1994.

Frizzell, P. W., J. W. Giffin, “The split delivery vehicle scheduling problem with time windows and grid network distances”, Comput. Oper. Res., 22 655–667, 1995.

Archetti C.,Hertz A. Speranza M. G., “A Tabu Search Algorithm for the Split Delivery Vehicle Routing Problem”, TransportatıonScıence, 40/ 1: 64–73, 2006.

Mitra, S., “An algorithm for the generalized vehicle routing problem with backhauling” Asia-Pacific Journal of Operational Research, 22, 153–169, 2005.

Mitra, S., “A parallel clustering technique for the vehicle routing problem with split deliveries and pickups”, Journal of the Operational Research Society, 59, 1532–1546, 2008.

Nowak, M.A., Ergun, O., White, C.C. III, “Pickup and delivery with split loads”, Transportation Science, 42, 32–43, 2008.

Nowak, M.A., Ergun, O., White, C.C. III, “An empirical study on the benefit of split loads with the pickup and delivery problem”, European Journal of Operational Research, 198, 734–740, 2009.

Thangiah, S.R., Fergany, A., Awan, S., “Real-time split-delivery pickup and delivery time window problems with transfers”, Central European Journal of Operations Research 15, 329–349, 2007.

Khmelev A., Kochetov Y., “A hyrid VND method for the split delivery vehicle routing problem”, Electronic Notes in Discrete Mathematics, 47, 5-12, 2015.

Miller, C. E., Tucker, A. W., Zemlin, R. A., “Integer programming formulations and traveling salesman problems”, Journal of the ACM, 7: 326-329, 1960.

Kulkarni, R. V., Bhave, P. R., “Integer programming formulations of vehicle routing problems”, European Journal of Operational Research, 20: 58-67, 1985.

Desrochers, M., Laporte, G., “Improvements and extensions to the Miller–Tucker–Zemlin subtour elimination constraints”, Operations Research Letters, 10: 27-36, 1991.

Kara, İ., Laporte, G., Bektas, T., “A note on the lifted Miller–Tucker–Zemlin subtour elimination constraints for the capacitated vehicle routing problem”, European Journal of Operational Research, 158: 793-795, 2004.

Kara, İ., “Two indexed polynomial size formulations for vehicle routing problems”, Teknik Rapor, Ankara-Türkiye, (2008).

Karaoğlan, İ., Dağıtım Ağları Tasarımında Yer Seçimi ve Eşzamanlı Topla-Dağıt Araç Rotalama Problemi, Doktora Tezi, Gazi Üniversitesi, Fen Bilimleri Enstitüsü, 2009.

Christofides, N.,Mingozzi, A., Toth, P., The vehicle routing problem. In Christofides, N.,Mingozzi, A., Toth, Sandi, C., editors, Combinatorial optimization, Wiley, Chichester, UK, 315-338, 1979.